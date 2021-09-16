Week 2 NFL preview matchup podcast with Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield
After a rather wacky Week 1, Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield had all kinds of things to discuss in their Week 2 preview podcast. We started with a review of Mark’s brilliant article on how quarterbacks looked to beat two-high coverage in Week 1, and went from there.
Among the topics discussed:
How Jason Garrett actually did something to help Daniel Jones, and why he should do it again against Washington;
Why the only explanation for Matt Nagy’s quarterback decision-making is that he hated football in a past life;
Why the Texans could be a tough out for the Browns, and why the Browns have a problem both creating and stopping explosive plays;
How the Colts, who are recovering from what Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron did to them, now have to deal with Waldron’s former teacher, and Matthew Freaking Stafford;
Why the Dolphins would be wise to match Pittsburgh’s no-blitz template against Josh Allen;
How Zach Wilson showed us a ton under pressure (both good and bad);
How Nick Sirianni set Jalen Hurts and DeVonta Smith up for success at an optimal level;
Why Derek Carr may want to be more cautious against the Steelers than he was against the Ravens;
Why the Panthers’ defense could give Jameis Winston and Sean Payton a case of heartburn;
The one thing Jacksonville’s coaching staff needs to give Trevor Lawrence;
Why Kirk Cousins could be in bug trouble against Arizona’s multiple and newly-effective defense;
Why we know nothing about Atlanta’s new offense under Arthur Smith, and why we may learn nothing when the Falcons have to deal with the Buccaneers;
How Todd Downing needs to channel his predecessor if the Titans are to avoid an 0-2 start;
Why the Ravens are incredibly vulnerable against the Chiefs on both sides of the ball;
And the one thing that could spell trouble for Aaron Rodgers beyond his Week 1 disasterbacle against the Saints.
Hear the podcast on BlogTalk Radio:
And watch it on YouTube!