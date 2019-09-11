Week 2 NFL power rankings: Plenty of movement after one game

The Eagles opened up their season with a come-from-behind 32-27 win over the Redskins in Week 1.

Here's an updated look at our NFC power rankings:

1. Rams (1-0) Last week: 1

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Maybe you're not impressed by a three-point win over the Panthers, but it's hard to go to Carolina and win and it's a quality W over a decent Panthers team. It wasn't a dazzling performance from Jared Goff, but the Rams were up 10 until the Panthers scored a touchdown with under two minutes left.

2. Saints (1-0) Last week: 2

It took a last-second field goal for the Saints to take down what I think is an underrated Texans team. It wasn't always pretty but they escaped with a win and I'm not going to hold how close it was against them. The Saints travel to face the Rams this week in a battle for No. 1.

3. Eagles (1-0) Last week: 3

That means no movement for the Eagles. I can't justify moving them up over the Saints after they needed a comeback to take down the Redskins at home. Heck, at least the Texans are a playoff team. Still, it was a good win and it could be a sign of things to come from a really powerful offense. Tough test coming in Atlanta.

4. Cowboys (1-0) Last week: 6

I know they were playing the Giants, but the Cowboys put up 35 points and Dak Prescott had a spectacular performance, with 400+ yards and four touchdowns. The Cowboys even gave up the game's first touchdown but then scored the next 21 points. They're a good team.

5. Seahawks (1-0) Last week: 4

A little closer than it should have been for the Seahawks against a Bengals team that shouldn't be very good. They gave up 400 yards to Andy Dalton and sneaked out of Week 1 with a 21-20 home win. At Pittsburgh this week to face a Steelers team coming off an embarrassing Week 1 performance.

Story continues

6. Vikings (1-0) Last week: 7

A really nice win for Minnesota in Week 1 against the Falcons. They built a huge lead, then coasted to a 28-12 win. Amazingly, Kirk Cousins attempted just 10 passes, while the Vikings ran for 172 yards. Big matchup in Green Bay this week.

7. Packers (1-0) Last week: 9

The Packers' defense might be legit. They gave up just three points to the Bears in the opener last Thursday and have a few extra days to prepare for the Vikings. The offense didn't get much done against the Bears, but that's a really good group too.

8. Bears (0-1) Last week: 5

I was skeptical about the Bears and now I think there's real reason to worry about Mitchell Trubisky. He's in Year 3, so we should really know what he is in 2019. If he's not much better, the Bears might be wasting a really good defense. At least they face the Broncos this week.

9. Panthers (0-1) Last week: 10

They played the top-ranked Rams pretty tight, but fell just short. Christian McCafferey is the real deal. They host the Bucs tonight, so they should be able to get a win.

10. Falcons (0-1) Last week: 8

Losing to the Vikings in a blowout wasn't how the Falcons expected to start their season, but they're home against the Eagles this week for what could be a statement game.

11. 49ers (1-0) Last week: 12

I think the Bucs are really bad, so maybe take the 49ers' 31-17 win with a grain of salt. But they still got it done. They face the Bengals this week with a chance to start off with a 2-0 record.

12. Redskins (0-1) Last week: 11

Washington had a 17-0 lead over the Eagles and blew it. Well, in fairness, the Eagles began to play much better. But the Redskins are a mess and will start 0-2 as they play the Cowboys this week. I don't think Jay Gruden is gonna make it to the end of the year.

13. Lions (0-0-1) Last week: 13

I had a friend tell me before the season that the Lions were going to be better this season and for a while, I believed him. Then Detroit blew a 24-6 lead to the lowly Cardinals and tied against a first-year head coach and rookie quarterback in their first games together. Gross.

14 .Giants (0-1) Last week: 14

Saquon Barkley is really good and Evan Engram had a great first game. But this Giants team didn't stand a chance against the Cowboys. They host the Bills this week with an opportunity for their first win.

15. Cardinals (0-0-1) Last week: 16

While a tie for the Lions was a disaster, a tie for the Cardinals was a pretty good outcome after being down 18 points.

16. Buccaneers (0-1) Last week: 15

This year is the last chance for Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay and he threw three interceptions to the 49ers. They'll likely be 0-2 after playing tonight in Carolina.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles

Week 2 NFL power rankings: Plenty of movement after one game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia