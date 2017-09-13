Week 2 NFL picks straight up: Falcons edge Packers; Chiefs outscore Eagles

Some early intriguing inter-conference matchups spice up the second week of the NFL season. One of them gets a choice doubleheader slot, Dallas at Denver. Three others battle it out in the early window: surprisingly explosive Minnesota at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Kansas City for the equally-explosive Chiefs, and a pair of teams that few thought would both lose their openers, New England at New Orleans.

Speaking of surprises — hello, already-important AFC South face-off. Yes, that’s Tennessee at Jacksonville. If nothing else, the question of whether the Jaguars’ defense is really that good, or whether the Texans' offense is that bad.

And two teams get their delayed season openers, the storm-postponed Dolphins and Buccaneers. There’s more than enough mystery to go around already around the league, but these teams are blank slates. Welcome.

MORE: Week 2 NFL picks against the spread





Week 2 NFL picks, predictions





(All times ET)

Houston Texans (0-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-1), Thursday, 8:30 p.m., NBC

The Thursday night schedule immediately reverted to its natural state: lousy. Unless, that is, Deshaun Watson gets the call in his second NFL game and makes his presence felt. If he merely avoids leaving his defense with its backs to the wall with sacks and turnovers, he will have succeeded. On the other side, Andy Dalton excelled in sacks and turnovers against Baltimore, and clearly he gets no break. Texans, 23-13









Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

It's the Andy Reid reunion, with the longtime Eagles coach facing his old team for the second time with the Chiefs (Kansas City won 26-16 in 2013). If Carson Wentz and the Eagles offense looks the way it did at times against Washington last week, they’ll test the Eric Berry-less Chiefs defense early and often. On the other side, the Eagles pass rush needs to do as well against Alex Smith as it did against Kirk Cousins. A shootout is possible. Chiefs, 34-27









Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

Le’Veon Bell should be more in a groove than he was against the Browns coming off of his camp-long holdout. He’d better be against a Vikings defense that took every trace of the Saints’ running game out of their game plan Monday. Major upgrade of opponent for the Steelers this week: not exactly a statement game, but one that will look good following a routine clubbing of the Browns. Steelers, 29-26









New England Patriots (0-1) at New Orleans Saints (0-1), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

It feels too easy to assume the Patriots will just flip a switch and take their rage from last week out on the Saints. Their defense has to prove it’s capable of doing that. Tom Brady will have a field day, but the Patriots defense may have caught a break with the inconsistencies the Saints offense showed against the Vikings. Vengeance is not guaranteed, but it’s likely. Patriots, 38-26

MORE: Patriots slide down power rankings

Chicago Bears (0-1) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., Fox

The Bears’ opener still feels more like a game the Falcons almost lost than like a game Chicago almost won. Jameis Winston should pick the Bears apart … but Matt Ryan should have, too. Is Mike Glennon the type to want to show off against his former team? And if he is, is he even capable of doing it? We shall see. Buccaneers, 27-16

Buffalo Bills (1-0) at Carolina Panthers (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

It's a homecoming for a chunk of the Bills’ brain trust, coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, formerly of the Carolina organization. Both have to worry about whether Cam Newton worked all the kinks out in his opener in San Francisco. LeSean McCoy shouldn’t run wild through Carolina’s defense the way he did against the Jets, but the Panthers defense took all season to jell last year. Panthers, 24-14

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0), Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Jaguars’ smothering of the Texans’ offensive line and quarterback (10 sacks) kept them from having to count much on Blake Bortles. They need to see how long they can get away with that, especially with Allen Robinson suddenly removed from his list of weapons. Leonard Fournette likely saw what 31-year-old Marshawn Lynch did to the Titans’ defense, and he should act accordingly. Jaguars, 23-20

Read More