Week 2 NFL picks against spread: Cowboys corral Broncos; Patriots outlast Saints

One week and 15 regular-season games down, another 241 still left to go.

Week 1 was a rough and unpredictable slate of NFL action, making Week 2 rougher to make better picks. As teams continue to find themselves early, it's all about finding the right matchups that will help determine the winners.

Overall talent, coaching and quarterbacking are the three biggest logical factors in every game. Knowing who's better physically, however, is easier than who's ready to rise mentally and emotionally. Once more with feeling, once more into the breach.

Cowboys (-2) at Broncos, Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, FOX

Denver could have had Dak Prescott in last year's draft, but it locked into Paxton Lynch, and now it's still starting Trevor Siemian. Dallas is built for this game, as Ezekiel Elliott can wear down the Broncos' front, and Prescott can keep working inside to Cole Beasley and Jason Witten as Dez Bryant is contained by another good secondary. The Cowboys will stop the run and make Siemian uncomfortable enough in catchup mode. Cowboys win 24-20 and cover the spread.









Packers at Falcons (-2), Sunday 8:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Last time these teams played in Atlanta, the Falcons rolled to an NFC title in the Georgia Dome. Green Bay's defense had a strong follow-up game vs. Seattle last week but will be tested as a fired-up Matt Ryan fires in his new home digs. The Falcons are a little more fast and furious in their back seven in prime time, and Ryan will make one more big play than Aaron Rodgers. Falcons win 31-27 and cover the spread.









Texans at Bengals (-5), Thursday 8:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Both teams had terrible offensive line play in Week 1, getting sacked often enough to cough up the ball. On a short-week road trip, Houston is the one scrambling with multiple injuries and trying to get rookie QB Deshaun Watson ready for his first NFL start in a hostile environment. As bad as the Bengals were in getting blanked vs. the Ravens, they have the more settled and healthier offense. A.J. Green, Giovani Bernard and Tyler Eifert will save Andy Dalton in a defensive struggle. Bengals win 19-16 but fail to cover the spread.









Patriots (-6 1/2) at Saints, Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

New England has had a long time to stew over went wrong in the second half of the season opener and should be fully expected to rebound with the full wrath of Tom Brady. What will facilitate him being Brady again is a still-putrid New Orleans defense playing host on a short week. But as well as Brady, Gronk and former Saint Brandin Cooks will get going, the defensive issues won't totally go away in a shootout with Drew Brees. Patriots win 38-34 but fail to cover the spread.

Vikings at Steelers (-6 1/2), Sunday 1 p.m ET, FOX

Sam Bradford was in a comfort zone with a balanced, explosive, mostly untouched offense vs. New Orleans. That won't happen against the Steelers' disruptive and swarming front seven, now featuring T.J. Watt. Pittsburgh won't suddenly flip a switch to light up the scoreboard at Heinz Field, as the Vikings' defense can keep Le'Veon Bell in check. But Ben Roethlisberger will use his legs to push the ball downfield in key spots to out-duel Bradford. Steelers win 26-17 and cover the spread.









Eagles at Chiefs (-4 1/2), Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FOX

Carson Wentz and Alex Smith got off to incredible starts. Now Andy Reid and Doug Pederson meet again with their red-hot offenses. Kansas City still has plenty of D without Eric Berry and is well-rested to come out flying at loud Arrowhead. Smith will cool off thanks to Fletcher Cox and the Eagles' front, but not as much as Wentz in a much tougher road assignment than the one he had in Week 1. Chiefs win 20-17 but fail to cover the spread.









Bills at Panthers (-7), Sunday 1 p.m. ET, CBS

It's a quick homecoming for Buffalo's new coach and GM duo, Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane. They will put some of their knowledge of Cam Newton and the Panthers' personnel to work to their advantage, but they still have offensive and defensive limitations vs. a deeper, more versatile opponent. It's a real wake-up call after facing the Jets, as the Panthers ground and pound out a close victory in the fourth quarter. Panthers win 24-20 but fail to cover the spread.

