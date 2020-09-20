Drew Lock, Raheem Mostert among spate of injuries to mar early Week 2 NFL games

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season saw a number of players impacted by injury.

Denver’s starting quarterback initially headed to the medical tent after an apparent shoulder injury in the first quarter and was replaced by Jeff Driskel. Lock was later officially ruled out of the game.

The starting QB was replaced by backup Nick Mullens in the second half. Garoppolo was listed as out for the game with an ankle injury.

RB Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

Moster, along with Garoppolo, did not return to the field for the second half against the New York Jets. Mostert was listed out with a knee injury.

Barkley had to be helped off the field after his knee buckled. He was carted to the locker room for X-rays and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

WR Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

After leaving the game vs. the Bears with a toe injury, the Giants announced Shepard will not return.

Akers was ruled out of the Rams’ game with a rib injury.

Akers (ribs) is out for the rest of the game. https://t.co/ZxTOsaYJdn — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 20, 2020

DLs Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, San Francisco 49ers

Bosa had his leg rolled up on in the pile and was carted off the field.

Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas both knee injuries, both have been ruled out of this game. #SFvsNYJ — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) September 20, 2020

Campbell suffered a knee injury and had to be carted off the field. He was ruled out.

S Malik Hooker, Indianapolis Colts

Hooker suffered an Achilles injury and has been ruled out. His teammate, linebacker Matthew Adams, is also out with an ankle injury.

Jones suffered an apparent groin injury and was questionable to return for Miami.

Montgomery landed badly after a run and left the field. He was questionable to return with an apparent neck injury after heading to the locker room.

#Bears RB David Montgomery is walking off the field without any assistance. https://t.co/RCflx0C7gj — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) September 20, 2020

Barr suffered what’s listed as a shoulder injury against the Colts and was later downgraded from doubtful to out.

