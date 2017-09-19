Week 2 NFC Targets/Touches

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. I also decided to add carries inside the five-yard line for running backs rather than just red zone carries. Carries inside the five is more valuable overall as the average touchdown rate over the last 10 years from within five yards is 39 percent, with a substantial drop from further out.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus. The NFC will be released on Tuesdays, while the AFC is published on Wednesday.

The goal of these articles is to give you an idea of what the usage looks like for each player within their offenses, allowing you to spot any positive or negative trends regarding how a player is being used, and most importantly — letting the numbers tell the story.

Note: This data will stick to fantasy relevant players.

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (13, 6), J.J. Nelson (6, 7), Jaron Brown (0, 11), David Johnson (9, 0), John Brown (9, 0), Andre Ellington (3, 5), Jermaine Gresham (4, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0)

Carries: Kerwynn Williams (5, 9), Chris Johnson (0, 11), David Johnson (11, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 2), John Brown (1, 0)

RZ Targets: Larry Fitzgerald (3, 1), J.J. Nelson (1, 2), Jaron Brown (0, 2), Jermaine Gresham (2, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1), David Johnson (1, 0), John Brown (1, 0)

RZ Carries: Kerwynn Williams (1, 4), David Johnson (3, 0), Andre Ellington (0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: David Johnson (1, 0), Kerwynn Williams (1, 0)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Budda Baker (0, 2-13-0), Justin Bethel (5-94-2, 3-35-0), Patrick Peterson (1-6-1, 1-16-0), Tyrann Mathieu (6-74-0, 1-14-0)

Observations: With David Johnson out, it was a fairly even split between Chris Johnson (11 carries), and Kerwynn Williams (nine carries.) Though, Williams averaged a paltry 2.44 yards per carry (YPC.) Andre Ellington out-snapped (30) Johnson (17) and Williams (18), but he saw just two rushing attempts. However, he saw five targets, where neither Johnson nor Williams saw any. Ellington ran a pass route on 25 of his 30 snaps (PFF.)

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Mohamed Sanu (9, 6), Julio Jones (5, 9), Tevin Coleman (6, 2), Taylor Gabriel (4, 3), Austin Hooper (2, 2), Devonta Freeman (2, 2)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (12, 19), Tevin Coleman (8, 6), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1)

RZ Targets: Taylor Gabriel (2, 0), Austin Hooper (0, 1), Devonta Freeman (0, 1), Julio Jones (0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (2, 2), Taylor Gabriel (0, 1), Tevin Coleman (0, 1)

Inside 5 Carries: Devonta Freeman (1, 2), Tevin Coleman (0, 1)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Brian Poole (7-41-0, 7-77-0), C.J. Goodwin (0, 1-17-0), Desmond Trufant (3-43-1, 2-26-0), Robert Alford (4-44-0, 8-91-1)

Observations: Last week the look distribution (touch plus target) for Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman was dead even at 26 percent each. This week, however, Freeman trounced Coleman as he saw 38 percent of their offensive looks, compared to 15 percent for Coleman. Freeman out-carried Coleman 19:7, but each fairly even red-zone usage.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: Kelvin Benjamin (5, 8), Christian McCaffrey (7, 5), Devin Funchess (2, 7), Greg Olsen (4, 2), Ed Dickson (1, 3), Jonathan Stewart (2, 1)

Carries: Jonathan Stewart (18, 15), Christian McCaffrey (13, 8), Fozzy Whittaker (1, 0)

RZ Targets: Christian McCaffrey (0, 1), Devin Funchess (0, 1), Jonathan Stewart (1, 0), Kelvin Benjamin (0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2), Christian McCaffrey (1, 2)

Inside 5 Carries: Jonathan Stewart (2, 2)

Coverage Data (via PFF): Captain Munnerlyn (0, 2-21-0), Daryl Worley (5-46-0, 4-27-0), James Bradberry (4-42-0, 3-21-0)

Observations: Christian McCaffrey continues to be heavily involved with the offense as he saw 22 percent of the Panthers’ offensive looks on Sunday. Over the last two weeks, he has also played 63 percent of the snaps, to Jonathan Stewart’s 37 percent. But he has been out-carried by Stewart 33:21 in two games and he has yet to see a carry inside the five. McCaffrey has the second-most targets on the team through two weeks, trailing Kelvin Benjamin by just one target. He has been thrown at on 21 percent of Cam Newton’s throws, again, trailing only Benjamin, while Devin Funchess and Greg Olsen lag behind at 16 and 11 percent. With Olsen out with a broken foot, it’s not unrealistic that McCaffrey is the Panthers’ No. 2 receiver at this point.

