Week 2 Mountain West Bowl Projections

Week 2 will make these picks interesting

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Bowl projection season is here after Week 2

Week 2 of Mountian West play has now seen all 12 teams in action and it was a very uneven week full of winners and losers. There were FCS losses, blowouts, and one team that is rising above the rest.

Making these bowl picks this week will be very interesting with a decent amount of movement.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1

So… Week 2, yeah. Utah State was crushed by Weber State and Incarnate Word did its offensive thing against Nevada to get a big win. Air Force showed it is above the rest of the league, Boise State bounced back with a good enough win over New Mexico, and Fresno State came up short vs. Oregon State.

This week’s bowl predictions do have some changes with a few of these losses, and it includes removing Nevada after its one-week entrance to the bowling club for the 2022 season.

San Jose State re-enters the fold after a solid performance against Auburn where they were close to pulling off a road SEC upset.

Wyoming at 2-1 could be close but looking ahead to its next stretch of schedule makes it difficult to make them the seventh Mountain West team to go bowling. They face Air Force and BYU then also San Jose State which is still in a wait-and-see how good they really are.

Story continues

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Washington State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Army

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Northern Illinois

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Hawaii

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Northern Illinois





Advertisement

More Bowl Projections!

Week 1 Mountain West Bowl Projections Week 0 Mountain West Bowl Projections CBS Sports Bowl Projections: Where Are The Mountain West Teams?

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire