Week 2 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 2 will make these picks interesting
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Bowl projection season is here after Week 2
Week 2 of Mountian West play has now seen all 12 teams in action and it was a very uneven week full of winners and losers. There were FCS losses, blowouts, and one team that is rising above the rest.
Making these bowl picks this week will be very interesting with a decent amount of movement.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1
So… Week 2, yeah. Utah State was crushed by Weber State and Incarnate Word did its offensive thing against Nevada to get a big win. Air Force showed it is above the rest of the league, Boise State bounced back with a good enough win over New Mexico, and Fresno State came up short vs. Oregon State.
This week’s bowl predictions do have some changes with a few of these losses, and it includes removing Nevada after its one-week entrance to the bowling club for the 2022 season.
San Jose State re-enters the fold after a solid performance against Auburn where they were close to pulling off a road SEC upset.
Wyoming at 2-1 could be close but looking ahead to its next stretch of schedule makes it difficult to make them the seventh Mountain West team to go bowling. They face Air Force and BYU then also San Jose State which is still in a wait-and-see how good they really are.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Washington State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Army
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Utah State vs. Northern Illinois
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Hawaii
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Northern Illinois
