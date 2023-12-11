Week 2 of the Iowa high school boys basketball season is in the books. Here's 5 things we learned.

With two to three games a week, the Iowa high school boys basketball season is well underway, even after just two weeks of action.

Some of the top teams are beginning to emerge, while some players are making their case to be considered the best in Iowa.

Here are five things we learned from Week 2 of the boys high school basketball season.

Stats and averages are based on what was inputted to GoBound as of Saturday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m.

Centennial's Connor Welsch is one of many big-time players helping lead the Jags to a solid start this season.

1. Ankeny Centennial’s roster is made up of quite a few ballers

There’s Luke Winkel, who averages 22.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. Chase Schutty averages 10 points per game and adds eight rebounds and two steals. Connor Welsch and Nick Vaske are consistent contributors, and Joey Oakie is a fearless, do-it-all guy.

That group effort — on offense and defense — was enough to get past Valley and hand the Tigers their first loss of the season on Friday.

2. Ankeny’s similar success will make that eastern suburb rivalry all the more exciting

The Hawks had a trio of players put together an impressive performance against Southeast Polk on Tuesday. Carson Johnston, Lio Aguirre and Rio Aguirre seemed to know where each other was on the floor throughout the game.

Johnson finished the game with 20 points, Rio Aguirre added 18 points and Lio Aguirre scored 14. That’s on par with their season averages, and all three are solid in other aspects of the game.

3. Bode Goodman is a problem for Southeast Polk's opponents

Southeast Polk has struggled early in this season, but Goodman has shined. He averages 20.3 points, four rebounds and 3.3 steals per game, and those are the stats he’s recorded while being the focus of opposing teams’ defenses.

4. Keep an eye on Madrid in Class 1A

Specifically, watch the Tigers’ trio of talented juniors: Toryn Severson, Fabian Ortiz-Alaniz and Brody Buck. Sure, three players don’t make a starting lineup, but these guys might as well. All three shot better than 50% from the field over the first five games, through which Madrid is undefeated.

Severson averages 23.4 points per game, Ortiz-Alaniz averages 20.4 and Buck posts 18.2. Severson’s point total is seventh-best in the state, and Ortiz-Alaniz is third in assists.

5. Waukee seems to have recovered well from graduating a string of starters

Mason Costello leads all Class 4A shooters with 84 points this season, and Warriors’ sophomore Evan Jacobson is 13th with 58 points. He’s also third in rebounds, with 38, which is seven ahead of teammate Owen Schipper. And then there is Deion Kinnetz-Jenkins, who is fifth in the class with 16 assists through four games.

It was unclear how successful Waukee would be this season, after graduating several Division I recruits in the past few years. But the Warriors look like a team that can compete when all the pieces come together.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 5 things we learned from Week 2 of the Iowa HS boys basketball season