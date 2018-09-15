Week 2 Injury Wrap: Waiting on Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette is no stranger to the injury report (AP)

The Week 1 Injury Report was a walk in the park. This week, we’re back to the usual mess. Let’s take a good look around.

• Leonard Fournette (hamstring) missed the full practice week and will be a game-time decision for the showdown against New England. T.J. Yeldon is the understudy. This game is a 4:25 pm ET kickoff, but in medium and deeper leagues, it’s probably worth waiting on. Corey Grant would also pick up some work if Fournette can’t go.

• Aaron Rodgers (knee) didn’t practice all week but still might have a shot to play against Minnesota. Perhaps the Packers would like to steer a gimpy Rodgers away from the NFC’s best defense, or perhaps they’re simply playing mind games against a division foe. DeShone Kizer is the backup. Davante Adams (shoulder) had two days of partial practice and should be able to go.

• Rex Burkhead (post-concussion) missed Wednesday’s practice, then had two partial days. He’s up in the air for the Jacksonville game. Sony Michel (knee) is also questionable. James White might be the starter by default, though he’s almost a de-facto receiver.

• Devonta Freeman (knee) is week-to-week, and is out for Sunday’s match against Carolina. Tevin Coleman is approved for wide-scale usage.

• Marshawn Lynch (shoulder) had two full days to end the week and will go at Denver.

• The Colts might get Marlon Mack (hamstring) for the game at Washington. Good luck behind that offensive line.

• Marcus Mariota (elbow) is listed as questionable, and head coach Mike Vrabel insists he could use both Mariota and Blaine Gabbert against Houston. That Bill Belichick coaching tree is a real daisy. Jonnu Smith is the new tight end, with Delanie Walker through for the season. Corey Davis (hamstring) was back at practice Friday and cleared; he’s off the injury report.

• Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) had a full workout Friday and, ever the hero, is set to start against Kansas City. Vance McDonald (foot) also has a shot to play.

• David Johnson (back) had a full practice Friday and is off the injury report. The Cardinals have all sorts of problems, but DJ should be worked heavily at the Rams.

• DeAndre Hopkins (foot) had a partial week of practice but context clues point to him playing against Tennessee. Things are less certain for Will Fuller (hamstring), who didn’t play last week.

• Marquise Goodwin (quad) won’t play in the home opener against Detroit. Rookie Dante Pettis made a couple of splash plays last week at Minnesota. I don’t want to go near Pierre Garcon, slowing down and likely to draw the best of the Lions coverage.

• DeVante Parker (finger) had a strong week and might play at the Jets, but after a lost summer, he’s not someone you’d want to play on spec.

• DeSean Jackson (hamstring) worked Friday and is expected against Philadelphia.

• LeGarrette Blount (shoulder) worked most of the week and should play at San Francisco, not that anyone in the Detroit backfield looks appetizing.

• Sterling Shepard (back) had a partial week but is expected to play Sunday night at Dallas.

• Darren Sproles (hamstring) won’t play at Tampa Bay. Jay Ajayi’s role is unlikely to change, but this could lead to more work for Corey Clement, or some role for Wendell Smallwood. Carson Wentz (knee) and Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) remain week-to-week and won’t play Sunday.

• Jermaine Kearse (abdomen) might be able to play for the Jets. No reason to steer you away from Robby Anderson or Quincy Enunwa.

• Paul Richardson (shoulder) had a forgettable opener, and he’s had a partial practice week. Although he’ll probably go against Indianapolis, you want to shoot higher.

• Doug Baldwin (knee) is out several weeks for Seattle. Brandon Marshall, Tyler Lockett, and surprise Will Dissly all caught touchdown passes at Denver.

• Greg Olsen (foot) is out multiple weeks, but the Panthers are not going to place him on injured reserve. Rookie Ian Thomas is the new tight end.

• Joe Mixon needs a knee scope and is expected to miss two weeks. Giovani Bernard was merely a stash-and-hope player before Week 2; he’s someone to target now. Cincinnati travels to Carolina and Atlanta the next two weeks.

