Week 2 Inactives: Cowboys rule out OT Tyron Smith

Via FOX NFL Sunday, Pam Oliver just updated that LT Tyron Smith is officially out today vs. the Falcons. Big loss for Dallas. — Brianna Dix (@DixBrianna) September 20, 2020





The Dallas Cowboys are all set to face off against the Atlanta Falcons as both teams try to avoid the 0-2 hole to start the 2020 season. Unfortunately for Dallas, they will do so without star left tackle Tyron Smith, who will not suit up to protect QB Dak Prescott.

In his place will be Brandon Knight, with the possibility the club could rotate in Alex Light, Connor Williams or maybe even Zack Martin to try an create some semblance of protection for their quarterback.

Smith injured his neck in Thursday’s practice and missed Friday as well as Saturday’s work.

We’ll update with the rest of the inactive list as soon as they are released.

