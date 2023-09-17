Week 2 Inactives: Aaron Jones out, DeAndre Hopkins to play
Fantasy Football Live’s Andy Behrens and Matt Harmon react to the latest injury news before Sunday’s Week 2 games kick off
In an emergency addition to the pod, Matt Harmon opens the show by reacting to Aaron Rodgers' devastating injury on Monday Night Football. Harmon and Andy Behrens then react to the People's Panic Meter mailbag and provide top waiver wire pickups for the week.
Watch Fantasy Football Live on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET for sit-start advice to help get your Week 2 lineup ready for victory.
Week 1 is finally here! Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal our new weekly segment 'People's Panic Meter' that will solicit fantasy issues that people are having over their fantasy teams throughout the season. The two then share their top ten biggest and boldest predictions for the 2023 NFL season.
Week 2 has arrived! On the pod we continue our Football Friday tradition of providing a 'Fantasy Viewer's guide' to the action. 4 for 4's Jennifer Eakins joins Matt Harmon to identify the games you need to binge, stream and skip this weekend.
Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don dive into 'Stat Nerd Thursdays' by providing one stat you need to know for all 32 teams heading into Week 2. TNF's Ryan Fitzpatrick joins the pod to discuss his observations from Week 1.
Ekeler's Edge is back in its regular season grind with Los Angeles RB Austin Ekeler joining Matt Harmon to recap a wild Week 1 in the NFL and look ahead to Week 2.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down every game on the Week 1 slate.
We want you to start your fantasy football week off on the right foot. To help make that happen, we’re making some changes to Fantasy Football Live this season!
The NFL kicks off the regular season tonight and we kick off another season of the 'Stat Nerd' podcast with Yahoo Sports Dalton Del Don. Matt Harmon and Del Don share one stat you need to know about every team heading into Week 1.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Andy Behrens grades the final mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, as some teams excelled and others fell short.
Continuing 'Cram Week' on the pod, Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to go over all the biggest fantasy headlines from this offseason and preseason for each of the 32 NFL teams. Consider them your fantasy FYIs before heading into your drafts this weekend.
Fantasy Life's Kendall Valenzuela joins Matt Harmon on the pod to continue 'Convictions Week' by identifying the candidates to breakout and become elite fantasy plays in 2023.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
Here's the Week 2 edition of Matt Harmon's fantasy football Binge, Stream or Skip!
