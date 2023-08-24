Week 2 Greater Akron high school football rankings show movement in Divisions III-VI

Hoban football: Caleb Jones leads way in win over Frederick Douglass

Rankings are only as good as the week they run. Well, except for Divisions I-II, where everything stayed the same in The USA Today Network Greater Akron high school football poll.

Divisions III-VI? Well, that's a different story from the one put out in the preseason.

One Division IV power slipped a bit after a Week 1 loss. Another Division III bounced up a spot.

Division I-II

1. Archbishop Hoban (1-0)

Hoban running back Caleb Jones showed just way he's RB1 in a 45-6 win over Frederick Douglass (Ky.) in Week 1.

Any question about the Knights being down ended with a running clock in a 45-6 demolition of reigning Kentucky state champion Frederick Douglass. Caleb Jones (93 yards rushing, 3 TDs) and the first stringers gave up 55 yards on defense in the first half.

Previous ranking: 1

Up next: at Cathedral Prep (0-0), Friday

2. Walsh Jesuit (1-0)

Coach Nick Alexander had Walsh Jesuit rolling in Week 1. Week 2 brings a tough McDowell squad out of Pennsylvania.

If Week 1 is any indication, the Warriors offense is real. Any questions went out the window with Keller Moten (two passing touchdowns, one rushing) and Brock Sherman (two rushing touchdowns, one receiving) leading the way.

Previous ranking: 2

Up next: McDowell (0-0), Friday

3. Hudson (1-0)

Hudson's Ian Ludewig races for his fifth touchdown as Highland's Garrett Phillips attempts a tackle at Highland High School on Friday.

Ian Ludewig reminded everyone how good he was a week ago in a 35-21 win over Suburban League American Conference champion Highland. The senior rushed for 182 yards and scored five touchdowns in the season opener.

Previous ranking: 3

Up next: at Hoover (1-0), Friday

4. St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-0)

St. Vincent-St. Mary quarterback Markelle Carter threw two touchdowns in a Week 1 win over Mansfield Senior.

The Fighting Irish had no trouble at all with Mansfield Senior in a 35-14 victory. D.J. Johnson stepped to the forefront with three rushing touchdowns. Markelle Carter threw for another two to set up a Week 2 matchup.

Previous ranking: 4

Up next: at Perry (1-0), Friday

5. Wadsworth (1-0)

Will Stack rushed for 197 yards and four scores and Kyle Figuray went over the century mark as well in a 49-18 season-opening win over Barberton, finishing with 127 yards and two total touchdowns.

Previous ranking : 5

Up next: Wooster (1-0), Friday

Division III-VII

1. East (1-0)

Ibraheem Kamara, right, helped East to a Week 1 win and kept the Dragons on top in the Division III-VI Greater Akron rankings.

Ziaire Stevens scored on offense and Ibraheem Kamara returned an interception for a score on defense to preserve a 14-13 win over Youngstown Chaney and overcome a very emotional week with the loss of a teammate.

Previous ranking: 1

Up next: Bedford (0-1), Friday

2. Mogadore (1-0)

Zeke Cameron threw for 114 yards and three scores in a 34-0 win over Field to claim the battle of Mogadore. The Wildcats rushed for 153 yards on 34 attempts, while their defense held the Falcons to 98 yards.

Previous ranking: 3

Up next: Ravenna (1-0), Friday

3. Buchtel (0-1)

Carson Dyrland ran for 108 yards and two touchdowns and Hoover forced three fumbles to hand the Griffins a 27-21 defeat, their second straight opening-day. Stevie Diamond was 13-for-25 passing for 167 yards with a touchdown to Zyaire Lewis (6 catches, 130 yards).

Previous ranking: 2

Up next: Warren Harding (0-1), Saturday

4. Norton (1-0)

Norton running back Luke Dobbins returned to 2022 form in a Week 1 win over Northwest.

The difference between No. 4 and No. 5 is razor thin. Luke Dobbins rushed for 176 yards and a score and Zach Bowman scored three touchdowns to lift the Panthers to a 35-6 win over reigning Principals Athletic Conference champion Northwest.

Previous ranking: 5

Up next: University School (0-1), Friday

5. Woodridge (1-0)

The Bulldogs made Phil Martter’s debut great in a 28-0 win over Revere. The win was the third straight opening-day win over the Minutemen and the first shutout by Woodridge since a Week 6 win over Springfield last season.

Previous ranking: 4

Up next: at CVCA (0-1)

