Week 2 Fantasy Wrap: Giant concerns for Barkley, Beckham with Eli's continued decline

Eli Manning’s demise is hurting his teammates reach their fantasy star potential (AP Photo).

Giants vs. Cowboys

The Giants managed just three points until late in the fourth quarter when the game was already decided during Sunday night’s loss, and Eli Manning’s continued decline (and a shaky NYG O-line) remains worrisome for those who spent first-round picks on Saquon Barkley (2.5 YPC) or Odell Beckham (4-51-0). In fairness, Barkley countered by seeing a whopping 16 targets (his 14 catches for 80 yards were essentially an extension of the ground game and the ultimate cheap way to rack up PPR), and Beckham was encouragingly moved around and used far more in the slot last week than he was by past regimes. Moreover, Dallas’ defense is always tougher with Sean Lee in the lineup (he left late with a hamstring tweak), and they’ve been running the slowest pace in the league, so hopefully Sunday night was just a hiccup.

But Manning is 37 years old, looks as immobile as ever (he took six sacks while under constant duress) and sports a lowly 6.1 YPA since last season. When kept in a clean pocket last year, his Passer Rating (85.8) ranked third-worst, one spot behind Brett Hundley, and Manning is now a year older and doesn’t look any better despite a nice complement of weapons at his disposal. It’s not a doomsday situation (as evidenced by Barkley’s usage), but we’re seeing the risk of having one of the worst QB situations in football that was always associated with taking Barkley or Beckham so early in drafts, as they could be so much more…Dak Prescott entered having thrown just one TD over his past four games before connecting with Tavon Austin on this unexpected deep score. Still, no Cowboys receiver can be trusted near fantasy lineups.

Lions vs. 49ers

Matt Breida totaled 159 yards, highlighted by this 66-yard TD run. Alfred Morris saw a team-leading 14 carries and will remain in the mix, but Breida stays on the field during passing downs (even though he finished last among all RBs in drop rate last year) and was considered the favorite for inside/GL carries before Jerick McKinnon went down. San Francisco’s defense is a work in progress, so game flow should benefit Breida more often than not, and there’s legit upside for backs in Kyle Shanahan’s system…Jimmy Garoppolo took six sacks and was lucky a late interception was called back thanks to a penalty…Kenny Golladay ranks fourth in Air Yards, behind only Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins and Antonio Brown. He’s already the Lions’ receiver to own.

Panthers vs. Falcons

Christian McCaffrey has the same number of rushing attempts (18) as Cam Newton this season, but it’s hard to complain when he pulls down 14-of-15 targets like he did Sunday…Tevin Coleman looked good in the lead back role (becoming the first 100-yard rusher against the Panthers since 2016, as they were the only team not to allow one last season) and will be an RB1 start in Week 3 at home against the Saints…In a battle of rushing QBs, Matt Ryan finished with two scores on the ground to Newton’s zero….Julio Jones had a disappointing 5-64 line while once again being held out of the end zone in a plus matchup.

Chargers vs. Bills

Melvin Gordon scored three touchdowns on just 15 touches, while Philip Rivers added three scores on a modest 27 passes…Austin Ekeler would be a fantasy difference maker should Gordon go down, while no Buffalo back would be worth much if LeSean McCoy is sidelined long…Josh Allen could’ve been much worse, as the Bills’ bigger concern is their highly regarded secondary getting shredded.

Vikings vs. Packers

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams were both impressive while playing banged up against tough competition, while Jamaal Williams better have a good game in Washington in Week 3, as Aaron Jones is gaining ground during his suspension…It’s too bad Minnesota’s defense is so good, as Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs could routinely do this if given the opportunity…There were 19 missed kicks Sunday, and this game marked a tie for the second straight week to open the year.

Texans vs. Titans

Will Fuller now has eight touchdowns in five games with Deshaun Watson, and it’s hard not to roll with him in lineups any week in which he’s active. What a downfield weapon…Playing with multiple injuries on the offensive line and Blaine Gabbert at QB, the Titans pulled off this nice fake punt to help secure Sunday’s upset…Watson bounced back with 9.7 YPA and ran for 44 yards and gets a weekly boost anytime Fuller plays…Lamar Miller simply has no upside and shouldn’t be treated as a top-20 back.

Browns vs. Saints

Desperate after getting embarrassed during Week 1’s biggest upset, New Orleans scored three points through three quarters at home against a Browns team missing Josh Gordon that hasn’t won since 2016. The Saints prevailed thanks to four missed kicks, but Drew Brees got just 6.9 YPA (and badly missed Ben Watson for an easy TD), and Alvin Kamara now sports a 3.6 YPC mark on the year. Michael Thomas lost another fumble, but he’s pulled down 28-of-30 targets with three scores on the year, and with the Saints ostensibly taking a huge step back defensively, he should be considered a first round fantasy property…Jarvis Landry ranks fifth in Air Yards and is going to be a fantasy monster with Gordon out of the picture.

Dolphins vs. Jets

Miami has a full-blown WR by committee, limiting all of their fantasy value, whereas in New York Quincy Enunwa continues to show a strong connection with rookie Sam Darnold. Enunwa’s target share ranks fourth-highest among wideouts, behind only Julio Jones, Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins. He should be treated as a top-25 WR.

Chiefs vs. Steelers

Patrick Mahomes and Ben Roethlisberger combined for 778 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and zero turnovers (and just two sacks) as the anticipated shootout lived up to expectations. Mahomes is up to 10 TD tosses on 38 completions this season, and he’s making it look easy taking over the league. Just wait until he starts running more…Kareem Hunt owners are going to be frustrated with his sporadic use around the goal line this season…Any concern about Travis Kelce with a new QB ended, while James Conner managed just 17 rushing yards as lead back on a team that dropped 37 points…A calf injury is partially to blame, but Antonio Brown was a huge letdown turning 17 targets into just 67 scoreless yards against a beat up KC secondary.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers

DeSean Jackson has secured all nine of his targets for 275 yards and three touchdowns this year in the most efficient start possible. He did this on the first play of Sunday’s game. Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly isn’t going away now…Jay Ajayi returned after leaving with a back injury and salvaged his day with a TD, but Corey Clement is going to have a major fantasy impact at some point this season.

Colts vs. Washington

Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson combined to rush for just 21 yards on 15 carries at home against the Colts, although the latter added 13 catches on 14 targets. Jamison Crowder unfortunately can’t be trusted, as no Washington WR is emerging, although maybe that changes if Jordan Reed goes down again.

Cardinals vs. Rams

The Rams have outscored their opponents 57-0 over the last six quarters and continue to please fantasy owners by throwing deep regardless of time/score. I was grabbing John Kelly throughout summer, but it’s Malcolm Brown who’s Todd Gurley’s backup…Sam Bradford looks beyond repair, and the Josh Rosen era can’t start soon enough…In 2016, David Johnson finished with 558 Air Yards, and the next closest running back had 228. He saw two targets for three yards Sunday and owns a 0.8 aDOT on the season (it was 4.7 in 2016), so to call DJ’s start disconcerting would be an understatement.

Raiders vs. Broncos

Derek Carr bounced back with 9.0 YPA and no turnovers in a tough environment in Denver, with Amari Cooper encouragingly securing all 10 of his targets…Demaryius Thomas had a brutal game, finishing with just 18 yards on 11 targets and committing multiple bad drops…Moving forward it may be more Royce Freeman bugging Phillip Lindsay owners than vice versa.

Patriots vs. Jaguars

Blake Bortles threw for 377 yards and four scores, as Jacksonville didn’t surrender their fourth quarter lead this time…Future game flow will be much better, but New England’s RB situation is cloudier with Sony Michel’s debut. James White is in the clear lead in PPR formats…Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook impressed, and both would see boosts in fantasy value should Leonard Fournette’s absence become extended. Cole’s grab Sunday is the early leader for catch of the year.

