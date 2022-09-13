Week 2 Pickups: Replacements for Dak & Eli Mitchell

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens scour the waiver wire to find good values after week 1, which will come in handy for many fantasy managers that are looking to fill holes created by the injuries to Dak Prescott and Elijah Mitchell.

01:15 SNF RECAP: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3

13:20 Quarterbacks

19:30 Running backs

31:55 Commanders WRs

36:50 Najee Harris injury update

37:50 Wide receivers

47:15 Tight ends

53:00 Getting in early

56:15 Drops

61:40 Hold on loosely

