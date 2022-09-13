Week 2 Pickups: Replacements for Dak & Eli Mitchell
Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens scour the waiver wire to find good values after week 1, which will come in handy for many fantasy managers that are looking to fill holes created by the injuries to Dak Prescott and Elijah Mitchell.
01:15 SNF RECAP: Buccaneers 19, Cowboys 3
13:20 Quarterbacks
19:30 Running backs
31:55 Commanders WRs
36:50 Najee Harris injury update
37:50 Wide receivers
47:15 Tight ends
53:00 Getting in early
56:15 Drops
61:40 Hold on loosely
