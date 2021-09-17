Week 2 Fantasy Preview: Who can figure out the 49ers backfield?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is finally upon us and the biggest question remains with those pesky San Francisco 49ers: who will be the lead back this week? Could FAAB superhero Elijah Mitchell get RB1 carries or will Trey Sermon work his way back into Kyle Shanahan's good graces this week? Nobody knows!

Liz Loza & Dalton Del Don preview the 49ers traveling east to the Philadelphia Eagles as well as the thirteen other games on Sunday's slate. Can the Bills bounce back in Miami? Will Jameis Winston turn back into a pumpkin after a perfect Week 1? Can Damien Harris get out of Bill Belichick's dog house? Liz & Dalton try to answer those questions and more on this Friday episode of the forecast.

Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy

Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon

Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF

Follow Andy @AndyBehrens

Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB

Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts