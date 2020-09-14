Week 2 Fantasy Pickups: Priority waiver wire adds to boost your rosters

It's never too early to improve a team, people. Winning your fantasy league is going to require a fair amount of roster turnover. Each week throughout the regular season, we offer a group of priority pickups in advance of waiver deadlines. Every player listed here is available in a majority of Yahoo leagues. Let's add...

Running backs to target on waiver wire

Entering the year, Hines had already established himself as one of the league's most reliable backfield receiving options. He delivered 107 receptions on 139 targets over his first two pro seasons. On Sunday, he added another eight catches to that career total. Hines finished with 45 receiving yards and one score against the Jaguars, adding seven carries for 28 yards and another spike. He was clearly a big part of the red-zone plan for the Colts...

Marlon Mack went down with a torn Achilles injury in the loss at Jacksonville, a brutal break for a quality player. In his absence, Hines split snaps evenly with thoroughly hyped rookie Jonathan Taylor, who managed to gain 89 scrimmage yards himself. These two complement each other extremely well, so don't expect Hines to be completely overtaken by Taylor. Philip Rivers has never failed to feed targets to his running backs. Don't be surprised if Hines manages to catch 70-plus passes in the year ahead. If he's getting 5-8 carries each week behind the mastodons on the Colts' O-line, that's a nice bonus.

Recommended waiver offer, assuming $100 budget: $15

You can't say we didn't tell you Brown had a shot at a huge opening week workload. He was a featured name in last week's pickups piece and he exceeded expectations. Brown carried 18 times for 79 yards and two spikes on Sunday night, plus he caught three passes for another 31 yards. The Rams have always liked him as a goal-line runner — he handled eight carries inside the 5-yard line last season — and he made the most of his opportunities against the Cowboys. Cam Akers saw 15 touches in the win against Dallas, which is promising, though he gained only 43 total yards.

For now, Brown is the clear head of the Rams' backfield committee. If you were a ZeroRB drafter, you gotta jump on Brown while he's still widely available. This will serve as last call.

Offer: $16

Austin Ekeler is the unrivaled featured back for the Chargers, just to be clear. Ekeler handled 20 touches on Sunday against Cincinnati, in a game that neither team deserved to win (but one accidentally did).

Kelley, however, appeared to settle the question of which back occupies the second spot on the depth chart. The rookie handled 12 carries, gaining 60 yards and scoring on a nifty goal-to-go plunge. Justin Jackson only ran the ball twice, exiting with a quad injury. After Sunday's impressive debut, Kelley could very well be looking at double-digit weekly touches. He's a powerful runner coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons at UCLA, built to win in short-yardage. Definitely flex-worthy.

Offer: $8

Well, damn. AP can still hit a rushing lane and embarrass would-be tacklers, even at 35 years old. He just arrived in Detroit a few days ago, but he's already claimed the top spot in the Lions' rushing hierarchy. Peterson produced 114 total yards on 17 touches on Sunday, averaging a healthy 6.6 yards per carry. Rookie D'Andre Swift managed to deliver a 1-yard first-half touchdown, but he also had a crushing drop on a potential late game-winning score. Peterson was plenty effective for Washington last season, gaining 1,040 scrimmage yards on 228 touches in a mostly miserable offense. He's certainly worth a flier in Detroit.

Offer: $11

Additional RBs to add: Jerick McKinnon (great to see him back in the game, with a rotational role in a great rushing offense), Alexander Mattison (gained 80 total yards on 10 touches against the Pack), Peyton Barber (brutally inefficient against Philly, carrying 17 times for just 29 yards, but he stumbled into the end-zone twice), Chase Edmonds (he saw five targets and six carries, plus he made a house call in Arizona’s surprise win at Levi’s Stadium).

