Week 2 fantasy football Sunday recap: Making sense of David Johnson

We miss 2016 David Johnson and the coaches that unlocked him dearly (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

The Sunday action of Week 2 is in the books. Let’s take a spin around the league to look at every team from all the games that took place and see what we can learn from a fantasy football perspective.

Carolina Panthers (24) at Atlanta Falcons (31) One defensive front was who we thought they were, one was not. The Falcons gave up 14 catches to Christian McCaffrey while the Panthers allowed 6.1 YPC to Atlanta RBs. Is the second a new reality? — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

The Falcons came into this game allowing the most catches to running backs in three-straight seasons. It was no surprise to see them cede 14 catches for 102 yards to Christian McCaffrey as the Panthers played in negative game script. We’ll keep hammering that matchup and perhaps with more authority now that Deion Jones is out.

However, it was stunning to watch a Carolina defense that looks Super Bowl quality against the once-vaunted Dallas rushing offense in Week 1 get pushed around in Week 2. Falcons running backs Tevin Coleman and Ito Smith averaged over six yards per carry as a duo. We need more information to know if we exploit this going forward. The Panthers get the Bengals, Giants and Washington in the coming weeks.

Los Angeles Chargers (31) at Buffalo Bills (20) Josh Allen (2 INTs, 5 sacks) still in way over his head with this group but does give the offense more life than Peterman. It doesn’t matter much if McCoy is out. Chargers RBs (10 targets) remain a feature of the passing game. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

The Bills likely didn’t want to turn the reigns over to Josh Allen this only but Nathan Peterman’s second train wreck in as many career-starts forced their hand. Allen brings more credibility just off pure talent and big play ability. Unfortunately, the only player we cared about from a fantasy perspective was LeSean McCoy. He left this game with a rib injury. Drafting McCoy as a value pick based on volume has looked like a mistake through two weeks and a reminder that while we all want to pick flowers from the most voluminous gardens, it’s best to look for them in fertile offensive soil.

Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler have combined for 28 targets through two games. Throwing to the running back appears to be a feature of the offense this year. Ekeler has caught all eight of his targets through two games. While he is not in the range of every-week fantasy play at this point, he does not appear ready to cede his role in the offense.

Minnesota Vikings (29) at Green Bay Packers (29) The pass attack funnels through Diggs and Thielen, who evenly split 57% of the targets. Jamaal Williams handles 76% of the RB touches with Aaron Jones back next week. Ties are gross. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

We saw the Vikings passing game operate at the height of its powers today with four scores and 425 yards for Kirk Cousins. Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen are just unfair. This duo of wide receivers provides such a massive margin for error to their new quarterback. Of course, with them inhaling such a massive target share, it leaves ancillary players picking at scraps. Dalvin Cook saw just five targets after seeing seven the week before. He hasn’t hit big yet but still totaled 90 yards from scrimmage in Week 2. You don’t cut bait on running backs in excellent offenses.

Jamaal Williams hasn’t posted big stat lines but handled 79 and 76 percent of the backfield carries for the Packers in games against two of the best front sevens in the NFL. It’s clear the Packers coaching staff still trusts Williams completely and that will keep him on the field. Aaron Jones returns next week but to what workload? Only a fool would say for certain. The usage for this duo will be essential to watch. What happens next week against Washington could dictate how the split trends the rest of the season.

Houston Texans (17) at Tennessee Titans (20)

Houston Texans (17) at Tennessee Titans (20) Deshaun Watson: live by the sword, die by the sword. Led all QBs in intended air yards/attempt (12.5), per #NextGenStats. Dion Lewis led the Titans in touches Week 1, Derrick Henry in Week 2. Matches perfectly to game script. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

You’ll take a QB10, 23.8-point effort from Deshaun Watson. The play was not as pretty as the numbers but you should have baked some volatility into Watson’s outlook when you selected him. You may believe what you want about Will Fuller as an individual player, but he is indeed a difference-maker for this offense. His presence opens up the field for the rest of the unit.

Derrick Henry didn’t have a big day with just 3.1 yards per carry and no passing work. He didn’t assume lead back duties with the Titans leading most of this game. He’s a pure early-down and closing hammer. You need the Titans offense to improve quickly if he is to repay his draft value.

Cleveland Browns (18) at New Orleans Saints (21)

Cleveland Browns (18) at New Orleans Saints (21) Rashard Higgins gets more targets (7) than Antonio Callaway (4) but the later hit the big play. Michael Thomas has indeed made the leap to elite status and remains the funnel receiver. Caught 28 of 30 targets through two weeks. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Josh Gordon, by hook or by crook, will be off the team come Monday. Rashard Higgins had an excellent preseason and has earned the trust of both Browns quarterbacks. He has 11 targets through the first two weeks of the season. He’s the high floor player and will only be a starting fantasy asset if Baker Mayfield gets to start.

Let’s hope you gave Michael Thomas the appropriate bump to the elite tier in drafts this season. He’s incredible. While Thomas collected a whopping 13 targets, Ted Ginn finished second on the team with seven and Alvin Kamara snagged six. Fringe new additions like Cameron Meredith, Tre’Quan Smith and Benjamin Watson have done nothing to dig into this superstar’s volume.

Miami Dolphins (20) at New York Jets (12)

Miami Dolphins (20) at New York Jets (12) Kenyan Drake sees 15 touches to 10 for Frank Gore. The split will continue, like it or not. Quincy Enunwa remains a volume hog, finishing with 11 targets. Robby Anderson (5 targets) is droppable. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Kenyan Drake has all the ability in the world but the Miami coaching staff has shown no interest in sending Frank Gore to the scrap heap. Gore looked better in Week 1 than today but remains a trusted asset. Drake will be a boom or bust RB2 unless Gore leaves the lineup for one reason or another.

The Jets offense fell back to earth with the running game evaporating and Sam Darnold experiencing rookie hiccups. One constant was the role of Quincy Enunwa. After leading the team in target market share in Week 1, he paced the group with 11 looks on Sunday. He is clearly the No. 1 in this offense and in lockstep with Darnold’s game. Robby Anderson has just six targets in two weeks and is not an essential hold in fantasy.

Kansas City Chiefs (42) at Pittsburgh Steelers (37)

Kansas City Chiefs (42) at Pittsburgh Steelers (37) Patrick Mahomes is the rising tide that lifts all boats. Don’t sell pieces of this offense. James Conner didn’t smash the box score like Week 1 but still scored and handled 81% of the RB touches. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Patrick Mahomes is one of the most captivating forces I can ever remember watching in the NFL. He’s throwing deep with 11.5 air yards per attempt but looks in complete control with pin-point precision. A player like this at the helm of an Andy Reid offense that’s loaded with talent is something this league is not prepared for. You should not feel let down by any player on this unit and should be wary of selling off any of them.

James Conner handled a whopping 81 percent of the backfield touches in a negative game script. Of course, the stat line isn’t as beefy as his mudder effort in a run-heavy Week 1 game. However, this shows he is still locked into the Steelers feature back role, a job that rarely gets to leave the field. At this point, with Le’Veon Bell now having passed up two game checks, it makes little sense for him to report until Week 10 at the earliest. He’s moved his chips all-in with the plan to just limit the tread on his tires. Keep Conner on your roster.

Philadelphia Eagles (21) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27)

Philadelphia Eagles (21) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27) Following volume pays off with Agholor. Saw double-digit targets again but turned in a 8-88-TD stat line. Ftizmagic goes for 400+ yards again. The Bucs’ pass-catching corps is unreal. We ride this train until it derails. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Ryan Fitzpatrick is not giving this job back to Jameis Winston. This is a coaching staff that needs to win and a locker room that wants the same. If Fitzpatrick keeps playing even near this level, he will retain the starting spot on an offense loaded with budding pass-catcher talent. We know Fitzpatrick has run hot and cold throughout his time in the league. So, this ride could end at any time, but we won’t pull the brakes on ourselves prematurely.

Following volume in good offenses is the boring but baseline facts of how to win in fantasy football. It paid dividends with Nelson Agholor already. Agholor posted a measly 33 yards on eight catches in Week 1 but was the leader in the clubhouse with a 28 percent target share. If you followed that number, not just the counting stats, you profited in Week 2. Agholor handled 12 targets and caught eight for 88 yards and a score. He has a shot to lead this team in receiving in 2018 with the way he’s being used.

Indianapolis Colts (21) at Washington Redskins (9)

Indianapolis Colts (21) at Washington Redskins (9) Andrew Luck continues to operate primarily in the short passing game with 5.8 yards per attempt. TEs/RBs combined for 9 catches. Chris Thompson (14 targets) and Jordan Reed (8 targets) are the only must-starts in Washington. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Through two weeks, Andrew Luck’s 5.2 intended air yards per pass attempt is the lowest among all quarterbacks with 15-plus passes, per the NFL’s Next Gen Stats player tracking data. It’s clear that the new Colts coaching staff is doing what they can to limit the shots Luck takes by having him focus on the short passing game and getting the ball out quick. That’s boosted the stock of intermediate and short-area passing game assets.

Chris Thompson and Jordan Reed are extremely talented players but unlikely bets to stay healthy. While they’re on the field, their games are natural fits with Alex Smith. Thompson and Reed are the featured parts of this passing game. While Jamison Crowder was thought to be in that group but has just 40 yards on eight targets through two weeks. He is not an essential hold.

Arizona Cardinals (0) at Los Angeles Rams (34)

Arizona Cardinals (0) at Los Angeles Rams (34) Holy hell, the Cardinals are bad. They need to ditch the skeleton of Sam Bradford and what they’ve done to David Johnson’s deployment (1 catch) is criminal. Malcolm Brown relieved a cramping Todd Gurley in the second-half. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

You can’t sell off David Johnson at this point but you have every right to be furious with his usage. The Cardinals coaches have refused to tap into his insane ability as a receiver. He saw just two targets in this game. Embarrassing. Sam Bradford can’t move and is a sitting duck in the pocket. While this unit does not provide ideal conditions for a young quarterback, the team must consider Josh Rosen as a spark soon.

Todd Gurley left the game with cramps in the second half. With John Kelly inactive, Malcolm Brown saw the backfield work in his stead. We’ve seen teams keep their “true handcuff” on the inactives list before but we should approach this situation with the assumption that Brown is the No. 2 back behind Gurley.

Detroit Lions (27) at San Francisco 49ers (30)

Detroit Lions (27) at San Francisco 49ers (30) The Kenny Golladay ascension continues. A week after clearing the century mark, he got strong volume and finished with 6-89-TD. Matt Breida busted a long run but ran hot today. Still split touches (15 to 16) evenly with Morris. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Kenny Golladay isn’t going anywhere. He finished with the same number of targets as Marvin Jones (nine) today and continued to look like he belonged. Jones and Golladay were drafted miles apart this summer but will likely finish within the same range by year’s end. The duo will cannibalize each other some contests but should be viewed as WR3s every week.

Matt Breida was the hot hand today and ran with authority. It’s unlikely this earns him bell-cow duties going forward, however, as the split was near even with Alfred Morris. No 49ers receiver saw more than five targets, either. The San Francisco offense looks to take advantage of matchups on a play-by-play basis. It’s unlikely someone emerges as a true lead back or funnel receiver.

Oakland Raiders (19) at Denver Broncos (20)

Oakland Raiders (19) at Denver Broncos (20) A week after getting just 1 catch against the Rams, Amari Cooper drops 10-116 on the Broncos. Ok. The coaster continues. Phillip Lindsay is no fluke and not going anywhere. The Broncos should be viewed as a pure committee backfield. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Can you make sense of Amari Cooper? Because most of us are struggling. This was expected to be another tough spot for Cooper but instead, he hauled in all 10 of his team-high targets and cleared the century mark. The Raiders offense finally faces a weaker secondary in Miami next week and Cooper should find his way into your lineup.

If you drafted Royce Freeman in the early rounds, the Phillip Lindsay emergence has been a crushing development. Sorry about your luck. The undrafted rookie continues to shine not just in the box score, but on the field by shedding tackles at will despite his sub-200-pound build. He’s legit and not going anywhere. Devontae Booker remains in the mix. Denver is a full-blown committee backfield.

New England Patriots (20) at Jacksonville Jaguars (31)

New England Patriots (20) at Jacksonville Jaguars (31) Sony Michel sees 10 carries and 2 targets in his debut. Nothing major but was a brutal road spot. Jacksonville’s offense has legit weapons. Consistently able to replace Fournette’s production and young WRs are dangerous. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

Rex Burkhead handled just six carries and saw no looks in the passing game. He was not a full participant at practice throughout the week and has dealt with injuries since the summer. Sony Michel led the backfield in carries, while James White caught seven passes on eight targets. Michel has a chance to build much more momentum when the team travels to Detroit next week.

The Jaguars have real talent throughout their offense. In the latest case of “running backs don’t matter,” T.J. Yeldon (5.8 yards per carry) and Corey Grant (six catches for 53 yards) more than adequately filled Leonard Fournette’s shows. The wide receiver group is led by Keelan Cole, who was outstanding on Sunday and rounded out by Donte Moncrief, Dede Westbrook and Austin Seferian-Jenkins. All four scored touchdowns in Week 2 and bring a diverse group of skills to the table.

New York Giants (13) at Dallas Cowboys (20)

New York Giants (13) at Dallas Cowboys (20) Pass protection and Eli Manning’s limitations hinder this unit. Whether by necessity or design, Barkley’s receiving work (16 targets) was a great sign. Don’t chase Tavon Austin. No WR saw more than 5 targets. All are waiver fodder. — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) September 17, 2018

It’s nice to have the embarrassment of riches in the skill position department that New York possesses. It’s tough for that to consistently win you games when your second-best offensive lineman is a rookie and your quarterback hasn’t been good in three years. Eli Manning’s competitions traveled just 2.9 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats. That boosted Saquon Barkley’s receiving role and that might need to be a feature going forward.

You know better than to mess around with Tavon Austin. The Cowboys are using a committee approach at wide receiver. None of these players are worth a roster spot in 10 to 12-team leagues, even the gifted rookie Michael Gallup.