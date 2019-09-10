Week 2 fantasy football receiver ranks: Julio Jones looking to continue scoring binge

Julio Jones is no doubt looking forward to his Week 2 opponent. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Julio Jones has now scored a touchdown in five straight games going back to last season, and he will know get the Eagles’ weak pass defense in Week 2.

[Week 2 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

Scroll to continue with content Ad

If the Falcons offensive line can actually give Matt Ryan time to throw this time around, Jones could have a monster day.

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

