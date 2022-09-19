Week 2 Recap: Lance’s injury, Tua’s big game & the fantasy carnival Lions
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski got together on Sunday evening to go over a really fun day of NFL action in week 2. The guys cover successful comeback wins for the Jets, Dolphins and Cardinals and discuss the ramifications of Trey Lance’s season-ending ankle injury.
01:15 Dolphins 42, Ravens 38
08:50 Jets 31, Browns 30
14:30 Cardinals 29, Raiders 23 (OT)
19:20 Lions 36, Commanders 27
29:15 Rams 31, Falcons 27
34:30 49ers 27, Seahawks 7
41:50 Jaguars 24, Colts 0
50:30 Cowboys 20, Bengals 17
53:25 Giants 19, Panthers 16
57:15 Broncos 16, Texans 9
60:20 Buccaneers 20, Saints 10
64:55 Patriots 17, Steelers 14
