Week 2 fantasy football rankings: Fallout from all those injuries

It’s only Week 2, but given the plethora of injuries it feels like we’re already midway through the year. Michael Thomas, Marlon Mack, James Conner, Chris Godwin and George Kittle, just to name a few, are all dealing with something. The laundry list of ailments has some people’s bench looking like this:

At least they’re set at kicker.

All of the injuries have caused some players to step into fantasy relevance sooner than expected. Below are my half-point PPR fantasy football rankings for Week 2.

1) Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

After picking apart the Cleveland Browns through the air, Jackson slides into a nice matchup against the Texans. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes didn’t post gaudy numbers against Houston last week (211 passing yards, 3 TDs), but that’s because the Chiefs focused more on the run in the second half. Mahomes threw just 11 of his 32 attempts in the third and fourth quarter. With Houston having some extra time to prepare given that it played on Thursday, I expect this game to be closer which will keep Jackson and the passing attack busy. This game has an over/under total of 52.5, the highest number on the board.

2) Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

3) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Chargers)

Of all the teams Mahomes has faced in the NFL, the Chargers have given him the toughest time. In four career games against the Chargers, Mahomes has averaged just 213 passing yards, his worst total against any NFL team he’s faced. Even without star S Derwin James, Los Angeles limited Cincinnati Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow to just 193 passing yards, zero passing touchdowns and one interception.

4) Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Washington Football Team)

5) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

6) Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. New England Patriots)

#LetRussCook

7) Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)

8) Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

Despite a performance that didn’t pass anybody’s eye test, Brady somehow managed to finish as QB10 in fantasy football last week and he has a home date this week against an exploitable Panthers defense. Carolina allowed Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr to post the eighth-highest passer rating in the NFL in Week 1, despite the fact he was the only QB in the top 10 who threw just one touchdown.

9) Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (vs. Baltimore Ravens)

10) Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Denver Broncos)

Denver’s defense is missing arguably its two best players in LB Von Miller and CB A.J. Bouye. The Steelers’ offense looked great against the New York Giants on the road in Week 1, and this is a great home spot.

11) Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (vs. Detroit Lions)

Monitor the status of Lions cornerbacks Jeffrey Okudah and Desmond Trufant. Okudah missed Week 1 dealing with a hamstring injury while Trufant is also dealing with a hamstring ailment. With CB Justin Coleman already on the IR, an absence from one or both of the aforementioned Detroit corners this weekend could bump Rodgers up in my rankings.

12) Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

13) Matthew Stafford, Detroit Lions (at Green Bay Packers)

14) Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (at Las Vegas Raiders)

Brees will be without his trusted No. 1 wide receiver this week, as Michael Thomas is expected to miss several weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The absence is a clear knock against Brees even in a good matchup against the Raiders.

15) Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (at Philadelphia Eagles)

16) Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants)

17) Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

18) Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

19) Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

20) Cam Newton, New England Patriots (at Seattle Seahawks)

21) Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns)

22) Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

23) Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (at New York Jets)

24) Daniel Jones, New York Giants (at Chicago Bears)

25) Tyrod Taylor, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

26) Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (at Indianapolis Colts)

27) Sam Darnold, New York Jets (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

28) Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tennessee Titans)

29) Dwayne Haskins, Washington Football Team (at Arizona Cardinals)

30) Derek Carr, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. New Orleans Saints)

RB

1) Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

The Titans will continue to give Henry the ball as much as they can, demonstrated by his 31 carries and three receptions against the Broncos on Monday night. Battling the Jaguars at home as eight-point favourites, the game script will likely favour the ground game.

2) Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

3) Saquon Barkley, New York Giants (at Chicago Bears)

4) Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

*Gasp* McCaffrey slips outside my top three at running back this week, a true rarity. That’s because the Buccaneers seem to have the formula to bottle up McCaffrey. In two games against Tampa Bay in 2019, he averaged 1.79 yards-per-carry on 38 attempts. Through the air, he was only able to compile 42 receiving yards on six catches. You’re starting him regardless, but just know that history doesn’t favor this spot.

5) Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at Las Vegas Raiders)

The Saints will have to replace Thomas’s production, and I think the team may get creative with how it deploys Kamara in doing so. Against the Buccaneers, Kamara led the Saints with eight targets, continuing to be an integral part of their passing attack. While Thomas’s production will also be dispersed to Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook and Tre’Quan Smith, I expect Kamara to get a sizeable portion.

6) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Chargers)

7) Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (at Indianapolis Colts)

8) Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (vs. Detroit Lions)

9) Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns)

10) Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

Perhaps the biggest surprise at the running back position in Week 1 was Ekeler receiving just one target. Everybody knew the QB switch from checkdown maestro Philip Rivers to Tyrod Taylor would likely present fewer dump-offs, but this was extreme. Joshua Kelley’s solid performance (12 carries for 60 yards and a TD) was also a little nerve-wracking for Ekeler managers, but I’m not overly concerned. Head coach Anthony Lynn said it’s a “priority” to get Ekeler touches moving forward, according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic. In a game the Chargers will likely be trailing against the Chiefs, I expect Ekeler to get some more looks in the passing game.

11) Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. New Orleans Saints)

12) Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Washington Football Team)

13) Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

RB Marlon Mack’s unfortunate season-ending torn achilles has turned the Colts’ backfield into a two-man committee between Nyhiem Hines and Taylor. It’s the latter who projects to handle most of the team’s early-down work moving forward. Taylor, the likely lead back, will be running behind one of the best offensive lines in football. The rookie demonstrated last week that he is more than capable of getting it done in the passing game, corralling all six of his targets for 67 yards.

14) Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

Sanders practiced in full on Wednesday, a sign that he’s likely to return this weekend against the Rams. His insertion into the Eagles’ lineup is welcomed news for fantasy managers. The likely return of RT Lane Johnson, who stated he plans on playing, is great news for the entire Philly offense.

15) David Johnson, Houston Texans (vs. Baltimore Ravens)

16) Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

17) Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks (vs. New England Patriots)

18) Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers (at New York Jets)

19) Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

20) Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)

21) Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

22) J.K. Dobbins, Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

23) Mark Ingram, Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

I’ve got the Ravens’ RBs back-to-back in my rankings this week, with a slight edge to Dobbins as he received goal line duties last Sunday. It really does seem that both will have a role in this high-powered, run-first offense. Ingram and Dobbins are startable as low-end RB2s.

24) Nyhiem Hines, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

25) Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

26) David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants)

27) Benny Snell Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Denver Broncos)

RB James Conner did not practice on Wednesday. Keep an eye on Conner’s practice status as the week continues.

28) Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

Neither Fournette nor RB Ronald Jones had any impact on Sunday’s loss to the Saints. The ex-Jaguar saw just 13 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1. As Fournette continues to acclimate to Tampa Bay, I expect head coach Bruce Arians will feel more comfortable increasing his reps. In a matchup against the Panthers, who surrendered three rushing TDs to Josh Jacobs, Fournette could get some work at the goal line and find the end zone.

29) Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (at Arizona Cardinals)

30) Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

WR

1) Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (vs. Detroit Lions)

Adams posted the most impressive performance at wide receiver in Week 1, raking in 14 receptions, 156 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets. As stated above with Rodgers, Adams could also benefit from the current injury issues plaguing Detroit’s secondary.

2) Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)

3) Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (at Indianapolis Colts)

4) DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Washington Football Team)

5) Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants)

Robinson didn’t have the most impressive Week 1 effort, registering just 9.80 fantasy points against the Lions. The Giants, however, present a very fantasy-friendly matchup. Last week, Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster lit up their secondary for six catches, 69 yards and a pair of scores.

6) Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Chargers)

7) JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Denver Broncos)

With CB A.J. Bouye (shoulder) on injured reserve for the Broncos, it’s hard not to get excited about this spot after what Smith-Schuster did on Monday night. It appears that sub-par quarterback play was his biggest hindrance in 2019 and with Big Ben under center in 2020, he’s returned to the WR1 conversation.

8) Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

After doing very little in a historically tough matchup against Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, Evans seems primed to bounce back against the Panthers. Teammate WR Chris Godwin has entered the concussion protocol, and his potential absence could funnel more targets to Evans. Now, Evans is dealing with a hamstring injury, but he was limited in practice last Wednesday and played 92.9% of his team’s snaps on Sunday. Head coach Bruce Arians also made it clear after the game the team needs to get Evans more involved.

9) Amari Cooper , Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

10) Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)

11) Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (at Philadelphia Eagles)

12) A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

Week 1 may have been downright nerve-racking for Brown fantasy managers who watched WR Corey Davis go off for seven catches and 101 receiving yards. In hindsight I think we’ll view it as a blip on the radar. Even with Davis’s performance, Brown still tied for the lead in targets on Tennessee with eight. The last time Brown faced the Jaguars, he lit them up for 135 yards and a touchdown on four receptions.

13) Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

Beckham Jr. was a liability in most fantasy lineups last week, but we have to be a little understanding. It was against the Ravens secondary, who Pro Football Focus ranked as the top secondary in the NFL entering this season. Cincinnati, OBJ’s opponent on Thursday night, graded 17th. It’s encouraging that Beckham Jr. received 10 targets in Week 1, a sign that he’s going to be heavily involved in the offense moving forward.

14) Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

15) D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

16) Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (at Arizona Cardinals)

17) Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (at Philadelphia Eagles)

18) Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (vs. New England Patriots)

19) Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

Make sure to monitor teammate WR John Brown’s status. He missed practice on Wednesday due to a foot injury. If he’s out, Diggs could get peppered with targets against the Dolphins.

20) Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

21) D.J. Chark Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tennessee Titans)

22) Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

I wrote about Campbell as one of the top waiver wire adds this week after having a nice 6-71-0 effort against the Jaguars. The slot receiver squares off against the Vikings, who allowed three Packers WRs to top 60 receiving yards in Week 1. Philip Rivers loves to use the middle of the field, so Campbell could potentially usurp WR T.Y. Hilton as the go-to target in this offense on a weekly basis.

23) Emmanuel Sanders, New Orleans Saints (at Las Vegas Raiders)

Thomas’s absence creates a large void in the Saints offense. Thomas led the NFL with 185 targets last season, so while he’s gone, it will take a group effort to supplement his production. Sanders figures to be the WR who has the most to gain.

24) Marvin Jones Jr., Detroit Lions (at Green Bay Packers)

After doing little (4-55-0) with eight targets against the Bears last week, Jones could be in line for another solid workload given WR Kenny Golladay’s hamstring injury. Golladay did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, opening the door for him to potentially miss this week’s tilt against the Packers. Last Sunday, the Packers secondary surrendered 110 yards and two touchdowns to WR Adam Thielen.

25) D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. New England Patriots)

26) Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (vs. Baltimore Ravens)

27) T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

28) Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns)

29) CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

30) Anthony Miller, Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants)

TE

1) Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

With TE Hayden Hurst around last season, Andrews only played on 41.5% of Baltimore’s offensive snaps. In Week 1 of this campaign with Hurst in Atlanta, Andrews received 71.2% of the snaps. That increased usage is going to place Andrews squarely into the overall TE1 race this season.

2) Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Chargers)

3) George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers (at New York Jets)

Head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Kittle will not practice this week due to a knee sprain, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of him playing. If he suits up, you’re starting him in a great matchup against the Jets.

4) Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

5) Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. New Orleans Saints)

6) Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams (at Philadelphia Eagles)

7) Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

I have Goedert ahead of teammate TE Zach Ertz in my rankings this week, and that’s because QB Carson Wentz really seemed to lean on Goedert against Washington, a game where he faced a lot of pressure. Goedert also looked noticeably shiftier and elusive than Ertz in Week 1, too.

8) Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at Las Vegas Raiders)

9) Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

10) Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

11) T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at Green Bay Packers)

12) Evan Engram, New York Giants (at Chicago Bears)

13) Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins (vs. Buffalo Bills)

14) Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

15) Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)

16) Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

Gronk managed just 11 receiving yards on three targets against the Saints in Week 1. The hope is he’s a little more involved against the Panthers this week. QB Tom Brady clearly looks like he needs some time to forge relationships with the receivers in this offense, so he could turn to his always reliable target in the meantime.

17) Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

18) Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team (at Arizona Cardinals)

19) Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at Pittsburgh Steelers)

Fant had a really solid outing to start the season, leading Denver with 81 receiving yards while also adding a score. The Steelers on the road, however, are a less than ideal opponent. Giants TE Evan Engram struggled mightily against this defense, totalling nine receiving yards on seven targets.

20) C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals (at Cleveland Browns)

DEF

1) Buffalo Bills (at Miami Dolphins)

2) Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Denver Broncos)

3) Tennessee Titans (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

4) San Francisco 49ers (at New York Jets)

5) Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants)

6) Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

7) Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Chargers)

8) Seattle Seahawks (vs. New England Patriots)

9) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

10) New Orleans Saints (at Las Vegas Raiders)

11) Green Bay Packers (vs. Detroit Lions)

12) Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

13) Cleveland Browns (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)

14) New England Patriots (at Seattle Seahawks)

15) Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

16) Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

17) Arizona Cardinals (vs. Washington Football Team)

18) Miami Dolphins (vs. Buffalo Bills)

19) Los Angeles Rams (at Philadelphia Eagles)

20) New York Jets (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

K

1) Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens (at Houston Texans)

2) Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs (at Los Angeles Chargers)

3) Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (at New York Jets)

4) Wil Lutz, New Orleans Saints (at Las Vegas Raiders)5

5) Greg Zuerlein, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

6) Younghoe Koo, Atlanta Falcons (at Dallas Cowboys)

7) Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. Los Angeles Rams)

8) Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Denver Broncos)

9) Mason Crosby, Green Bay Packers (vs. Detroit Lions)

10) Matt Prater, Detroit Lions (at Green Bay Packers)

11) Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks (vs. New England Patriots)

12) Michael Badgley, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs)

13) Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis Colts (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

14) Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings (at Indianapolis Colts)

15) Zane Gonzalez, Arizona Cardinals (vs. Washington Football Team)

16) Ryan Succop, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. Carolina Panthers)

17) Joey Slye, Carolina Panthers (at Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

18) Sam Sloman, Los Angeles Rams (at Philadelphia Eagles)

19) Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. New Orleans Saints)

20) Cairo Santos, Chicago Bears (vs. New York Giants)

