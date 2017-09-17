Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense

Our Week 2 fantasy rankings for defense/special teams might make a few owners upset they spent high picks on certain D/STs -- and make a few other owners head to the waiver wire for a one-week sleeper.

The two best fantasy D/STs from the opening week, the Jaguars and Rams, aren't even in the top-15 in our Week 2 fantasy football defense rankings. Instead, the heavy hitters are back on top with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Ravens and Texans in the top four. This doesn't mean you did well using a high pick on a defense during your draft, but it does show that starting-caliber fantasy D/STs come in all shapes and sizes -- from the waiver wire, from high in the preseason rankings, and everywhere in between.

The Thursday night game, notorious for being sloppy, features two teams who combined for seven points in Week 1 and quarterbacks who combined for five interceptions and four fumbles. As expected, both D/STs are in our top five. Take advantage if you can.

If the Ravens and Giants are available on the waiver wire in your league, they're great streaming options, and for the deeper sleeper picks, the Dolphins and Raiders could have great days.

7Denver Broncos vs. Cowboys. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are one of the best teams at limiting turnovers and fantasy points for defenses (1.8 FPPG to D/STs in 2016). The Giants put up zero on Sunday night. The Broncos should fare better by limiting points scored and creating sacks, but at home, we still like the Broncos.

