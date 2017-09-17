The two best fantasy D/STs from the opening week, the Jaguars and Rams, aren't even in the top-15 in our Week 2 fantasy football defense rankings. Instead, the heavy hitters are back on top with the Seahawks, Cardinals, Ravens and Texans in the top four. This doesn't mean you did well using a high pick on a defense during your draft, but it does show that starting-caliber fantasy D/STs come in all shapes and sizes -- from the waiver wire, from high in the preseason rankings, and everywhere in between.
The Thursday night game, notorious for being sloppy, features two teams who combined for seven points in Week 1 and quarterbacks who combined for five interceptions and four fumbles. As expected, both D/STs are in our top five. Take advantage if you can.
If the Ravens and Giants are available on the waiver wire in your league, they're great streaming options, and for the deeper sleeper picks, the Dolphins and Raiders could have great days.
Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Defense
7Denver Broncos vs. Cowboys. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys are one of the best teams at limiting turnovers and fantasy points for defenses (1.8 FPPG to D/STs in 2016). The Giants put up zero on Sunday night. The Broncos should fare better by limiting points scored and creating sacks, but at home, we still like the Broncos.
|1
|Seattle Seahawks vs. 49ers. The Panthers nearly shut out the 49ers at home, and the Seahawks limited the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers to 17 points. This might get ugly in Seattle.
|2
|Arizona Cardinals @ Colts. If the Rams D/ST can put up 29 fantasy points against the Cardinals, it's not hard to imagine the ball-hawking Cardinals defense can put up big numbers against either Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett.
|3
|Baltimore Ravens vs. Browns. The Ravens made Andy Dalton and the Bengals offense look awful. Now, they face rookie DeShone Kizer, who looked decent in his NFL debut but still took seven sacks and turned it over once.
|4
|Houston Texans @ Bengals. It wasn't pretty for the Texans in Week 1. They couldn't create any turnovers against notorious turnover-machine Blake Bortles and were one of two teams to not record a single sack. Still, we expect this to change on Thursday night against the Bengals, who had five turnovers in Week 1.
|5
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. Texans. It wasn't pretty for the Bengals either. Like the Texans, they struggled to create turnovers and sacks, but that should change this week. They'll get the rookie Deshaun Watson, preparing for his starting NFL debut on a short week.
|6
|Carolina Panthers vs. Bills. The Panthers defense looked good against the 49ers, holding them to three points and making life difficult for the offense. The Bills, who didn't look as good as their score against the Jets indicated, appear to be trying to piece things together on offense still. Carolina should have a good day at home.
|7
|8
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dolphins. The Chargers will be on a short week with the Dolphins having a rare first-week bye, but L.A.'s defense should be fine. We can't be sure which Jay Cutler will show up, but turnovers are still very possible.
|9
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. Eagles. The loss of Eric Berry for the rest of the season definitely hurts, but the Chiefs should put on a good fantasy performance at home. Carson Wentz is prone to turnovers (fumble and interception in Week 1), and the Chiefs are one of the best at creating takeaways.
|10
|New York Giants vs. Lions. On paper, the Giants defense didn't look good, scoring zero fantasy points in Week 1. The eye test proved otherwise. New York is a strong defense, and it has a favorable matchup on Monday night against the Lions and Matthew Stafford, who is known to throw an interception or two, especially on a road prime-time stage.
|11
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Vikings. The Steelers capitalized on the Browns' ineptitudes for 19 points in Week 1, but they face a formidable test in creating turnovers against the Vikings. Minnesota's conservative play style will limit the opportunities, but Pittsburgh's strong defense should create a couple and keep the Vikings from racking up points on the scoreboard.
|12
|Oakland Raiders vs. Jets. The Raiders are not known for their defense, but the Jets are most certainly not known for their offense, scoring 12 points against the Bills. As a streaming defense, the Raiders are a top choice.
|13
|Minnesota Vikings @ Steelers. The Vikings defense held their own against Drew Brees even though they only scored one point in fantasy. At Pittsburgh, they should be able to create some takeaways and score more.
|14
|Washington Redskins @ Rams. Yes, Jared Goff and the Rams offense looked oustanding in Week 1, but let's remember the Colts have one of the worst defenses in the league. Can the Rams continue that a second straight week? Unsure, but if the Redskins can get two takeaways from the Eagles, then they can do it to the Rams, too.
|15
|Tennessee Titans @ Jaguars. The Titans didn't do much in creating turnovers in Week 1, but they did a solid job of holding the Raiders offense to two touchdowns. Blake Bortles and the Jaguars offense is a solid notch below the Raiders, and it's not hard to imagine the Titans having a solid day.
|16
|Miami Dolphins @ Chargers. It's been a long week for the Dolphins, thanks to a rare Week 1 bye, so they've had plenty of time to prepare against the Chargers. The Chargers averaged the fourth-most points to opposing D/STs in fantasy in 2016, and Dolphins can make the most of their role as a streamer D/ST this week in fantasy.
|17
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Chiefs
|18
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Titans
|19
|New England Patriots @ Saints
|20
|Dallas Cowboys @ Broncos
|21
|Los Angeles Rams vs. Redskins
|22
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Bears
|23
|Indianapolis Colts vs. Cardinals
|24
|Detroit Lions @ Giants
|25
|Chicago Bears @ Buccaneers
|26
|Cleveland Browns @ Ravens
|27
|Buffalo Bills @ Panthers
|28
|Green Bay Packers @ Falcons
|29
|Atlanta Falcons @ Packers
|30
|San Francisco 49ers @ Seahawks
|31
|New York Jets @ Raiders
|32
|New Orleans Saints @ Patriots
