Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

Kareem Hunt for president, Tarik Cohen for vice present, right? After last week's impressive debuts, fantasy football owners probably expect to see both high in our Week 2 RB rankings, but we're going to show some restraint...with Cohen, anyway. There are still legitimate start-sit questions with the top waiver-wire pickup, but Hunt erased any concerns with his showing last Thursday.

Hunt isn't No. 1, though. One game does not a fantasy reputation make, and guys like Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell, and Devonta Freeman have more than a couple monster performances under their belts. Even in tough matchups, we like those three -- and a couple others -- more than Hunt this week, but obviously the Chiefs' newest star is a sure starter.

Unfortunately, you'll notice that David Johnson isn't listed in that group, and with him expected to miss an extended period of time because of a wrist injury, it's unclear when he'll be in these rankings again. Those are big shoes to fill, but the season goes on, and other players will fill the void left by Johnson.

Matchup-wise, guys like Mike Gillislee (@ Saints), Terrance West (vs. Browns), and, if he plays, Thomas Rawls (vs. 49ers) stand out as solid options, while all Bengals backs (vs. Texans), Isaiah Crowell (@ Ravens), Frank Gore (vs. Cardinals) really take a tumble.

Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

8 Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Dolphins.

