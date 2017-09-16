Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: Wide receiver

Our Week 2 fantasy football wide receiver rankings are loaded at the top thanks to great matchups for great players, but there are plenty of sleepers to be found further down, too.

Last week is over -- it's all about Week 2. When it comes to wide receiver rankings, that can be tough to remember. A couple of stars didn't play (Odell Beckham Jr., Mike Evans), even more stars disappointed (Julio Jones, Dez Bryant), and some preseason sleeper picks really disappointed (Martavis Bryant, Jamison Crowder). Meanwhile, guys like Kenny Golladay and Cooper Kupp looked unstoppable. Inevitably, Week 2 WR start-sit decisions are some of the most difficult you'll make all season.

But they shouldn't be. That's not to say you won't get some calls wrong, but overreacting to Week 1 is a common mistake. The Rams aren't that good, the Bengals aren't that bad, and the Colts...well, the Colts might actually be that bad, but a likely QB change to Jacoby Brissett certainly can't hurt.

Similarly, don't overreact to what we saw from defenses in Week 1. While we always do our best to factor in matchups, there's still much we don't know. Offensive play wasn't what you would call "sharp" in Week 1, so we're not too intimidated by any defenses just yet, despite the fact only three teams threw for at least 300 yards. It's entirely possible New England's pass defense really is horrible, but we're not buying that the Seahawks (286 yards allowed) or the Giants (263) is set up to be torched again.

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.

WEEK 2 DFS:

DK cash lineup | DK GPP | Top values | Top stacks | DFS lineup builder



Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs

7 Odell Beckham Jr., Giants vs. Lions. Beckham (ankle) might be a game-time decision, but if he plays, you have to like his chances against a still shaky Lions secondary.

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues