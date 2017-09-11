Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: QBs
It was a crazy week for quarterbacks in Week 1. We got a surprise poor performance from Tom Brady and surprise great performances like Alex Smith and Matthew Stafford. As you can see in our Week 2 QB rankings for fantasy football, we think things will be a little different for some.
Aaron Rodgers put together a fine performance against a strong Seahawks defense, and he should do a whole lot better against the Falcons, one of the worst teams in FPPG to QBs last year. Atlanta allowed 14.5 points to Mike Glennon (should've been more, but his receivers dropped multiple TDs). Brady and Drew Brees seem destined for a shootout against the Saints, ,and Derek Carr gets his crack against the Jets.
WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
For streaming options, a healthy and active Odell Beckham Jr. should help Eli Manning's cause against the Lions. Carson Palmer (sorry for mentioning again) is playing against the Colts defense that allowed Jared Goff to pick them apart. He's a major boom-or-bust option.
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Aaron Rodgers, Packers
Packers at Falcons.
2
Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots at Saints.
3
Derek Carr, Raiders
4
Drew Brees, Saints
Saints vs. Patriots.
5
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. 49ers.
6
Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers vs. Bills.
7
Marcus Mariota, Titans
8
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
9
Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons vs. Packers.
10
Matthew Stafford, Lions
11
Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles at Chiefs.
12
Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Redskins at Rams.
13
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers vs. Vikings.
14
Eli Manning, Giants
Giants vs. Lions.
15
Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Dolphins.
16
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys at Broncos.
17
Carson Palmer, Cardinals
Cardinals at Colts.
18
Jay Cutler, Dolphins
19
Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens vs. Browns.
20
Tyrod Taylor, Bills
21
Alex Smith, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Eagles.
22
Jared Goff, Rams
23
Sam Bradford, Vikings
Vikings at Steelers.
24
Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals vs. Texans.
25
Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Broncos vs. Cowboys.
26
Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Titans.
27
Josh McCown, Jets
28
Brian Hoyer, 49ers
49ers at Seahawks.
29
Mike Glennon, Bears
Bears at Bucs.
30
DeShone Kizer, Browns
31
Deshaun Watson, Texans
32
Jacoby Brissett, Colts
198