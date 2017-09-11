Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: QBs

    It was a crazy week for quarterbacks in Week 1. We got a surprise poor performance from Tom Brady and surprise great performances like Alex Smith and Matthew Stafford. As you can see in our Week 2 QB rankings for fantasy football, we think things will be a little different for some.

    Aaron Rodgers put together a fine performance against a strong Seahawks defense, and he should do a whole lot better against the Falcons, one of the worst teams in FPPG to QBs last year. Atlanta allowed 14.5 points to Mike Glennon (should've been more, but his receivers dropped multiple TDs). Brady and Drew Brees seem destined for a shootout against the Saints, ,and Derek Carr gets his crack against the Jets.

    For streaming options, a healthy and active Odell Beckham Jr. should help Eli Manning's cause against the Lions. Carson Palmer (sorry for mentioning again) is playing against the Colts defense that allowed Jared Goff to pick them apart. He's a major boom-or-bust option.

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Aaron Rodgers, Packers


    Packers at Falcons.



  • 2
    Tom Brady, Patriots


    Patriots at Saints.



  • 3
    Derek Carr, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Jets.


  • 4
    Drew Brees, Saints


    Saints vs. Patriots.



  • 5
    Russell Wilson, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. 49ers.



  • 6
    Cam Newton, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bills.



  • 7
    Marcus Mariota, Titans


    Titans at Jaguars.


  • 8
    Jameis Winston, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Bears.


  • 9
    Matt Ryan, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Packers.



  • 10
    Matthew Stafford, Lions


    Lions at Giants.


  • 11
    Carson Wentz, Eagles


    Eagles at Chiefs.



  • 12
    Kirk Cousins, Redskins


    Redskins at Rams.



  • 13
    Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Vikings.



  • 14
    Eli Manning, Giants


    Giants vs. Lions.



  • 15
    Philip Rivers, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins.



  • 16
    Dak Prescott, Cowboys


    Cowboys at Broncos.



  • 17
    Carson Palmer, Cardinals


    Cardinals at Colts.



  • 18
    Jay Cutler, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Chargers.


  • 19
    Joe Flacco, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Browns.



  • 20
    Tyrod Taylor, Bills


    Bills at Panthers.


  • 21
    Alex Smith, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Eagles.



  • 22
    Jared Goff, Rams


    Rams vs. Redskins.


  • 23
    Sam Bradford, Vikings


    Vikings at Steelers.



  • 24
    Andy Dalton, Bengals


    Bengals vs. Texans.



  • 25
    Trevor Siemian, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Cowboys.



  • 26
    Blake Bortles, Jaguars


    Jaguars vs. Titans.



  • 27
    Josh McCown, Jets


    Jets at Raiders.


  • 28
    Brian Hoyer, 49ers


    49ers at Seahawks.



  • 29
    Mike Glennon, Bears


    Bears at Bucs.



  • 30
    DeShone Kizer, Browns


    Browns at Ravens.


  • 31
    Deshaun Watson, Texans


    Texans at Bengals.


  • 32
    Jacoby Brissett, Colts


    Colts vs. Cardinals.