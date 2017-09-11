

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 2: QBs



It was a crazy week for quarterbacks in Week 1. We got a surprise poor performance from Tom Brady and surprise great performances like Alex Smith and Matthew Stafford. As you can see in our Week 2 QB rankings for fantasy football, we think things will be a little different for some.

Aaron Rodgers put together a fine performance against a strong Seahawks defense, and he should do a whole lot better against the Falcons, one of the worst teams in FPPG to QBs last year. Atlanta allowed 14.5 points to Mike Glennon (should've been more, but his receivers dropped multiple TDs). Brady and Drew Brees seem destined for a shootout against the Saints, ,and Derek Carr gets his crack against the Jets.

For streaming options, a healthy and active Odell Beckham Jr. should help Eli Manning's cause against the Lions. Carson Palmer (sorry for mentioning again) is playing against the Colts defense that allowed Jared Goff to pick them apart. He's a major boom-or-bust option.

Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!