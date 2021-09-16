Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

T.J. Hockenson hopes to keep the Lions’ passing attack afloat while Tyler Higbee aims to cement his status as an every-down player.

Week 2 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Darren Waller drew three more targets than any other player in football Week 1. If you saw the Raiders’ receiver corps, you know that could remain a theme. … George Kittle turned five Lions targets into 78 yards. It was a good outcome in a non-competitive game. This week’s Eagles contest could go similarly sideways, but a healthy Kittle will basically never fall out of the top three. … The T.J. Hockenson plan went, uhh, according to plan. The Lions’ receiver corps is one of the most embarrassing in recent memory. For Week 2 Hock will be facing a Packers D that coughed up two Week 1 scores to Juwan Johnson. … Lamar Jackson was bad in Week 1, ergo Mark Andrews didn’t produce in Week 1. Jackson has also traditionally struggled against the Chiefs, limiting Andrews to 6/37 over the sides’ past two meetings. … #WeMustAdjust when it comes to Rob Gronkowski, but don’t be surprised if Week 1 ends up something of a high-water mark. This is such a deep offense, and the Bucs will be committed to keeping their veteran healthy.

Kyle Pitts’ Week 1 was a Rorschach test if there ever was one. As a loud Pitts summer fader, you might expect me to take some sort of “victory lap,” but any respectable reading of the data cautions against it. Pitts’ eight targets were tied for third at the position. He drew a 24.2 target share. He lined up out wide or in the slot on 78 percent of his plays. Not to mention, the Falcons’ receiver depth chart was indeed nonexistent behind Calvin Ridley. Even if Pitts ends up struggling, it’s hard to see how he isn’t a top-eight tight end based on sheer volume alone. … Tyler Higbee played 100 percent of the Rams’ Week 1 snaps. None of his other stats matter, though his five receptions and six targets were both second of the team. His 68 yards were third. That is a bulletproof top-eight setup. … Another 100 percent snap player was Logan Thomas. That is not even close to the norm at such a rugged position. Thomas did struggle to produce as the Football Team’s offense floundered and lost Ryan Fitzpatrick to injury. For what it’s worth, Thomas went 5-of-9 for 74 yards from Taylor Heinicke in the Wild Card Round.

Eight targets feels like a nice over-under for Noah Fant without Jerry Jeudy. Albert Okwuegbunam also grows in importance to this offense. … Throwing Robert Tonyan’s Week 1 in the trash and moving on. … I had suspicions all summer the Bears were going to force the issue with Cole Kmet. It appeared to be a worthy project against the Rams. … As feared, Dallas Goedert’s value is being cannibalized by all manner of factors, including but not limited to DeVonta Smith’s addition and Zach Ertz’s continued presence. TE1 consistency will be impossible to come by. … All three of Hunter Henry’s Week 1 targets came in the second half. We aren’t even close to “cased closed” with Jonnu Smith being the preferred pass catcher. … One of only 10 tight ends to play at least 80 percent of his team’s Week 1 snaps? Jaguars mainstay James O'Shaughnessy, who caught six passes on eight targets in the process. We have taken notice. … Perhaps unsurprisingly, Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were both Week 1 snap hogs for the receiver-deficient Saints. For now the benefit of the doubt goes to Johnson’s red zone looks. ... Uhh, ya got any gum?

