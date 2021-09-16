Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·5 min read
In this article:
T.J. Hockenson hopes to keep the Lions’ passing attack afloat while Tyler Higbee aims to cement his status as an every-down player.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 2 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@BAL

2

Darren Waller

@PIT

3

George Kittle

@PHI

4

T.J. Hockenson

@GB

5

Mark Andrews

KC

6

Kyle Pitts

@TB

7

Tyler Higbee

@IND

8

Noah Fant

@JAC

9

Logan Thomas

NYG

10

Robert Tonyan

DET

11

Rob Gronkowski

ATL

12

Cole Kmet

CIN

13

Dallas Goedert

SF

14

Jared Cook

DAL

15

Jonnu Smith

@NYJ

16

Gerald Everett

TEN

17

James O'Shaughnessy

DEN

18

Hunter Henry

@NYJ

19

Austin Hooper

HOU

20

Dawson Knox

@MIA

21

Blake Jarwin

@LAC

22

Juwan Johnson

@CAR

23

Dalton Schultz

@LAC

24

Zach Ertz

SF

25

Mike Gesicki

BUF

26

Adam Trautman

@CAR

27

Tyler Kroft

NE

28

Tyler Conklin

@ARI

29

Albert Okwuegbunam

@JAC

30

Anthony Firkser

@SEA

31

Kyle Rudolph

@WAS

32

Eric Ebron

LV

33

Hayden Hurst

@TB

34

Dan Arnold

NO

TE Notes: Darren Waller drew three more targets than any other player in football Week 1. If you saw the Raiders’ receiver corps, you know that could remain a theme. … George Kittle turned five Lions targets into 78 yards. It was a good outcome in a non-competitive game. This week’s Eagles contest could go similarly sideways, but a healthy Kittle will basically never fall out of the top three. … The T.J. Hockenson plan went, uhh, according to plan. The Lions’ receiver corps is one of the most embarrassing in recent memory. For Week 2 Hock will be facing a Packers D that coughed up two Week 1 scores to Juwan Johnson. … Lamar Jackson was bad in Week 1, ergo Mark Andrews didn’t produce in Week 1. Jackson has also traditionally struggled against the Chiefs, limiting Andrews to 6/37 over the sides’ past two meetings. … #WeMustAdjust when it comes to Rob Gronkowski, but don’t be surprised if Week 1 ends up something of a high-water mark. This is such a deep offense, and the Bucs will be committed to keeping their veteran healthy.

Kyle Pitts’ Week 1 was a Rorschach test if there ever was one. As a loud Pitts summer fader, you might expect me to take some sort of “victory lap,” but any respectable reading of the data cautions against it. Pitts’ eight targets were tied for third at the position. He drew a 24.2 target share. He lined up out wide or in the slot on 78 percent of his plays. Not to mention, the Falcons’ receiver depth chart was indeed nonexistent behind Calvin Ridley. Even if Pitts ends up struggling, it’s hard to see how he isn’t a top-eight tight end based on sheer volume alone. … Tyler Higbee played 100 percent of the Rams’ Week 1 snaps. None of his other stats matter, though his five receptions and six targets were both second of the team. His 68 yards were third. That is a bulletproof top-eight setup. … Another 100 percent snap player was Logan Thomas. That is not even close to the norm at such a rugged position. Thomas did struggle to produce as the Football Team’s offense floundered and lost Ryan Fitzpatrick to injury. For what it’s worth, Thomas went 5-of-9 for 74 yards from Taylor Heinicke in the Wild Card Round.

Eight targets feels like a nice over-under for Noah Fant without Jerry Jeudy. Albert Okwuegbunam also grows in importance to this offense. … Throwing Robert Tonyan’s Week 1 in the trash and moving on. … I had suspicions all summer the Bears were going to force the issue with Cole Kmet. It appeared to be a worthy project against the Rams. … As feared, Dallas Goedert’s value is being cannibalized by all manner of factors, including but not limited to DeVonta Smith’s addition and Zach Ertz’s continued presence. TE1 consistency will be impossible to come by. … All three of Hunter Henry’s Week 1 targets came in the second half. We aren’t even close to “cased closed” with Jonnu Smith being the preferred pass catcher. … One of only 10 tight ends to play at least 80 percent of his team’s Week 1 snaps? Jaguars mainstay James O'Shaughnessy, who caught six passes on eight targets in the process. We have taken notice. … Perhaps unsurprisingly, Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were both Week 1 snap hogs for the receiver-deficient Saints. For now the benefit of the doubt goes to Johnson’s red zone looks. ... Uhh, ya got any gum?

Week 2 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Harrison Butker

@BAL

2

Justin Tucker

KC

3

Ryan Succop

ATL

4

Greg Zuerlein

@LAC

5

Matt Prater

MIN

6

Matt Gay

@IND

7

Chris Boswell

LV

8

Chase McLaughlin

HOU

9

Mason Crosby

DET

10

Tristan Vizcaino

DAL

11

Tyler Bass

@MIA

12

Daniel Carlson

@PIT

13

Jason Sanders

BUF

14

Jason Myers

TEN

15

Evan McPherson

@CHI

16

Greg Joseph

@ARI

17

Younghoe Koo

@TB

18

Robbie Gould

@PHI

19

Brandon McManus

@JAC

20

Jake Elliott

SF

21

Aldrick Rosas

@CAR

22

Rodrigo Blankenship

LA

23

Ryan Santoso

NO

24

Cairo Santos

CIN

25

Josh Lambo

DEN

26

Michael Badgley

@SEA

27

Austin Seibert

@GB

28

Nick Folk

@NYJ

29

Dustin Hopkins

NYG

30

Graham Gano

@WAS

31

Joey Slye

@CLE

32

Matt Ammendola

NE

Week 2 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Washington Football Team

NYG

2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATL

3

New England Patriots

@NYJ

4

Los Angeles Rams

@IND

5

Pittsburgh Steelers

LV

6

San Francisco 49ers

@PHI

7

Denver Broncos

@JAC

8

Green Bay Packers

DET

9

Cleveland Browns

HOU

10

Buffalo Bills

@MIA

11

New York Giants

@WAS

12

Miami Dolphins

BUF

13

New Orleans Saints

@CAR

14

Seattle Seahawks

TEN

15

Kansas City Chiefs

@BAL

16

Chicago Bears

CIN

17

Indianapolis Colts

LA

18

Los Angeles Chargers

DAL

19

Jacksonville Jaguars

DEN

20

Arizona Cardinals

MIN

21

Minnesota Vikings

@ARI

22

Philadelphia Eagles

SF

23

Cincinnati Bengals

@CHI

24

Carolina Panthers

NO

25

New York Jets

NE

26

Las Vegas Raiders

@PIT

27

Baltimore Ravens

KC

28

Dallas Cowboys

@LAC

29

Houston Texans

@CLE

30

Tennessee Titans

@SEA

31

Atlanta Falcons

@TB

32

Detroit Lions

@GB

