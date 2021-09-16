Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
T.J. Hockenson hopes to keep the Lions’ passing attack afloat while Tyler Higbee aims to cement his status as an every-down player.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 2 Tight Ends
RK
Player
Opp
1
@BAL
2
@PIT
3
@PHI
4
@GB
5
KC
6
@TB
7
@IND
8
@JAC
9
NYG
10
DET
11
ATL
12
CIN
13
SF
14
DAL
15
@NYJ
16
TEN
17
DEN
18
@NYJ
19
HOU
20
@MIA
21
@LAC
22
@CAR
23
@LAC
24
SF
25
BUF
26
@CAR
27
NE
28
@ARI
29
@JAC
30
@SEA
31
@WAS
32
LV
33
@TB
34
NO
TE Notes: Darren Waller drew three more targets than any other player in football Week 1. If you saw the Raiders’ receiver corps, you know that could remain a theme. … George Kittle turned five Lions targets into 78 yards. It was a good outcome in a non-competitive game. This week’s Eagles contest could go similarly sideways, but a healthy Kittle will basically never fall out of the top three. … The T.J. Hockenson plan went, uhh, according to plan. The Lions’ receiver corps is one of the most embarrassing in recent memory. For Week 2 Hock will be facing a Packers D that coughed up two Week 1 scores to Juwan Johnson. … Lamar Jackson was bad in Week 1, ergo Mark Andrews didn’t produce in Week 1. Jackson has also traditionally struggled against the Chiefs, limiting Andrews to 6/37 over the sides’ past two meetings. … #WeMustAdjust when it comes to Rob Gronkowski, but don’t be surprised if Week 1 ends up something of a high-water mark. This is such a deep offense, and the Bucs will be committed to keeping their veteran healthy.
Kyle Pitts’ Week 1 was a Rorschach test if there ever was one. As a loud Pitts summer fader, you might expect me to take some sort of “victory lap,” but any respectable reading of the data cautions against it. Pitts’ eight targets were tied for third at the position. He drew a 24.2 target share. He lined up out wide or in the slot on 78 percent of his plays. Not to mention, the Falcons’ receiver depth chart was indeed nonexistent behind Calvin Ridley. Even if Pitts ends up struggling, it’s hard to see how he isn’t a top-eight tight end based on sheer volume alone. … Tyler Higbee played 100 percent of the Rams’ Week 1 snaps. None of his other stats matter, though his five receptions and six targets were both second of the team. His 68 yards were third. That is a bulletproof top-eight setup. … Another 100 percent snap player was Logan Thomas. That is not even close to the norm at such a rugged position. Thomas did struggle to produce as the Football Team’s offense floundered and lost Ryan Fitzpatrick to injury. For what it’s worth, Thomas went 5-of-9 for 74 yards from Taylor Heinicke in the Wild Card Round.
Eight targets feels like a nice over-under for Noah Fant without Jerry Jeudy. Albert Okwuegbunam also grows in importance to this offense. … Throwing Robert Tonyan’s Week 1 in the trash and moving on. … I had suspicions all summer the Bears were going to force the issue with Cole Kmet. It appeared to be a worthy project against the Rams. … As feared, Dallas Goedert’s value is being cannibalized by all manner of factors, including but not limited to DeVonta Smith’s addition and Zach Ertz’s continued presence. TE1 consistency will be impossible to come by. … All three of Hunter Henry’s Week 1 targets came in the second half. We aren’t even close to “cased closed” with Jonnu Smith being the preferred pass catcher. … One of only 10 tight ends to play at least 80 percent of his team’s Week 1 snaps? Jaguars mainstay James O'Shaughnessy, who caught six passes on eight targets in the process. We have taken notice. … Perhaps unsurprisingly, Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson were both Week 1 snap hogs for the receiver-deficient Saints. For now the benefit of the doubt goes to Johnson’s red zone looks. ... Uhh, ya got any gum?
Week 2 Kickers
RK
Player
Opp
1
@BAL
2
KC
3
ATL
4
@LAC
5
MIN
6
@IND
7
LV
8
HOU
9
DET
10
DAL
11
@MIA
12
@PIT
13
BUF
14
TEN
15
@CHI
16
@ARI
17
@TB
18
@PHI
19
@JAC
20
SF
21
@CAR
22
LA
23
NO
24
CIN
25
DEN
26
Michael Badgley
@SEA
27
@GB
28
@NYJ
29
NYG
30
@WAS
31
@CLE
32
NE
Week 2 Defense/Special Teams
RK
Player
Opp
1
Washington Football Team
NYG
2
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ATL
3
New England Patriots
@NYJ
4
Los Angeles Rams
@IND
5
Pittsburgh Steelers
LV
6
San Francisco 49ers
@PHI
7
Denver Broncos
@JAC
8
Green Bay Packers
DET
9
Cleveland Browns
HOU
10
Buffalo Bills
@MIA
11
New York Giants
@WAS
12
Miami Dolphins
BUF
13
New Orleans Saints
@CAR
14
Seattle Seahawks
TEN
15
Kansas City Chiefs
@BAL
16
Chicago Bears
CIN
17
Indianapolis Colts
LA
18
Los Angeles Chargers
DAL
19
Jacksonville Jaguars
DEN
20
Arizona Cardinals
MIN
21
Minnesota Vikings
@ARI
22
Philadelphia Eagles
SF
23
Cincinnati Bengals
@CHI
24
Carolina Panthers
NO
25
New York Jets
NE
26
Las Vegas Raiders
@PIT
27
Baltimore Ravens
KC
28
Dallas Cowboys
@LAC
29
Houston Texans
@CLE
30
Tennessee Titans
@SEA
31
Atlanta Falcons
@TB
32
Detroit Lions
@GB