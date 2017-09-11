Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs
Only five tight ends scored prior to Monday night in Week 1, and it's entirely possible that none were started in fantasy football leagues. Because there were barely any noteworthy performances, both in terms of TE breakouts and defenses getting burned by TEs, our Week 2 tight end rankings have a familiar feel.
The names are moved around some -- and several sleepers have been bumped up to "borderline TE1" status thanks to their matchups and/or the amount of targets they received in Week 1 -- but let's be honest: We're still going largely off of talent and past production. The "top guys" are still the "top guys" -- for now.
WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Patriots at Saints
2
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Eagles
3
Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. 49ers.
4
Zach Ertz, Eagles
Eagles at Chiefs.
5
Greg Olsen, Panthers
Panthers vs. Bills.
6
Hunter Henry, Chargers
Chargers vs. Dolphins
7
Martellus Bennett, Packers
8
Jordan Reed, Redskins
9
Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
Vikings at Steelers.
10
Delanie Walker, Titans
11
Charles Clay, Bills
12
Tyler Eifert, Bengals
13
Evan Engram, Giants
14
Coby Fleener, Saints
Saints vs. Patriots
15
Jared Cook, Raiders
16
Ryan Griffin, Texans
Texans at Bengals.
17
Benjamin Watson, Ravens
Ravens vs. Browns
18
Julius Thomas, Dolphins
19
Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
20
Jason Witten, Cowboys
Cowboys at Broncos.
21
Austin Hooper, Falcons
22
Zach Miller, Bears
Bears at Buccaneers.
23
Eric Ebron, Lions
Lions at Giants
24
Maxx Williams, Ravens
25
Jermaine Gresham, Cardinals
26
Jack Doyle, Colts
27
Antonio Gates, Chargers
28
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
29
Jesse James, Steelers
30
George Kittle, 49ers
