

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs



Only five tight ends scored prior to Monday night in Week 1, and it's entirely possible that none were started in fantasy football leagues. Because there were barely any noteworthy performances, both in terms of TE breakouts and defenses getting burned by TEs, our Week 2 tight end rankings have a familiar feel.

The names are moved around some -- and several sleepers have been bumped up to "borderline TE1" status thanks to their matchups and/or the amount of targets they received in Week 1 -- but let's be honest: We're still going largely off of talent and past production. The "top guys" are still the "top guys" -- for now.

