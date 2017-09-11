Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs

Sporting News


  • Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: TEs


    Only five tight ends scored prior to Monday night in Week 1, and it's entirely possible that none were started in fantasy football leagues. Because there were barely any noteworthy performances, both in terms of TE breakouts and defenses getting burned by TEs, our Week 2 tight end rankings have a familiar feel.

    The names are moved around some -- and several sleepers have been bumped up to "borderline TE1" status thanks to their matchups and/or the amount of targets they received in Week 1 -- but let's be honest: We're still going largely off of talent and past production. The "top guys" are still the "top guys" -- for now.

    WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Rob Gronkowski, Patriots


    Patriots at Saints



  • 2
    Travis Kelce, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Eagles



  • 3
    Jimmy Graham, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. 49ers.



  • 4
    Zach Ertz, Eagles


    Eagles at Chiefs.



  • 5
    Greg Olsen, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bills.



  • 6
    Hunter Henry, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins



  • 7
    Martellus Bennett, Packers


    Packers at Falcons.


  • 8
    Jordan Reed, Redskins


    Redskins at Rams


  • 9
    Kyle Rudolph, Vikings


    Vikings at Steelers.



  • 10
    Delanie Walker, Titans


    Titans at Jaguars


  • 11
    Charles Clay, Bills


    Bills at Panthers.


  • 12
    Tyler Eifert, Bengals


    Bengals vs Texans.


  • 13
    Evan Engram, Giants


    Giants vs. Lions


  • 14
    Coby Fleener, Saints


    Saints vs. Patriots



  • 15
    Jared Cook, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Jets.


  • 16
    Ryan Griffin, Texans


    Texans at Bengals.



  • 17
    Benjamin Watson, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Browns



  • 18
    Julius Thomas, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Chargers


  • 19
    Cameron Brate, Buccaneers


    Buccaneers vs Bears


  • 20
    Jason Witten, Cowboys


    Cowboys at Broncos.



  • 21
    Austin Hooper, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Packers


  • 22
    Zach Miller, Bears


    Bears at Buccaneers.



  • 23
    Eric Ebron, Lions


    Lions at Giants



  • 24
    Maxx Williams, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Browns.


  • 25
    Jermaine Gresham, Cardinals


    Cardinals at Colts


  • 26
    Jack Doyle, Colts


    Colts vs. Cardinals


  • 27
    Antonio Gates, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins


  • 28
    O.J. Howard, Buccaneers


    Buccaneers vs Bears


  • 29
    Jesse James, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Vikings.


  • 30
    George Kittle, 49ers


    49ers @ Seahawks.