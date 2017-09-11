Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs

    Just a week ago, we did not our expect our Week 2 RB rankings to look like this. David Johnson out (for now)? Ezekiel Elliott in (for now)? Surprising guys flying up and down the rankings based on matchups and Week 1 performances; other guys falling out of the rankings completely. Such is life in the fantasy football world, and it doesn't figure to get any easier.

    It's tough to argue with Elliott and Le'Veon Bell in the top two spots normally, but given that Bell disappointed last week and both have tough matchups (@ Broncos, vs. Vikings, respectively), you can make a case that neither deserve to be that high. We'll trust the talent and save our "Week 1 overreactions" for other players (Jordan Howard, Joe Mixon).

    There's still a lot we don't know about this position, and Week 2 doesn't figure to make things any easier.

    WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
    Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!



  • 1
    Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys


    Cowboys at Broncos.


  • 2
    Le'Veon Bell, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Vikings.



  • 3
    Jay Ajayi, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Chargers.


  • 4
    LeSean McCoy, Bills


    Bills at Panthers.



  • 5
    Devonta Freeman, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Packers.


  • 6
    Kareem Hunt, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Eagles.


  • 7
    Marshawn Lynch, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Jets.


  • 8
    Melvin Gordon, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins.



  • 9
    Ty Montgomery, Packers


    Packers at Falcons.



  • 10
    Leonard Fournette, Jaguars


    Jaguars vs. Titans.


  • 11
    Dalvin Cook, Vikings


    Vikings at Steelers.


  • 12
    Todd Gurley, Rams


    Rams vs. Redskins.



  • 13
    Mark Ingram, Saints


    Saints vs. Patriots.



  • 14
    Lamar Miller, Texans


    Texans at Bengals.


  • 15
    Mike Gillislee, Patriots


    Patriots @ Saints.


  • 16
    Jordan Howard, Bears


    Bears at Buccaneers.



  • 17
    Thomas Rawls, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. 49ers.



  • 18
    Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Bears.


  • 19
    DeMarco Murray, Titans


    Titans at Jaguars.



  • 20
    Terrance West, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Browns.


  • 21
    C.J. Anderson, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Cowboys.


  • 22
    Ameer Abdullah, Lions


    Lions at Giants.


  • 23
    Jonathan Stewart, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bills.


  • 24
    Christian McCaffrey, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bills.


  • 25
    LeGarrette Blount, Eagles


    Eagles at Chiefs.



  • 26
    Carlos Hyde, 49ers


    49ers at Seahawks.



  • 27
    Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals


    Cardinals at Colts.



  • 28
    Isaiah Crowell, Browns


    Browns at Ravens.


  • 29
    Paul Perkins, Giants


    Giants vs. Lions.


  • 30
    Robert Kelley, Redskins


    Redskins at Rams.



  • 31
    Best of the rest


    31 Frank Gore, Colts vs. Cardinals.
    32 Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Browns.
    33 James White, Patriots @ Saints.
    34 Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Bucs.
    35 Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Packers.
    36 Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Texans.
    37 Bilal Powell, Jets @ Raiders.
    38 Matt Forte, Jets @ Raiders.
    39 Jeremy Hill, Bengals vs. Texans.
    40 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Giants.
    41 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Steelers.
    42 Derrick Henry, Titans @ Jaguars.
    43 Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. 49ers.
    44 Shane Vereen, Giants vs. Lions.
    45 C.J. Prosise, Seahawks vs. 49ers.
    46 Adrian Peterson, Saints vs. Patriots.
    47 Charles Sims, Bucs vs. Bears.
    48 Jalen Richard, Raiders vs. Jets.
    49 Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Rams.
    50 Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Patriots.
    51 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Texans.
    52 Darren Sproles, Eagles @ Chiefs.
    53 Mike Tolbert, BIlls @ Panthers.
    54 DeAndre Washington, Raiders vs. Jets.
    55 Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Falcons.
    56 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ Bengals.
    57 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Ravens.
    58 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Chiefs.
    59 Alfred Morris, Cowboys @ Broncos.