

Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs



Just a week ago, we did not our expect our Week 2 RB rankings to look like this. David Johnson out (for now)? Ezekiel Elliott in (for now)? Surprising guys flying up and down the rankings based on matchups and Week 1 performances; other guys falling out of the rankings completely. Such is life in the fantasy football world, and it doesn't figure to get any easier.

It's tough to argue with Elliott and Le'Veon Bell in the top two spots normally, but given that Bell disappointed last week and both have tough matchups (@ Broncos, vs. Vikings, respectively), you can make a case that neither deserve to be that high. We'll trust the talent and save our "Week 1 overreactions" for other players (Jordan Howard, Joe Mixon).

There's still a lot we don't know about this position, and Week 2 doesn't figure to make things any easier.

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!