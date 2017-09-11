Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs
Just a week ago, we did not our expect our Week 2 RB rankings to look like this. David Johnson out (for now)? Ezekiel Elliott in (for now)? Surprising guys flying up and down the rankings based on matchups and Week 1 performances; other guys falling out of the rankings completely. Such is life in the fantasy football world, and it doesn't figure to get any easier.
It's tough to argue with Elliott and Le'Veon Bell in the top two spots normally, but given that Bell disappointed last week and both have tough matchups (@ Broncos, vs. Vikings, respectively), you can make a case that neither deserve to be that high. We'll trust the talent and save our "Week 1 overreactions" for other players (Jordan Howard, Joe Mixon).
There's still a lot we don't know about this position, and Week 2 doesn't figure to make things any easier.
Note: We'll be updating our RB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys
2
Le'Veon Bell, Steelers
Steelers vs. Vikings.
3
Jay Ajayi, Dolphins
4
LeSean McCoy, Bills
Bills at Panthers.
5
Devonta Freeman, Falcons
6
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs
7
Marshawn Lynch, Raiders
8
Melvin Gordon, Chargers
Chargers vs. Dolphins.
9
Ty Montgomery, Packers
Packers at Falcons.
10
Leonard Fournette, Jaguars
11
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
12
Todd Gurley, Rams
Rams vs. Redskins.
13
Mark Ingram, Saints
Saints vs. Patriots.
14
Lamar Miller, Texans
15
Mike Gillislee, Patriots
16
Jordan Howard, Bears
Bears at Buccaneers.
17
Thomas Rawls, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. 49ers.
18
Jacquizz Rodgers, Buccaneers
19
DeMarco Murray, Titans
Titans at Jaguars.
20
Terrance West, Ravens
21
C.J. Anderson, Broncos
22
Ameer Abdullah, Lions
23
Jonathan Stewart, Panthers
24
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
25
LeGarrette Blount, Eagles
Eagles at Chiefs.
26
Carlos Hyde, 49ers
49ers at Seahawks.
27
Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals
Cardinals at Colts.
28
Isaiah Crowell, Browns
29
Paul Perkins, Giants
30
Robert Kelley, Redskins
Redskins at Rams.
31
Best of the rest
31 Frank Gore, Colts vs. Cardinals.
32 Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Browns.
33 James White, Patriots @ Saints.
34 Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Bucs.
35 Tevin Coleman, Falcons vs. Packers.
36 Joe Mixon, Bengals vs. Texans.
37 Bilal Powell, Jets @ Raiders.
38 Matt Forte, Jets @ Raiders.
39 Jeremy Hill, Bengals vs. Texans.
40 Theo Riddick, Lions @ Giants.
41 Latavius Murray, Vikings @ Steelers.
42 Derrick Henry, Titans @ Jaguars.
43 Chris Carson, Seahawks vs. 49ers.
44 Shane Vereen, Giants vs. Lions.
45 C.J. Prosise, Seahawks vs. 49ers.
46 Adrian Peterson, Saints vs. Patriots.
47 Charles Sims, Bucs vs. Bears.
48 Jalen Richard, Raiders vs. Jets.
49 Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Rams.
50 Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Patriots.
51 Giovani Bernard, Bengals vs. Texans.
52 Darren Sproles, Eagles @ Chiefs.
53 Mike Tolbert, BIlls @ Panthers.
54 DeAndre Washington, Raiders vs. Jets.
55 Jamaal Williams, Packers @ Falcons.
56 Chris Ivory, Jaguars @ Bengals.
57 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns @ Ravens.
58 Wendell Smallwood, Eagles @ Chiefs.
59 Alfred Morris, Cowboys @ Broncos.
