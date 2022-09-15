Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Jalen Hurts looks to get a hot streak going against the Vikings, Kyler Murray searches for answers after a dismal Week 1, and Tom Brady confronts his Tampa nemesis New Orleans.

Week 2 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Making lightning-quick decisions with pin-point accuracy, Josh Allen has rarely appeared as unstoppable as he did in Week 1. … How did Patrick Mahomes break in his new receiver corps? By becoming just the sixth quarterback in NFL history to have six five-plus scoring efforts. Mahomes has done so in 64 games. The other five all appeared in at least 240 career contests. … Opposing Mahomes will be Justin Herbert, who is coming off a sleepy Week 1 affair. In all of NFL history, Herbert trails only Mahomes in his percentage of starts to produce three-plus passing scores. Even with Keenan Allen (hamstring) sidelined, Herbert's upside is monstrous for a showdown with a 54 over/under. … It was the best of both worlds for Jalen Hurts in Week 1 as he cleared 30 attempts and nearly had a 100-yard afternoon on the ground. He displayed immediate chemistry with A.J. Brown, finding his new WR1 for 10/155. Even without a passing touchdown, it produced a QB5 overall day. That is the power of Hurts' dual threats.

Lamar Jackson was the QB7 in Week 1 even though he had Wentz-ian output on the ground (6/17/0). The Dolphins, who forced one of the worst starts of Jackson's career in 2021, are an admittedly tougher test than the Jets. … Speaking of worst starts of careers, Kyler Murray was trending that way against the Chiefs before a pair of meaningless fourth quarter touchdowns propped up his box score. Murray has big problems — poor coaching, a thin skill group — but he's healthy right now, and when he's healthy his dual threat always keeps him in the top-three mix. Sunday should be a high-scoring meetup with the Raiders. … Russell Wilson was unlucky to post only one score on his 42 attempts and 340 yards against the Seahawks. The Texans are always feistier than you want them to be, but they still project as a soft landing for Wilson coming off Monday's emotional loss. … Joe Burrow posted an explosive Week 1 box score but also took seven sacks and committed five turnovers. T.J. Watt was largely to blame, but the Cowboys have someone you may have heard of, Micah Parsons. With Tee Higgins (questionable), it could be another volatile week for last year's AFC champion.

Coming off a frustrating Week 1, Tom Brady has a road date with his Bucs nemesis New Orleans. Dennis Allen's defense has allowed more than two Brady TDs just one time in five matchups. That, coupled with Brady's musical chairs situation at receiver make a spiked week unlikely. … Derek Carr has Davante Adams. He needs to remember that, unlike Aaron Rodgers, he also has other able-bodied pass catchers. He probably doesn't need to be jamming Adams five more looks than his Nos. 2 and 3 combined. Carr has another aerial-fireworks matchup in the Cardinals. … Well, consider Kirk Cousins' first Kevin O'Connell test passed. Mercy. An Eagles defense that had trouble with the Lions in Week 1 is going to have its hands full with Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook. … There's a young quarterback known for his raw tools but sporadic accuracy. Let's put him in a driving rainstorm for his first start as franchise quarterback. Nature's prank on Trey Lance produced the expected results — 13 scoreless completions on 28 attempts — but obscured what I thought was at least better touch, if not noticeably better accuracy. Neither the weather nor the opponent (Seattle) should be as foreboding for the young dual threat in Week 2.

Matthew Stafford flat-out stunk in Week 1. His three interceptions give him 16 over his past 10 regular season starts. More concerning than that, however, was Stafford's horrific line play and Allen Robinson's disappearing act. Neither Stafford's line nor No. 2 receiver can be written off yet, though it will be a major concern if things aren't markedly better vs. the Falcons' rebuilding defense. … Unsurprisingly, Aaron Rodgers targeted his receivers at the league's lowest rate in Week 1 (forgive me, I can't remember where I heard this stat, lol). Rodgers doesn't trust his in-progress receiver corps, and they affirmed his skepticism when Christian Watson dropped an uncovered 75-yard touchdown. Bad as that was, it was also a good sign. Watson can either be schemed open or get open. Rodgers will come around as the reps increase. For now, he's on the QB1/2 borderline as he feels out his new group. … Carson Wentz's 2020-21 accuracy and decision-making issues remained on display in his Commanders debut. What was different was the return of his play-making ability. Maybe it's a mirage, but the Lions are a perfect place to point chase after Wentz's unexpectedly strong opener.

Tua Tagovailoa executed Mike McDaniel's Week 1 plan to perfection, and he did it against Bill Belichick. The Ravens loom as another tough test. … The Saints didn't want Jameis Winston to be Jameis Winston … until they had no choice and he engineered a two-score second half comeback. Winston did so by trusting Michael Thomas in single coverage, as well as locking onto Jarvis Landry. The Bucs are a far tougher test than the Falcons, but Week 1 hinted at renewed spiked week potential for fantasy's wildest signal caller. … As bad as possible in the first half against the 49ers, Justin Fields finally showed off his creativity in the second. Of course, his biggest gain came on a broken play. That's not a recipe for sustained success. The weather was not his ally in Week 1, but Fields must be more consistent from the pocket. … Trevor Lawrence missed too many sitters in Week 1. He also at least hinted at supporting cast-based upside. … As hoped, Marcus Mariota displayed a more aggressive rushing mindset vs. the Saints. That's a tough defense. The Rams are another. Mariota must heat up his connection with Kyle Pitts.

