Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs
Wide receiver is one of the toughest positions to evaluate after the opening game. There are always disappointments, from stars to sleepers, and there are always at least a couple out-of-nowhere performances. Will the targets carry over to Week 2? Who will step up for injured players? Are pass defenses really as good/bad as we saw last week? These are the questions we had to answer when putting together our Week 2 WR rankings.
The truth is there's still a lot we don't know, so we'll still fall back on talent and even some things we saw last year. But that doesn't mean we're going to completely disregard Week 1. Aside from players we know are good, there were at least a few performances that looked legit, both in a good way (Detroit's passing offense) and bad way (New England's passing defense).
We're not getting too cute with the names at the top of our rankings, but there's plenty to debate once you get past the top 10 or so.
WEEK 2 RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker
Note: We'll be updating our WR rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Antonio Brown, Steelers
2
Julio Jones, Falcons
3
Brandin Cooks, Patriots
Patriots vs. Chiefs
4
Michael Thomas, Saints
Saints vs. Patriots.
5
Jordy Nelson, Packers
6
Mike Evans, Buccaneers
7
Odell Beckham Jr., Giants
Giants vs. Lions.
8
Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals
9
Alshon Jeffery, Eagles
10
Amari Cooper, Raiders
11
Doug Baldwin, Seahawks
Seahawks vs. 49ers.
12
A.J. Green, Bengals
13
Tyreek Hill, Chiefs
Chiefs vs. Eagles.
14
Terrelle Pryor, Jr., Redskins
15
Michael Crabtree, Raiders
Raiders vs. Jets.
16
Davante Adams, Packers
17
Jeremy Maclin, Ravens
18
Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers
Panthers vs. Bills.
19
Sammy Watkins, Rams
20
DeVante Parker, Dolphins
21
Dez Bryant, Cowboys
Cowboys at Broncos.
22
Keenan Allen, Chargers
Chargers vs. Dolphins.
23
Demaryius Thomas, Broncos
Broncos vs. Cowboys.
24
Martavis Bryant, Steelers
25
DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers
26
DeAndre Hopkins, Texans
27
Stefon Diggs, Vikings
28
Golden Tate, Lions
Lions at Giants.
29
Allen Hurns, Jaguars
Jaguars vs. Titans.
30
Jamison Crowder, Redskins
Redskins at Rams.
31
Jarvis Landry, Dolphins
32
T.Y. Hilton, Colts
Colts vs. Cardinals.
33
Chris Hogan, Patriots
34
Brandon Marshall, Giants
35
Tyrell Williams, Chargers
36
Jordan Matthews, Bills
Bills at Panthers.
37
Best of the rest
37 John Brown, Cardinals @ Colts.
38 Rishard Matthews, Titans @ Jaguars.
39 Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Giants.
40 Pierre Garcon, 49ers @ Seahawks.
41 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints vs. Patriots.
42 Corey Coleman, Browns @ Ravens.
43 Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Redskins.
44 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos vs. Cowboys.
45 Eric Decker, Titans @ Jaguars.
46 Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Browns.
47 Kenny Golladay, Lions @ Giants.
48 Zay Jones, Bills @ Panthers.
49 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons vs. Packers.
50 Nelson Agholor, Eagles @ Chiefs.
51 Danny Amendola, Patriots @ Saints.
52 Randall Cobb, Packers @ Falcons.
53 Kendall Wright, Bears @ Bucs.
54 Robby Anderson, Jets @ Raiders.
55 Adam Thielen, Vikings @ Steelers.
56 Marqise Lee, Jaguars vs. Titans.
57 Paul Richardson, Seahawks vs. 49ers.
58 Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Broncos.
59 Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Cardinals.
60 Jermaine Kearse, Jets @ Raiders
61 Corey Davis, Titans @ Jaguars
62 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals @ Colts.
63 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Chargers.
64 Kenny Britt, Browns @ Ravens.
65 Sterling Shepard, Giants vs. Lions.
66 Jaron Brown, Cardinals @ Colts.
67 Russell Shepard, Panthers vs. Bills.
68 Braxton Miller, Texans @ Bengals.
69 Brandon LaFell, Bengals vs. Texans.
70 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers @ Seahawks.
