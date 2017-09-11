Week 2 Fantasy Football Rankings: WRs

    Wide receiver is one of the toughest positions to evaluate after the opening game. There are always disappointments, from stars to sleepers, and there are always at least a couple out-of-nowhere performances. Will the targets carry over to Week 2? Who will step up for injured players? Are pass defenses really as good/bad as we saw last week? These are the questions we had to answer when putting together our Week 2 WR rankings.

    The truth is there's still a lot we don't know, so we'll still fall back on talent and even some things we saw last year. But that doesn't mean we're going to completely disregard Week 1. Aside from players we know are good, there were at least a few performances that looked legit, both in a good way (Detroit's passing offense) and bad way (New England's passing defense).

    We're not getting too cute with the names at the top of our rankings, but there's plenty to debate once you get past the top 10 or so.

  • 1
    Antonio Brown, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Vikings.


  • 2
    Julio Jones, Falcons


    Falcons vs. Packers.


  • 3
    Brandin Cooks, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Chiefs



  • 4
    Michael Thomas, Saints


    Saints vs. Patriots.



  • 5
    Jordy Nelson, Packers


    Packers at Falcons.


  • 6
    Mike Evans, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Bears.


  • 7
    Odell Beckham Jr., Giants


    Giants vs. Lions.



  • 8
    Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals


    Cardinals at Colts.


  • 9
    Alshon Jeffery, Eagles


    Eagles at Chiefs.


  • 10
    Amari Cooper, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Jets.


  • 11
    Doug Baldwin, Seahawks


    Seahawks vs. 49ers.



  • 12
    A.J. Green, Bengals


    Bengals vs. Texans.


  • 13
    Tyreek Hill, Chiefs


    Chiefs vs. Eagles.



  • 14
    Terrelle Pryor, Jr., Redskins


    Redskins at Rams.


  • 15
    Michael Crabtree, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Jets.



  • 16
    Davante Adams, Packers


    Packers at Falcons.


  • 17
    Jeremy Maclin, Ravens


    Ravens vs. Browns.


  • 18
    Kelvin Benjamin, Panthers


    Panthers vs. Bills.



  • 19
    Sammy Watkins, Rams


    Rams vs. Redskins.


  • 20
    DeVante Parker, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Chargers.


  • 21
    Dez Bryant, Cowboys


    Cowboys at Broncos.



  • 22
    Keenan Allen, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins.



  • 23
    Demaryius Thomas, Broncos


    Broncos vs. Cowboys.



  • 24
    Martavis Bryant, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Vikings.


  • 25
    DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers


    Bucs vs. Bears.


  • 26
    DeAndre Hopkins, Texans


    Texans at Bengals.


  • 27
    Stefon Diggs, Vikings


    Vikings at Steelers.


  • 28
    Golden Tate, Lions


    Lions at Giants.



  • 29
    Allen Hurns, Jaguars


    Jaguars vs. Titans.



  • 30
    Jamison Crowder, Redskins


    Redskins at Rams.



  • 31
    Jarvis Landry, Dolphins


    Dolphins at Chargers.


  • 32
    T.Y. Hilton, Colts


    Colts vs. Cardinals.



  • 33
    Chris Hogan, Patriots


    Patriots at Saints.


  • 34
    Brandon Marshall, Giants


    Giants vs. Lions.


  • 35
    Tyrell Williams, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Dolphins.


  • 36
    Jordan Matthews, Bills


    Bills at Panthers.



  • 37
    Best of the rest


    37 John Brown, Cardinals @ Colts.
    38 Rishard Matthews, Titans @ Jaguars.
    39 Marvin Jones Jr., Lions @ Giants.
    40 Pierre Garcon, 49ers @ Seahawks.
    41 Ted Ginn Jr., Saints vs. Patriots.
    42 Corey Coleman, Browns @ Ravens.
    43 Cooper Kupp, Rams vs. Redskins.
    44 Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos vs. Cowboys.
    45 Eric Decker, Titans @ Jaguars.
    46 Mike Wallace, Ravens vs. Browns.
    47 Kenny Golladay, Lions @ Giants.
    48 Zay Jones, Bills @ Panthers.
    49 Taylor Gabriel, Falcons vs. Packers.
    50 Nelson Agholor, Eagles @ Chiefs.
    51 Danny Amendola, Patriots @ Saints.
    52 Randall Cobb, Packers @ Falcons.
    53 Kendall Wright, Bears @ Bucs.
    54 Robby Anderson, Jets @ Raiders.
    55 Adam Thielen, Vikings @ Steelers.
    56 Marqise Lee, Jaguars vs. Titans.
    57 Paul Richardson, Seahawks vs. 49ers.
    58 Cole Beasley, Cowboys @ Broncos.
    59 Donte Moncrief, Colts vs. Cardinals.
    60 Jermaine Kearse, Jets @ Raiders
    61 Corey Davis, Titans @ Jaguars
    62 J.J. Nelson, Cardinals @ Colts.
    63 Kenny Stills, Dolphins @ Chargers.
    64 Kenny Britt, Browns @ Ravens.
    65 Sterling Shepard, Giants vs. Lions.
    66 Jaron Brown, Cardinals @ Colts.
    67 Russell Shepard, Panthers vs. Bills.
    68 Braxton Miller, Texans @ Bengals.
    69 Brandon LaFell, Bengals vs. Texans.
    70 Marquise Goodwin, 49ers @ Seahawks.