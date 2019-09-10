Week 2 fantasy football FLEX ranks: Derrick Henry looking to repeat

The Tennessee Titans defense deserves a lot of credit for performing well against the Cleveland Browns in Week 1, but man, did Derrick Henry shine on the offensive side of the ball. The powerful runner collected 159 total yards from scrimmage and two scores, including a 75-yard catch-and-run!

Can he do the same against a divisional opponent who just allowed Austin Ekeler to run roughshod on them on the ground and through the air?

