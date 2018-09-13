Week 2 Fantasy Football Busts: Wilson, Hunt, Hogan to slip on the road

Sans Doug Baldwin, weathering Chicago’s defensive onslaught will be difficult for Russell Wilson. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Each week the Noise highlights 10 somewhat un-obvious names whom he believes are leave egg on his face. To qualify, each player must be started in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week using the scoring system shown here (Thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts, TE: 10 fpts). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 2 Lames in the comments section below.

Mack attack to consume Wilson whole

Russell Wilson, Sea, QB (86 started; Yahoo DFS: $32)

Matchup: at Chi

Vegas line/total: Chi -3, 43.5

The Alaska Airlines spokesperson is about to experience severe turbulence. Without the services of heavy crutch, Doug Baldwin (knee), for the next few weeks, Wilson’s value is extremely touch and go. His current stable of targets consists of a wildly erratic Tyler Lockett, old codger Brandon Marshall and tight end Will Dissly. Even Buffalo, believed to own the worst receiving corps in the NFL, currently mocks Seattle. If only a youthful and wide-eyed Steve Largent walked through the door. Wilson, unexpectedly, busted the Broncos last week in Denver with arm only. He completed 19-of-31 attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns while also tallying an obscene 11.3 average depth of target. Despite the top-10 output, several glaring concerns arose. Most notably, Seattle’s offensive line protected him poorly. He was placed under duress on 45 percent of his dropbacks and suffered six sacks. Against an overtly aggressive Bears front spearheaded by Khalil Mack, clean pockets are sure to be few and far between. Unless Prince Amukamara, Kyle Fuller and Brian Callahan continue to deal with the hangover from Aaron Rodgers’ comeback for the ages – they each allowed a 100-plus passer rating in Green Bay – rough air should be expected in the Windy City for No. 3.

Fearless Forecast: 233 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 2 interceptions, 31 rushing yards, 14.4 fantasy points

Second Fiddle Henry to play sad tune against Houston

Derrick Henry, Ten, RB (64 started; Yahoo DFS: $19)

Matchup: vs. Hou

Vegas line/total: Ten -1.5, 43

Fantasy owners are spouting “True Lies” if they believe Henry, the ‘Arnold’ in Tennessee’s Twins 2 backfield, remains the Titans back to own. Yes, the weather-impacted game in Miami was unusual and the game script worked against Henry, but Dion Lewis’ 47-20 snap and 21-11 touch disparities should sound alarms. Circumstantial? Maybe, but Lewis made the most of his opportunities totaling 110 yards and a touchdown. A dynamo according to secondary metrics, he also tallied 3.44 yards after contact per attempt and forced a missed tackle on 38 percent of his touches according to Pro Football Focus. Henry obviously isn’t going to disappear, but a 55-45 or 60-40 split in favor of Lewis could unfold. The pint-sized option fits seamlessly in Matt LaFleur’s offense, a system predicated on short-to-intermediate timing routes. This week against Houston, expect the scales to again tip to the ex-Patriot’s side. Last week, the Texans struggled to corral James White on designed pass plays, giving up a 178 combined yards to Pats RBs. Knowing this, look for the Titans to feature Lewis on swings and screens while limiting Henry’s overall snap share. Unless he falls forward on a goal-to-go carry, the plus-sized rusher fails to deliver even top-24 numbers.

Fearless Forecast: 12 carries, 41 rushing yards, 1 reception, 4 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 5.0 fantasy points



Hunt’s slow start to drag on in Pittsburgh

Kareem Hunt, KC, RB (98 started; Yahoo DFS: $29)

Matchup: at Pit

Vegas line/total: Pit -5, 53

Chances are if you tailgated with Andy Reid he would forget to pack the most essential item, beer. It’s mind-boggling how absentminded the man can be. Take for instance Week 1. Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs defense served up a positive game script early for Hunt, but the rusher barely made a peep for fantasy purposes. On 16 touches, all carries, he compiled a worthless 49 yards without a touchdown. Hunt’s lack of pass-game involvement strayed from the coaching staff’s open declaration to feature him more in such situations. The sophomore back did force a missed tackle 31 percent of the time, but, as discussed before, due to his rough early season schedule (Upcoming: at Pit, SF, at Den, Jax) concerns about a slow start are warranted. Outside of allowing Carlos Hyde in the end zone, Pittsburgh largely contained the Browns rushing attack in the Cleveland quagmire last week. In total, Browns RBs averaged 3.33 yards per carry and totaled 111 combined yards. Given KC’s shortcomings on defense – Eric Berry is very questionable to return Week 2 – and Pittsburgh’s consistent opponent bombardment at home, the flow may not favor Hunt. Mark it down, James Conner out-duels him.

Fearless Forecast: 17 carries, 69 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 19 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 9.3 fantasy points



Hogan will be incredibly fortunate to muster stats vs. Jags

Chris Hogan, NE, WR (65 started; Yahoo DFS: $16)

Matchup: at Jax

Vegas line/total: NE -2, 45

Outpaced by Rob Gronkowski, James White and Philip Dorsett, Hogan, hyped repeatedly by many fantasy pundits throughout August (me not included), failed miserably to deliver on his promise. This, my friends, is the nature of New England’s socialist offense. Predictable wide receiver performances rarely occur, especially for a player who’s far from a viable No. 1. The fantasy community needs to stop overrating Hogan. His glaring inefficiencies and limited target share label him a “poser.” At times he may look the part, but underneath the facade is an erratic WR4 in 12-teamers. If not tied to Tom Brady, many shallow leaguers wouldn’t waste their time. His 2.2 yards per target from Week 1 is an indictment on his inability to generate breathing room. Recall he ranked outside the position’s top-60 in target separation last year. Slated to see a ton of A.J. Bouye (one catch allowed Week 1) and Jalen Ramsey (5-75-0 yielded to Odell Beckham) this week, he’s very replaceable. Kenny Golladay (at SF), Mike Wallace (at TB) and Mike Williams (at Buf) are a few alternatives worth plugging in.

Fearless Forecast: 3 receptions, 28 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 4.3 fantasy points



Boiled Crabs on the menu in Cincinnati

Michael Crabtree, Bal, WR (50 started; Yahoo DFS: $15)

Matchup: at Cin

Vegas line/total: Bal -1, 44

A master of red-zone efficiency, Crabtree lived up to the billing in last week’s embarrassment of Buffalo. Though targeted only six times, he hauled in three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. Stretching back to last season, the veteran hasn’t surpassed 65 yards in seven straight games. In other words, he’s the definition of “TD-dependent.” Joe Flacco deserves high praise for his handiwork in Week 1. He was poised, accurate down the field and inside the red-zone and played with renewed swagger. Still, it was Buffalo, a franchise that would likely be a middling Sun Belt team. A road trip to division rival Cincinnati poses more difficult challenges. The Bengals did allow 319 passing yards and a pair of TDs to Andrew Luck, but limited the passer to a lowly 6.0 yards per attempt. Admittedly that could’ve been a function of Luck’s cautiousness, but Cincinnati boasts talent at DB. Dre Kirkpatick and Co. held Flacco to 325 yards and 5.1 yards per attempt in two clashes last year. Throw in the complications of the short week and Crabtree finishes outside the WR top-36.

Fearless Forecast: 4 receptions, 42 receiving yards, 0 touchdowns, 6.2 fantasy points



BONUS WEEK 2 LAMES (Over 50 percent started)

RB: Devonta Freeman, Atl, RB (vs. Car; $22) – In a dead even timeshare with Tevin Coleman in Philly, Freeman compiled 60 yards on nine touches. However, his dinged knee and uneventful YAC (2.3 per att) kept him largely under wraps. Carolina executed marginally in the trenches versus Dallas surrendering 4.63 yards per carry, but Kawann Short and Dontari Poe are certifiable man eaters. And then there’s the Sark red-zone blunder factor. (FF: 10-46; 3-21-0)

RB: Jamaal Williams, GB, RB (vs. Min; $15) – The Natty Light of RBs is living up to his billing. In the opener against Chicago he mustered only 47 yards on 15 carries and generated zero action in the pass game. His 2.3 YAC/att continues to reveal his true colors. Against the Linval Joseph led Vikes, who allowed 3.65 yards per carry to SF backs last week, Williams underwhelms for the second straight week. Hello, Aaron Jones. (FF: 14-42, 2-12-0, 6.3 fpts)

WR: Larry Fitzgerald, Ari, WR (at LAR; $24) – Arizona’s offensive “effort” against Washington triggered nauseousness. Still, Fitz waded through the muck and powered his way to a respectable 10-7-76-0 output. The Rams’ vulnerability covering the middle could benefit the future Hall of Famer. However, with little support to alleviate double coverage, a low yardage output is on tap. (FF: 6-59-0, 8.9 fpts)

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Min, TE (at GB; $14) – The Packers, the stingiest defense against opposing tight ends last year, resumed their over-the-middle dominance against the Bears in Week 1. Much publicized offseason acquisition Trey Burton (6-1-15-0) saw little wiggle room. Off a two target game, Rudolph registers another dud against the division rival (6-51-0 in two games last year vs. GB). (FF: 3-20-0, 3.5 fpts)

DST: Philadelphia Eagles D/ST (at TB; $19) – Ryan Fitzpatrick waved the magic wand last week in New Orleans. Given Tampa’s extremely thin secondary, this game has “shootout” written all over it. Ronald Darby (61.6 passer rating allowed) was dynamite in the opener, but Jalen Mills (118.8) needs to reverse course and quickly. Mike Evans, much like Julio Jones, should rack plentiful chunk plays. (FF: 24 PA, 422 YDSA, 3 SCK, 1 TO, 5.0 fpts)

#TEAMHUEVOS PICKS OF THE WEEK

Each week one fortunate guest prognosticator will have a chance to silence the Noise. Following the rules stated above, participants are asked to submit their “Flames” (1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 D/ST) by midnight PT Tuesdays via Twitter @YahooNoise. How large are your stones?

Reader record – 2-5

Brad record – 6-3 (W: Jimmy Garoppolo, LeSean McCoy, Doug Baldwin, Alex Collins, Travis Kelce, Amari Cooper; L: Odell Beckham, Jay Ajayi, Chicago D/ST; DNP: Le’Veon Bell)