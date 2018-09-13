Week 2 Fantasy Football Booms, Busts and Breakouts

Each week our gaggle of Yahoo analysts show their hands and reveal their top booms, busts and breakouts. Gaze into the crystal ball and list your picks, using the strict rules set, in the comment section below.

Among non-obvious start or DFS plays for Yahoo leagues, the loudest BOOM from Week 2 comes from ________.

Brad – ALLEN ROBINSON. For a brief moment, Robinson resembled his old, field-stretching self against Green Bay. On a healthy seven targets he grabbed four passes for 61 yards. Likely to line up occasionally against fifth-round rookie Tre Flowers, who surrendered seven receptions, 124 yards and a score in Denver last week, he’s a strong bet to cross the 80-yard mark with a touchdown.

Matt – CHRIS GODWIN. There’s no denying the beastly status of the Tampa Bay offensive weaponry. It was on full display in Week 1, as Ryan Fitzpatrick had a quarterback performance for the ages. One of the receivers to get in on the action was uber-talented Chris Godwin. He secured three grabs for 41 yards and touchdown while demonstrating his prowess at winning 50/50 balls in tight coverage. With DeSean Jackson in the concussion protocol, Godwin should see a boost in reps. The Eagles aren’t a pushover matchup but we did just witness Julio Jones rip them up on the Thursday night opener in Week 1. Godwin is worth a start this week over many names you probably drafted higher.

Scott – DEVIN FUNCHESS stepped up his game and his production when Greg Olsen was hurt last year, and here we are again. Funchess also draws an Atlanta defense at the right time; the Falcons suffered two key defensive losses in the frustrating defeat at Philadelphia. Funchess gobbled up 13 catches, and scored once, in the two meetings last year.

Signs point to a strong Week 2 for Carolina receiver Devin Funchess. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Conversely, among players started in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the biggest Week 2 BUST will be ______.

Matt – DAVANTE ADAMS. Even back when the Packers offense was humming in 2016 with Aaron Rodgers healthy and Jordy Nelson still producing, the Vikings stuck their shutdown corner Xavier Rhodes on Davante Adams. Tough coverage from Rhodes could slow Adams’ production in Week 2, compounding the concerns surrounding playing with a dampened Rodgers. Adams has too much volume and touchdown upside to sit but he has hurdles to clear to reach a big stat line.

Brad – DEVONTA FREEMAN. Limited by a tender knee, locked into a 50/50 timeshare with Tevin Coleman and matched against Dontari Poe and Kawann Short, Freeman is a risky option in Week 2. He logged a couple explosive runs in Philadelphia, but his resulting 2.3 yards after contact per attempt and overall health suggest employing an alternative is recommended. If he’s active, reaching 70 total yards will be a chore.

Scott – I think you have to bench AMARI COOPER until a prove-it game. I don’t care when he was selected in his rookie class, or how much draft capital you spent on him. He’s not on the same page with Jon Gruden and Derek Carr, and while the deep Rams secondary caused much of Cooper’s flop Monday night, Denver still offers problems on the flanks, too.

Chuck a Hail Mary, one deeper player you believe BREAKS OUT in Week 2 is ______.

Brad – SONY MICHEL. Working his way back from missing crucial developmental time due to a balky knee, Michel is trending in the right direction to make his regular season debut. With Rex Burkhead in concussion protocol and James White primarily slated for pass down work, the rookie could be New England’s between-the-tackles jackhammer against the Jags. His assertive downhill style matched with likely favorable fonts arrow to 70-plus yards and a score on the road, again, if he’s active.

Matt – NELSON AGHOLOR. While he was the butt of many Twitter jokes during the season opener last Thursday night while hauling in eight catches for just 33 yards, Nelson Agholor showed major volume upside. He was fed underneath, leading the team with a 28.6 percent share of the passing targets. The Falcons have a fast, swarming front seven to quickly close on those short passes. If Agholor continues to catch those layup passes with a 4.6 average depth of target, he’ll eventually rip big plays against weaker defense. Such a unit is on tap this week with the Eagles getting Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had to put their starting slot corner Vernon Hargreaves on IR and even he wasn’t good to begin with.

Scott – The usage tree can feel overwhelming with the Chargers. Too many receivers. Too many Williamses. But second-year receiver MIKE WILLIAMS made good in his season debut (5-81-0, six targets), and unlike two of his teammates, he didn’t drop a touchdown pass. With Antonio Gates on his last legs and Virgil Green a classic JAG, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Williams might turn into a tight-space and red-zone option for the Chargers. The arrow is pointing up, get in now. Buffalo presents a plus matchup in Week 2.

Handicapping Lounge. If I had to go to the window to punch a Week 2 against-the-spread ticket, my jelly beans would be on ______.

Brad – CHICAGO -3. Seattle’s vulnerabilities on D combined with no Doug Baldwin and DA BEARS have Chris Farley hula dancing in jubilation.

Matt – CAROLINA +6. The Panthers get the Falcons a week after their division rival had to slot pivotal defenders Deion Jones and Keanu Neal on IR, so they should be able to put up enough points to at least cover if not straight up win.

Scott – ARIZONA +13. It’s a hold-your-nose pick, to be sure. Obviously the Rams crushed on Monday, while Arizona couldn’t do much right against Washington. But the Rams are also coming off a short week, it’s a divisional game, and the line has certainly corrected, perhaps overcorrected. Grab those generous points.

