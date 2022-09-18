Week 2 Fantasy Football Blog

Stick around here for all of the action around the league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. You can catch up on the scoring plays, injuries, turnovers, and big plays from today's matchups.

INACTIVES

Julio Jones

J.K. Dobbins

Alvin Kamara

Michael Pittman

C.J. Uzomah

Rondale Moore

Chris Godwin

1:00 pm ET Games

Jets @ Browns

Commanders @ Lions

Buccaneers @ Saints

Panthers @ Giants

Patriots @ Steelers

Colts @ Jaguars

Dolphins @ Ravens

1:30 - Today must be the day of turnovers. Mitchell Trubisky's pass was tipped and he was picked off and the Colts just lost the football as well. They were able to jump on it and retain possession.

1:28 - Detroit leads by three and looking at third and goal against the Commanders. Goff's pass to St. Brown was incomplete and they decide to go for it on fourth down. His pass to Chark was off the mark and they walk away with no points on a great drive. D'Andrew Swift logged a 50-yard run on that same drive.

The Ravens are having some issues running against the Miami Dolphins.

1:21 - The Ravens went for it on fourth and one and got it. Meanwhile… back to the Giants… Jones try to keep it on the nine-yard line but was stuffed behind the line of scrimmage. They had to settle for another field goal against the Panthers.

A Diontae Johnson touchdown was just taken off the board after being ruled just short.

Trevor Lawrence just got out of trouble on a tight end screen to Dan Arnold. Then Christian Kirk got the score on a 10-yard pass for the Jaguars.

1:20 - Who are these New York Giants and what have they done with the 2021 team? Hopefully getting rid of that bad mojo for good.

Oh no… Tom Brady fumbled on the New Orleans 25-yard line and the Saints now have possession with a long field to go.

1:17 - Wow! The Giants just stripped Robbie Anderson that forced a second turnover on the Panthers. New York has possession on Carolina's 35-yard line.

The Giants went for it on fourth down and Jones turned on the jets to get (what looks like as of now) the first down.

Nick Chubb scored first against the Jets on a short, four-yard run.

1:15 - The Lions and Patriots were held and had to kick field goals instead. Both were good.

1:13 - Goodness. Another turnover. Tua Tagovailoa threw it into traffic and was picked off by the Ravens.

The Patriots are in scoring position on the 15-yard line but they couldn't get it off in time.

The Lions just made a big play with a 49-yard reception from Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit is knocking on the Commanders' door on the 23-yard line.

1:07 - We have another turnover, this time on Matt Ryan and the Colts. The Jaguars take over.

Taysom Hill will be mentioned quite a bit today since Alvin Kamara is out. He just busted off a run for 13 yards into the red zone against the Buccaneers. The Saints settled for a 31-yard field goal by Will Lutz to take the lead over Tampa Bay 3-0.

1:04 - Oh no! The Chuba Hubbard just fumbled the ball on the kick-off return and the Giants took over on the Panthers' 25-yard line within scoring position already. The Giants couldn't capitalize with a touchdown and settled for a 36-yard field goal.

1:03 - And we're off with a bang! Devin Duvernay just ran back the kick-off for a whopping 103-yard touchdown for the Ravens! Holy cow!