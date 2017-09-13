Week 2 Fantasy Busts: Be careful with waiver wire pickups Kerwynn Williams, Kenny Golladay

We learned a few things about the NFL season and how it might play out last week. For some players, we have a somewhat clearer sense of playing time and roles, but for others, we still have no clue on how a muddled backfield will play out or how targets will be dispersed. That makes picking fantasy football busts for Week 2 a difficult task, especially when it comes to hot waiver wire pickups like Kerwynn Williams, Kenny Golladay, and Austin Hooper.

This week, there are some players whom we believe will go from a good Week 1 to a bad Week 2 (Golladay, Coby Fleener, Eagles D/ST), a bad Week 1 to a bad Week 2 (Kirk Cousins, Ameer Abdullah, Vikings D/ST) and from not playing in Week 1 to a bad Week 2 (Jarvis Landry, DeVante Parker).

WEEK 2 RANKINGS:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



To see our Week 2 sleeper picks, click here.





Week 2 fantasy football busts: Running backs





Ameer Abdullah, Lions at Giants (Tony Fortier-Bensen). Volume (and exception talent) was the reason Ezekiel Elliott managed 104 rushing yards against the Giants, who did a good job limiting Zeke to four yards a carry. Abdullah won’t get 24 carries like Zeke did, and the Giants will stuff the ground game, forcing Matthew Stafford to throw more, likely to Theo Riddick more so than Abdullah.

Carlos Hyde, 49ers at Seahawks (Vinnie Iyer). The volume each week makes him a legitimiate play, but just expect to be disappointed against this defense on the road.

Kerwynn Williams, Cardinals at Colts. (Matt Lutovsky). The speculation is that Williams will cede passing-down duties to Andre Ellington, and Chris Johnson will be mixed in, as well. And as bad as the Colts defense is, it did manage to limit Todd Gurley to barely more than two yards per carry.

Full Week 2 RB rankings

WEEK 2 DFS:





Week 2 fantasy football busts: Quarterbacks





Kirk Cousins, Redskins at Rams (Fortier-Bensen). Cousins was hit eight times, third most in Week 1, and the Rams bolstered their defense that dominated the Colts with the return of Aaron Donald. Pressure last week caused three turnovers, and more pressure this week could bode similar results.

Marcus Mariota, Titans at Jaguars (Iyer). Sacksonville is real, and it's spectacular

Dak Prescott, Broncos vs. Cowboys (Lutovsky). Prescott won't do anything to hurt you, but his upside is limited against the Broncos. Expect Dallas to employ a ground-heavy, dump-off-heavy approach in this one.

Full Week 2 QB rankings





Week 2 fantasy football busts: Wide receivers





Jarvis Landry, Dolphins at Chargers (Fortier-Bensen). Maybe Landry and Jay Cutler worked on their chemistry together during their Week 1 bye week, but they probably didn't. Landry will struggle to be the PPR darling we all know.

DeVante Parker, Dolphins at Chargers (Iyer). Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett are two very difficult matchups outside, and Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram will limit Jay Cutler's deep success.

Kenny Golladay, Lions at Giants. (Lutovsky). Golladay looked legit in Week 1, but that was against a team that struggled mightily against wide receivers last year. The Giants did not, limiting WRs to just 20.3 fantasy points per game (eighth fewest). Expect more work for Eric Ebron and Marvin Jones this week as Golladay and his fantasy owners learn how difficult it is to do it twice in a row in the NFL.

Full Week 2 WR rankings





Week 2 fantasy football busts: Tight ends





Coby Fleener, Saints vs. Patriots (Fortier-Bensen). The matchup seems great after Fleener scored in Week 1 and the Pats gave up 42 points to the Chiefs, but Brees won’t be looking Fleener’s way as much this week. Also, the Patriots shut Travis Kelce down for the most part, and like I said last week, Fleener’s best games are always on prime time, not during afternoon kickoffs.

Martellus Bennett, Packers at Falcons (Iyer). The usage of Randall Cobb wasn't a good sign for Bennett's production going forward. Cobb, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams will limit Marty B's looks in a shootout.

Austin Hooper, Falcons vs. Packers (Lutovsky). He might be one of fantasy's top-ranked TEs right now, but after a two-target Week 1, we're not going all-in just yet. This game might profile as a shootout, but we want to see more from Hooper before signing off on him as a fantasy starter.

