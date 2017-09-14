Week 2 fantasy booms, busts and breakouts

Each week our gaggle of Yahoo fanalysts show their hands and reveal their top booms, busts and breakouts. Gaze into the crystal ball and list your picks, using the strict rules set, in the comment section below.

Among players under 50 percent started in Yahoo leagues, the loudest BOOM from Week 2 comes from ________.

Scott – The CHRIS HOGAN bandwagon quickly disassembled after a quiet Week 1. Time to get back on board. The Saints secondary was embarrassed on Monday night in Minnesota, and now they get the well-rested and well-prepared Patriots — a team famous for bounce-back spots. Hogan needs to be a major part of this passing game, and this week he’ll find plenty of space. Bring your pinball quarters.

Brad – JOHN BROWN. Everyone is understandably despondent over the David Johnson news, but the RB’s absence and newly employed RBBC will force Carson Palmer to air it out 45-55 times. Against an Indy secondary that surrendered a 10.6 ypa to Jared Goff-ul and off a very quiet nine-target game, Brown races past Rashaan Melvin and Co. en route to a top-20 fantasy day.

Flip side, among players started in over 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, the biggest Week 2 BUST will be ______.

Brad – ISAIAH CROWELL. In Week 1, Crowell repeatedly slammed into the Steel Curtain without much success. His 0.9 YAC per attempt was the lowest for RBs who saw at least 50 percent of the team’s snaps. This week matched against an inflexible Baltimore front that allowed just 3.6 yards per carry to Cincinnati RBs last Sunday, he could match his output from his last appearance in The Charm City (53 total yards, 0 touchdowns).

Scott – I’m petrified to run DEZ BRYANT out at Denver. The Broncos have the best cornerbacks in the league, and the Cowboys organization has struggled to find creative ways to move Bryant away from bad matchups. Consider this as much a vote against Jason Garrett as it is against Bryant.

Chuck a Hail Mary, the one deep player (under 15% started) you believe BREAKS OUT is ______.

Brad – ALVIN KAMARA. The Saints and Pats have their Smith & Wessons cocked, locked and loaded. With an over/under set at 55.5, a shootout of wonderful fantasy proportions is sure to occur in New Orleans. With that in mind, it’s conceivable heads up the committee for the second consecutive week (WK1 Snaps: Kamara -31; Ingram – 26; Peterson – 9). His explosiveness and versatility matched with New England’s highly suspect defense could lead to banner numbers in range of 80-plus combined yards and a score.

Scott – JAMES WHITE isn’t an explosive player, but he’s a reliable one, and that’s what New England wants in its backfield. Sure, I’m picking on the Saints again; why not go where the points are? White quietly collected 13 touches in the opening game, while Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead scarcely played. Although Mike Gillislee enjoyed the short scores (always a dicey thing to bet on), it’s White who’s atop this team’s circle of trust. New England’s likely to post a big number in the Big Easy, and I want as many bites of the apple as I can get.

Bring a full-house blitz on Brad (@YahooNoise), Scott (@Scott_Pianowski) and Andy (@AndyBehrens) on Twitter