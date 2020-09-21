Week 2 Fantasy Football Booms/Busts: Cowboys deliver late to shock Falcons

All along, we thought the keys to fantasy success were three-pronged: Hard work; attention to detail; escaping Adam Gase.

Those maxims still carry weight, but let’s add two more primary things for 2020: Stay healthy; and schedule the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons have been fantasy’s ultimate Carnival Act over the opening two weeks. Last Sunday’s 38-25 loss to Seattle almost feels tame in comparison to Sunday’s 40-39 stomach-punch loss at Dallas.

Atlanta seemed to have control of this game in the first half, building a 29-10 lead while Dallas suffered self-inflicted wounds (three lost fumbles). The Cowboys got their act together in the second half, but Atlanta kept scoring, too. When Younghoe Koo connected on a 32-yard field goal with 7:57 left, the Falcons had a 15-point lead. Put this one in the refrigerator.

But that’s when Rayne Dakota Prescott started to make it rain. Prescott threw a touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz — doing a very handy impersonation of Blake Jarwin — and then added a rushing score, his third of the day, with 1:49 left. The Cowboys failed on their first two-point conversion try and still trailed by two points after the second score, but a miraculous onside kick recovery and a tidy last-minute drive set up Greg Zuerlein’s kick at the buzzer. Ballgame.

Be nice to your Atlanta friends this week. They’ve been through this sort of thing, obviously. Maybe they can take heart in the boxscore.

Prescott (four total touchdowns, 450 passing yards) was the No. 1 fantasy quarterback heading into the Sunday night game, while steady Matt Ryan (273 yards, four touchdowns) stood fourth. CeeDee Lamb (6-106-0) and Amari Cooper (6-100-0) both made good use of nine targets each, while Schultz (9-88-1) was shockingly useful as the new tight end. Michael Gallup (2-58-0, five targets) was the only primary receiving option who didn’t get in on the fun.

Ezekiel Elliott didn’t have the game of his life, but he made good use of 28 touches (89 rushing yards, 33 receiving yards, one score). You’ll forgive him the early fumble. Tony Pollard (three touches) isn’t cutting into Zeke’s workload, though Prescott’s resourcefulness at the goal line (three rushing touchdowns) is something to be mindful of. Prescott had 21 rushing touchdowns in his first four seasons.

Meet the new Falcons, same as the old Falcons. You can’t pin the loss on Ryan, who took just one sack and didn’t commit a turnover. Julio Jones was surprisingly quiet (2-24-0, four targets, including a potential touchdown drop), but the rest of the Falcons passing game did reasonable things. Calvin Ridley (7-109-2) continues to look like this year’s Chris Godwin — if we must insist on tagging players like that — and Russell Gage (6-46-1) was useful for the second straight game. Ryan and Hayden Hurst (5-72-1) continue to build rapport; Hurst should be about as productive as Austin Hooper was last year.

Chicago hosts the sagging Falcons defense next week, and then the Falcons play at Green Bay on Monday night. Dallas should get a challenge at Seattle next week, before returning for three straight home games — Browns, Giants, Cardinals.

Aaron Jones crushes against Detroit

Although it’s become trendy to bash the Packers for their puzzling draft back in the spring, let’s concede a few things. Aaron Rodgers was originally drafted as a wait-and-see guy. Aaron Jones took a while to develop, and wasn’t a full-fledged star until Year 3. Perhaps the early draft choices of quarterback Jordan Love and running back A.J. Dillon will look better in a few seasons.

That established, the rest of the NFC is probably glad Rodgers and Jones don’t have more immediate help on the roster, a few talented, instant starters on their inexpensive rookie deals. Rodgers put on a clinic in Week 1’s win over Minnesota, and then it was Jones who took over in Sunday’s 42-21 romp over Detroit.

A handful of fourth-year running backs were recently rewarded with juicy second contracts; the Packers have yet to do that with Jones. Green Bay, in fact, hasn’t given a second contract to a drafted running back since James Starks signed one in 2010. When Jones eventually gets back to the negotiating table, he’ll want to play the Week 2 tape: 168 rushing yards, 68 receiving yards, three touchdowns.

