Week 2 Fantasy Blog

Welcome to Week Two of the Rotoworld Fantasy Football blog. I am glad to be back for another year to cover all of the action from week to week. In this second week, we should be paying close attention to last week's surprises to see if the potential breakouts continue. This would include WRs John Ross and Marquise Brown, along with QB Lamar Jackson.

Today also brings the debut of WR Antonio Brown with the New England Patriots after what has been a surreal offseason for Brown. His troubles are not over yet as the NFL will begin an investigation into the latest accusations about a possible sexual assault. For now, he's expected to be on the field for New England.

As always over the past few years, I'll bring you updates on all touchdowns, injuries, big plays and more throughout the day. Buckle up!

Scroll to continue with content Ad

(2:24PM) BIG PLAY- With time running out in the first half, Chargers QB Philip Rivers dropped a 47-yard bomb to WR Mike Williams, his first reception of the day. That set the Chargers up for a field goal and a four-point halftime lead.

(2:23PM) TD- The Vikings are making a quick comeback against the Packers. WR Stefon Diggs caught a three-yard pass for a score, cutting the Green Bay lead to just one score as halftime nears.

(2:21PM) TD- The Cowboys has regained the lead after QB Dak Prescott hit comeback TE Jason Witten for a two-yard score. That's back-to-back weeks with touchdowns for the former MNF commentator.

(2:19PM) INJURY- The Giants are playing without receivers Sterling Shepared (concussion), Corey Coleman (ACL) and Golden Tate (suspension), leaving themvery short-handed. It might have just gotten even worse as WR Bennie Fowler left the game with an apprent wrist injury.

Story continues

(2:19PM) INJURY- Ravens RB Mark Ingram is back on the field after missing some snaps with an injury.

(2:16PM) TD- RB Aaron Jones was a disappointment last week but is having a big first half against the Vikings. Jones has 54 rushing yards, including an earlier touchdown run, and has also chipped in three grabs for 19 yards.

(2:12PM) We are nearing halftime of the early games and a few superstars are off to quiet starts. Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster has yet to record a catch, while WR Josh Gordon is also catch-less nearing halftime.

(2:08PM) TD- You had to know WR Antonio Brown wasn't going to settle for a minor role in his Patriots debut. Brown just caught his first touchdown from QB Tom Brady and is up to 4/56/1 for the game. The Patriots lead 13-0 after the missed extra point.

(2:07PM) TD- The Seahawks have tied the game after QB Russell Wilson found TE Will Dissly for a 14-yard touchdown.

(2:05PM) INJURY- Ravens RB Mark Ingram is down and in some pain after taking a hard hit from an Arizona defender. Rookie RB Justice Hill is in the game as Baltimore nears the end zone.

(2:04PM) TD- Do you remember the Jets bust WR Devin Smith? He struggled with injuries that put him out of the league. He's back now and just caught a 51-yard touchdown pass from QB Dak Prescott, tying the game against the Redskins.

(2:01PM) BIG PLAY- Remember, we want to follow Week One breakouts to monitor if they are "for real." WR John Ross just made his second catch of the game, this one good for 33 yards. He's up to 2/38 on the day. Meanwhile, rookie WR Marquise Brown has four grabs for 39 yards.

(1:56PM) TD- Colts rookie WR Parris Campbell just scored the first touchdown of his career, coming on a 12-yard pass from QB Jacoby Brissett and giving his team a 13-7 lead over the Titans.

(1:54PM) TD- The injury to 49ers RB Tevin Coleman is giving many others an opportunity. The latest is RB Jeff Wilson, who was activated earlier this week, just scored on a two-yard run, giving the Niners a 21-7 lead over Cincinnati.

(1:49PM) TD- The Steelers have struck first as RB James Conner hit paydirt from one yard out. That's the first touchdown of the season for Pittsburgh and gives them a 7-0 lead over Seattle.

(1:47PM) TD- Vikings RB Dalvin Cook broke a long touchdown run, giving his team a jolt of life after they fell behind 21-0. Cook's 75-yard touchdown run gives him 104 total yards in the game already.

(1:46PM) TD- The Bills have taken the lead after 14 unanswered points. Rookie RB Devin Singletary scored on a nifty 14-yard run.

(1:44PM) INJURY- Steelers TE Vance McDonald left the game to be evaluated for a head injury. He was able to return to the game after clearing the protocol.

(1:43PM) BIG PLAY- Seattle RB Chris Carson lost a fumble, recovered by the Steelers and returned for a touchdown, only to be overturned on a penalty. The Steelers kept the ball and are nearing the red zone.

(1:42PM) INJURY- The Cardinals announced RB David Johnson is questionable to return with a wrist injury.

(1:40PM) TD- The Redskins are without starting RB Derrius Guice, and will be for the next several weeks, but you might have heard of his replacement. RB Adrian Peterson found the end zone for a one-yard score, giving the Skins a lead over Dallas.

(1:39PM) TD- The Titans got tricky to tie the game against the Colts. QB Marcus Mariota found big man David Quessenberry for a one-yard score.

(1:36PM) BIG PLAY- The Packers are back in the red zone after Vikings QB Kirk Cousins lost a fumble. WR Davante Adams caught a 15-yard pass on the next play and the Packers are closing in on another score.

(1:34PM) BIG PLAY- The Cardinals and QB Kyler Murray are on the board. Murray connected with WR Christian Kirk for a 34-yard gain. Arizona had to settle for a field goal and trail the Ravens 7-3.

(1:31PM) TD- The 49ers are back in the lead against the Bengals after QB Jimmy Garoppolo hit RB Raheem Mostert, who juked his way to a 39-yard touchdown. Mostert is seeing additional playing time with RB Tevin Coleman on the shelf.

(1:30PM) TD- The Bills have tied the game agaist the Giants after QB Josh Allen ran it in from six yards away.

(1:27PM) TD- The Lions had a chance to tie the game against the Chargers but a missed extra point kept them behind. The touchdown came on a short catch for RB Kerryon Johnson that turned into a 36-yard scoring play. Johnson already has 54 total yards along with the visit to the end zone.

(1:26PM) TD- The Packers Offense was difficult to watch and WR Geronimo Allison saw no targets in Week One. Both of those hace changed. QB Aaron Rodgers connected with Allison for a 12-yard score to take a 14-0 lead over the Vikings.

(1:20PM) TD- The Bengals had an answer for the 49ers quick score. QB Andy Dalton hit TE Tyler Eifert for a short touchdown. The drive was keyed by a 47-yard catch by WR Tyler Boyd.

(1:19PM) TD- RB Austin Ekeler is doing it all for the Chargers, who are without TE Hunter Henry and using a banged up WR Mike Williams. Ekeler caught a 35-yard pass and finished off the drive with a short score. He has 43 total yards and the Chargers have an early lead over the Lions.

(1:18PM) TD- The Ravens Offense is picking up where they left off in Week One after hanging 59 points on the Dolphins. QB Lamar Jackson hit TE Mark Andrews for a 27-yard touchdown.

(1:16PM) TD- The Colts have an early lead over division-foe Tennessee after TE Eric Ebron scored from three yards out. Ebron caught both targets on the drive for 16 yards.

(1:14PM) TD- The Patriots made it looks easy and RB Sony Michel finished off the drive with a one-yard scoring run. New England leads the Dolphins 7-0. Michel totaled 19 yards on the drive, more than he finished with last week.

(1:11PM) TD- QB Jimmy Garoppolo found a wide-open WR Marquise Goodwin who walked into the end zone for a 38-yard score and an early lead over the Bengals.

(1:09PM) TD- The Giants have an early lead over Buffalo after RB Saquon Barkley broke a 27-yard run for a touchdown. Barkley already has four runs for 55 yards while QB Eli Manning did not attempt a pass on the opening drive.

(1:07PM) BIG PLAY- QB Tom Brady wasted little time finding his new teammate, WR Antonio Brown. Brady and AB connected on a pair of pass plays before RB Sony Michel put the Pats into the red zone. Brown has two grabs for 28 yards.

(1:06PM) TD- That didn't take long. Packers RB Jamaal Williams took a short pass from QB Aaron Rodgers and rumbled for a 15-yard score.

(1:04PM) BIG PLAY- QB Aaron Rodgers is off to a hot start as he hit WR Davante Adams for a 39-yard gain. That's already more than Adams gained all of Week One. The Packers are in the red zone.