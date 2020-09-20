Week 2 Fantasy Blog

Congratulations! You've survived Week 1 in your fantasy football leagues... just barely, probably. The injury bug has likely bitten almost all of your teams heading into Week 2, so keep up to date with all of the biggest plays, scores, injuries and more.

(1:20 PM) Dak Prescott fumbles, and the ball is recovered by the Atlanta Falcons to set up a 22-yard score by Calvin Ridley.

Turnover time! Drew Lock fumbles, recovered by the Pittsburgh Steelers in Denver territory.

(1:14 PM) Mitch Trubisky hits RB David Montgomery for a 28-yard receiving touchdown.

INJURY ALERT: Cam Akers is questionable with a rib injury.

(1:10 PM) Tyler Higbee reels in the first score for the LA Rams with a four-yard receiving TD. He was set up by a nice performance after the catch by Cooper Kupp, which went for 24 yards.

Detroit RB Kerryon Johnson has his first score of the season... which probably helped no one.

(1:03 PM) It didn't take long to see the first big play of the day! Jonnu Smith is wide open for a 63-yard bomb, setting himself up for his own 13-yard score. Tennessee gets on the board early.

Raheem Mostert continues to shock and awe. On his first carry of the day, Mostert goes for an 80-yard touchdown.

Notable Inactives

Wide Receivers: Kenny Golladay (DET), Ted Ginn Jr. (NO), Alshon Jeffrey (PHI), Chris Godwin (TB), AJ Brown (TEN), Jamison Crowder (NYJ), Chad Beebe (MIN)

Running Backs: Phillip Lindsay (DEN), Le'Veon Bell (NYJ), Quadree Ollison (ATL), TJ Yeldon (BUF)

Tight End: George Kittle (SF), Jack Doyle (IND)

Notable Actives

WR DeVante Parker (MIA), WR Golden Tate (NYG), WR Courtland Sutton (DEN), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (IND), TE Gerald Everett (LAR)