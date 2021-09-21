Week 2 Fantasy Bad Beats: When a missed FG saves your opponent's DST

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 2, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 2 and every week of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 2, there were quite a lot of ways to lose. You could have suffered under the avalanche of Kyler Murray, Cooper Kupp, or Derrick Henry (or maybe all of them together — yikes).

But there's something to be said about the classic defeats, like a missed field goal.

Oh, I don't mean a missed field from your kicker. I mean a missed field goal that gives your opponent a winning point for his defense.

That's exactly what happened to one fantasy manager, who could only watch as his opponent's Arizona Cardinals D/ST — which had been pointless en route to giving up 33 points — gained one measly point on Greg Joseph's missed kick — enough to secure a Week 2 fantasy victory!

And we have our honorable mention this week goes to all those players who fell under the onslaught of Aaron Jones' Monday night performance ...