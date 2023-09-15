Week 2 Eagles grades by position after Week 2 win over Vikings originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles had some ups and downs but beat the Vikings on a short week in the home opener 34-28 on Thursday night Lincoln Financial Field.

They’ll now have some extra days before facing the Buccaneers in Tampa on Monday Night Football in Week 3.

Here’s the Week 2 report card:

Quarterback

Jalen Hurts: 18/23, 193 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 4 sacks; 12 rushes, 35 yards, 2 TDs

There’s no question that Hurts did some good things on Thursday night, including hitting DeVonta Smith on a couple deeps balls. But the Eagles’ quarterback didn’t have a stellar performance. There were moments he looked uncomfortable in the pocket and either took off running too early or held the ball too long. His interception was a bad decision and the two sacks he took early in the fourth quarter took the Eagles out of field goal range.

Grade: C

Running back

D’Andre Swift: 28 carries, 175 yards, 1 TD; 3 catches, 6 yards

After getting just two touches in the Eagles’ opener, Swift exploded in front of his family and friends at the Linc. Those 175 rushing yards are a new career high and it’s the highest total for an Eagles running back since LeSean McCoy in the Snow Bowl against the Lions in 2013. On top of Swift’s performance, Boston Scott chipped in 5 carries for 40 yards.

Grade: A+

Receiver

DeVonta Smith: 4 catches on 5 targets, 131 yards, 1 TD

Smith had the two longest catches of his NFL career on Thursday. The first one was a win on a 50-50 ball and the second hit him in stride for a 63-yard touchdown in the third quarter. A.J. Brown had 4 catches for 29 yards and probably should have had a touchdown. Hurts went to Brown back-to-back in the second half. On the first one, Rashaad Penny got a penalty and on the second, the ref missed pretty clear DPI in the end zone.

Grade: B

Tight end

Dallas Goedert: 6 catches on 7 targets, 22 yards

After putting up a zero-catch performance a few days ago in New England, Goedert got on the board in Week 2 but it wasn’t a huge performance. Just 22 yards probably isn’t enough. But Goedert and Jack Stoll did contribute in the run game as blockers, which was important.

Grade: B

Offensive line

There were a few pressures surrendered in pass protection in this game but when the Eagles’ offensive line got to run the ball, they were incredible. The Eagles finished with 259 rushing yards. While Swift deserves credit for his play, the big guys up front gave him the room to operate.

Grade: A

Defensive line

Josh Sweat: 1 tackle, 1 sack, 1 FF, 5 QB hits

Without starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw, Sweat had a mismatch and took advantage of it all afternoon. Sweat is off to a good start in 2023. So is Jordan Davis, who got a sack on a 3rd-and-9 in this game. The fact that Davis is even on the field for a 3rd-and-long is a huge development but then he made the most of it. Fletcher Cox also added a couple more QB hits and really clobbered Kirk Cousins a couple times.

Grade: B+

Linebacker

Zach Cunningham: 8 tackles, 1 TFL

After struggling in Week 1, Cunningham bounced back in a big way in Week 2. And even Nicholas Morrow, who was on the practice squad a few days ago, played well as the starter with the green dot on his helmet. This was a pleasant surprise from Cunningham and Morrow, especially because Nakobe Dean will miss at least three more games on IR with a foot injury.

Grade: B

Secondary

Terrell Edmunds: 6 tackles, 1 FF

Cousins threw for 364 yards and 4 touchdowns, Justin Jefferson had 159 yards, Jordan Addison had 72 and T.J. Hockenson had 66. So you’re probably expecting a really bad grade, right? Here’s the thing, though. Sure, the Eagles’ makeshift secondary wasn’t great, especially not after Avonte Maddox left with a shoulder injury, but they took the ball away. The forced fumbles from Maddox and Edmunds were huge plays in this game.

Grade: C

Special teams

Jake Elliott: 1/2 on FG, make from 61 yards

Elliott has now made three field goals of 50+ yards in the first two games of this season. Justin Evans forced a fumble on a punt return. And DeVonta Smith showed why he’s on the hands team, reeling in an onside kick. But Britain Covey fumbled the ball and was lucky the Eagles didn’t lose it.

Grade: B

Coaching

Record: 2-0

Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson came out with some uninspired play-calling and even heard some first-half boos from the fans at the Linc. But then he found the formula, which was a heavy running attack, and stuck with it. On defense, the Eagles made it work without several key starters. And sometimes the mark of a good coaching staff is just figuring out a way to get a win and the Eagles did that on Thursday.

Grade: B+

