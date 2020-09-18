Week 2 Details, Angles and Edges









Last week the Ravens dominated the Browns, jumping out to a 24-6 halftime lead and coasting to a 38-6 lead. It is interesting to note that game because the Browns just played on Thursday and rolled up over 30 points and over 200 rushing yards on the Bengals Defense.

Are the Ravens that good or are the Bengals that bad? I think it’s a little of both. But that should cause concern for the Texans, who were themselves dominated in week 1 against an ultra-conservative Chiefs Offense.

New Offensive coordinator Tim Kelly looked really bad after his game script ran out. Deshaun Watson was under pressure on 35% of his dropbacks in Week 1 (eighth-highest). Under pressure, he completed just 1-of-7 passes for six yards while taking four sacks. Baltimore’s pressure is likely to cause problems for Houston – when they played last year and the Ravens won 41-7, and Watson had his lowest net overall offensive output of his career.

To people that think Bill O’Brien will fix this offense with extra time, given he played last Thursday, note this: the Texans had a bye week before playing the Ravens last year and put up only 7 points, and that was with DeAndre Hopkins.

For Lamar Jackson, it should be a nice afternoon against a Texans Defense that surrendered 5.6 YPC and a 62% success rate on the ground on early down runs in the first half last week. The Chiefs didn’t even throw the ball often nor go downfield much. Rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 25 of the team’s total 34 rushing attempts and he averaged 5.5 YPC and scored a TD while registering 4 explosive gains. Patrick Mahomes didn’t run the ball once. We know the Ravens rushing attack is far more dynamic, and Baltimore may not be as reluctant to throw the ball as the Chiefs were last week.

I’m worried for the Texans here on both sides of the ball, but the Texans are really with their backs up against the wall. A loss here with a trip to Pittsburgh on deck could start the Texans off in a big hole. We shouldn’t read too much into the Texans week 1 loss, and a positive was how they were able to run the ball, with David Johnson averaging 7.0 YPC and a 73% success rate against the Chiefs. But we saw how the Ravens shut down the Browns rushing attack that looked magical on Thursday night, and they very well could shut down Johnson here as well. Money has shown on the under thus far, and this could be the case where the Ravens would need to do most of the lifting to send this game over a 50-point total. The Texans seem like the side sharp groups would be interested in grabbing but I’m not running to join them.

While Washington pulled off the big win in week 1, as the write-up on the Eagles shares, there was a lot of extenuating circumstances which played a role in that win. Washington’s first 6 drives were 5 punts and a missed FG. They scored on 5 drives. All 5 started in Eagles territory, and came off of two interceptions, two came off turnovers by down (failed 4th down conversions) and one came off of a punt that gave Washington starting position at the Eagles 48 yard line.

Washington could not run the ball at all. Yet they were the 5th most run-heavy team in the league last week. They gained a total of 80 rushing yards on 36 offensive plays, for 2.2 YPC with a 36% success rate. Yet they still ran the ball 51% of the time.

On early downs in the first half, Washington had a 57% run rate. That was the third most run-heavy team in the NFL. Yet these runs gained just 38% success with 3.1 YPC. For some context:

The #1 most run heavy team was 61% run (New England) and recorded 64% success with 4.7 YPC.

The #2 most run heavy team was 60% run (Minnesota) and recorded 56% success with 5.9 YPC.

Those teams were actually successful and ran often, but Washington was not successful and ran often. Washington averaged a league-low 3.4 yards per play in Week 1.

