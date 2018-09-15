Week 2: Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains

Rookie WR Dante Pettis is one of two 49ers who could deliver for fantasy managers in Week 2. Yahoo Fanalyst Liz Loza explains. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

It’s time for a TGIF edition of Deep Sleepers and DFS Bargains. I only made good on one of my picks last week (James White, RB17). Let’s definitely try to improve on that this go around.

To review… all of these players are owned in less than sixty percent of Yahoo leagues (at time of writing) and/or are a significant value in our daily game. They’re not the obvious picks, and they’re not without their risks, but that’s why they’re so cheap and available! I’d never advocate taking all of these guys, but rather utilizing them if a manager were in a pinch at a position or aiming to build a “stars and scrubs” sort of DFS lineup.

Dante Pettis, WR, San Francisco 49ers ($12)

Hand-picked by Kyle Shanahan, Pettis has a massive opportunity in Week 2. Used all over the field throughout the preseason, the rookie lined up opposite Pierre Garcon once Marquise Goodwin left last Sunday’s contest with a quad injury. In the game for 73 percent of the team’s snaps, Pettis hauled in 2 of 5 targets for 51 yards and San Fran’s lone score. Those are solid numbers for a first-year player battling the Vikings’ stout defense.

A speedy deep threat with exceptional body control, Pettis figures to feast this Sunday with Goodwin out. Also working in his favor is the matchup, as he’s likely to draw CB Nevin Lawson, who gave up 131 yards and TWO scores to the Jets in Week 1. In what’s expected to be a high-flying affair, Pettis is a high-ceiling flex target for fantasy heads. He’s currently available in over 85 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Mike Wallace, WR, Philadelphia Eagles ($13)

After putting up a goose egg in Week 1, Wallace’s stock has hit rock bottom. Even with Alshon Jeffery (shoulder) sidelined, the former Raven only drew three targets in the season opener. That’s obviously not great. However, those numbers came while facing the Falcon’s top-eight ranked secondary, a unit that allowed just 232 receiving yards per game in 2017.

In Week 2, Wallace figures to see a lot of CB Carlton Davis. A rookie starting in the stead of Brent Grimes (groin), Davis got picked on last week by Drew Brees. Giving up 7 of 10 catches, the Auburn product was burned twice by the Saints, allowing double-digit fantasy points. Wallace won’t be gifted with the same volume as Nelson Agholor or Zach Ertz, but by Nick Foles’ own admission, he will be more involved this Sunday. With starters like Doug Baldwin and Marquise Goodwin out, Wallace is worth a flyer in deeper leagues.

Alfred Morris, RB, San Francisco 49ers ($15)

Averaging 3.2 yards per carry and fumbling at the goal line wasn’t exactly the West coast debut that Morris had envisioned. Alf himself admitted that he was still acclimating to the 49ers offense, having been added to the team less than a month before the season opener. Additionally, the stat sheet doesn’t illustrate some of Morris’ more positive moments, like evading three tackles against a rush defense that allowed the second fewest yards and just 14 scores last year.

Now that the rust has been shaken off, the two-time Pro Bowler should reward the fantasy faithful in Week 2. Facing a Lions defense that gave up 169 rushing yards to the Jets on Monday night, he’s in a solid spot. Notching five goal line totes to Matt Breida’s zero, Morris figures to remain the team’s best option on rushing downs in the red area of the field. As discussed on the Yahoo Sports Fantasy Podcast, he’s a value flex play in DFS and a top-thirty option for redrafters.

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE, Arizona Cardinals ($11)

With Mark Barron missing time (ankle), Jared Cook burned the Rams for 9 catches and 180 yards in Week 1. The Rams’ stud linebacker is expected to sit again in Week 2, which means good things for Seals-Jones.

With Jermaine Gresham still nursing a torn Achilles’, the Cardinals’ second-year tight end was on the field for 92 percent of the Arizona’s snaps in the season opener. While he only managed a 3-19-0 stat line, it’s worth noting RSJ drew nearly 20 percent of the team’s total targets. Owned in just 27 percent of Yahoo leagues, Seals-Jones is a streaming option for Delanie Walker and Greg Olsen owners.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers ($10)

Rookie tight ends rarely ROI immediately. However, Thomas is in an enticing situation. The next man up behind Greg Olsen (foot), the former Hoosier will start this Sunday against the Falcons’ dinged-up defense. Missing MLB Deion Jones (foot) and SS Keanu Neal (ACL), Atlanta has an obvious vulnerability, which could lead to Thomas being heavily targeted over the middle of the field.

Despite being a raw prospect, the team is high on their fourth-round pick. Drawing praise throughout the summer, Rivera referred to Thomas as “very athletic” and a “good route-runner.” Thomas proved his coach correct in Week 1, hauling in a red zone look and converting both of his pass-catching opportunities. A strong player known for his blocking ability, Thomas figures to see a ton of snaps this Sunday. Rostered in just seven percent of leagues, he’s a widely available flyer at a volatile position.

Dig Deep with Liz on social media @LizLoza_FF.