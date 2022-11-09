Week 2 College Football Playoff rankings reaction, TCU Horned Frogs are red hot & will Alabama have a 3-loss season?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger break down the most recent College Football Playoff rankings along with a couple of the most notable matchups for this upcoming weekend of college football on today’s pod.

The #4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs have a huge matchup on Saturday versus the inconsistent, yet dangerous Texas Longhorns. In the SEC, the Ole Miss Rebels have the opportunity to give the Alabama Crimson Tide their first 3-loss season in over a decade. The Mississippi State Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks have a chance to play spoiler this weekend in their matchups against the Georgia Bulldogs and LSU Tigers, respectively. The fellas also discuss which team between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes has a better chance of winning at this point in the season.

In news of the weird, a man from Philadelphia ate his 40th consecutive rotisserie chicken and British farmers have a case in the People’s Court.

1:45 Week 2 of the CFP rankings have been released

10:55 The TCU Horned Frogs have their biggest game in recent history this weekend as they face off vs the Texas Longhorns

30:00 Do the Ole Miss Rebels have enough to take down a shaky Alabama Crimson Tide team?

39:45 There are a few notable SEC trap games that are taking place this weekend

44:15 The Ohio State Buckeyes vs Michigan Wolverines buildup is beginning

51:25 A Philadelphia man decided to eat a rotisserie chicken once a day for 40 days

58:17 The People’s Court

