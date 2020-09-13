Week 2 College Fantasy Football DFS Breakouts

Week 2 College Football Breakout Performers

Kyren Williams - RB - Notre Dame

Heading into fall camp Notre Dame’s running back group was stocked with talented options, but no established starter in the wake of Tony Jones' graduation. Converted wide receiver Jafar Armstrong (6’0/220 )was initially thought to be the early favorite for the gig, as he showed promise in 2018 by rushing 72 times for 383 yards and seven touchdowns while hauling in 14 passes for 159 yards. However, Armstrong managed only 122 yards on 46 attempts for a 2.7 YPC last year before suffering a season ending injury. Though his injury helps explain the lack of impressive yardage totals, his per carry average of 2.7 YPC was an ominous sign considering ND's reputation for producing a bruising run game.

As camp reports surfaced HC Brian Kelly heaped effusive praise on redshirt freshman RB Kyren Williams (5’9/194). Williams proceeded to wrest the RB1 spot from Armstrong and highly-touted true freshman Chris Tyree, who was rated as the number one 2020 all-purpose back in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. Williams solidified his spot atop the depth chart by logging 19 carries for 112 yards and two touchdowns against a respectable Duke defense. As if that weren’t impressive enough he also caught two passes for 93 yards. Including a 75-yard catch and run that led to a Notre Dame score. Eyeball test - passed. ND takes on USF next week and you can rest assured that Williams will require a larger DFS investment than the $6600 price tag he received from Draft Kings this weekend.

Jonathan Adams - WR - Arkansas State

What a difference a week makes? Adams caught six-of-ten targets for 65 yards in Arkansas State’s 37-24 loss to Memphis in their first contest. Adams was replaced by Bubba Ogbegor in the first half after he had a concentration-drop, and then again in the fourth quarter when Adams appeared to leave the game due to injury. With ASU’s other starting outside receiver Dahu Green sidelined against Kansas State, Adams was forced to take on the brunt of receiving work for the Red Wolves offense.

Facing a Kansas State team that won eight games last season and allowed only 21.4 PPG, Adams proved up to the challenge of replacing 2019 All-American Omar Bayless. He caught eight-of-ten targets for 98 yards and three touchdowns as ASU’s primary aerial weapon. With :38 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Arkansas State down 31-28, Adams caught the game-winning 17-yard touchdown pass from Layne Hatcher to seal the victory for ASU. All of Adams touchdown receptions were within the red zone, as the 6-foot-3, 220 pounder’s physicality at the goal line allowed him to dominate the KSU secondary when it counted. Arkansas State takes on Central Arkansas next week as DFS aficionados will likely see a substantial increase from Adams’ very affordable $6000 Draft Kings price tag this week. Adams has solidified himself as a top-10 CFF receiving option.

Thomas Hennigan - WR - Appalachian State

When Appalachian State WR1 Corey Sutton opted to forego the 2020 season to train for the NFL Draft, the announcement appeared to leave a void in the Mountaineer wide receiver room. Fortunately for Appalachian State they have Thomas Hennigan ready to step in and take over. Hennigan (6’1/205) has started every one of Appy’s 40 games over the last three seasons, earning Honorable Mention All-SBC accolades as a freshman and receiving Second Team All-Sun Belt recognition last season. Hennigan even quietly led the Mountaineers in receiving in 2019, posting 61 receptions, 773 yards and six touchdowns.

Appalachian State opened up against a Charlotte team that made their first bowl game as a FBS school in 2019. They lost to Buffalo in the Bahamas Bowl, but still recorded a seven-win season. While ASU leaned on their vicious rushing attack by racking up 308 yards on 50 carries, it was Thomas Hennigan who was the clear number one receiving option. Hennigan caught all five of his targets for 120 yards and a touchdown. His ability to stretch the field down the sidelines kept the 49er defense honest and allowed the ASU run game to chew up Charlotte’s over-matched front-seven. Next week Appalachian State faces a tough Marshall team who looked reborn under new starting QB Grant Wells. Expect Hennigan to once again be the focal point of ASU’s passing attack, though it’s hard to expect a 10+ target workload if Appy continues to bludgeon opposing defenses on the ground with such ruthless efficiency. For Hennigan's CFF prospects he would be best served if Appalachian State would fall behind occasionally so they need to lean a little more on the Zac Thomas/Thomas Hennigan connection.



