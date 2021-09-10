Week 2 CFB Player Props Primer

Miyan Williams, Ohio State | 44.5/50.5 Rushing Yards

Ohio State HC Ryan Day has stated that he wants to shorten the running back rotation for their big tilt against Oregon. With TreVeyon Henderson ripping off a 70-yard swing pass touchdown last week, he is expected to see additional work after only getting 3 touches in the opener. In just nine touches, Williams rushed for 125 yards which was aided considerably by a perfectly blocked 71-yard touchdown run where Minnesota’s safety took an obscene angle and ate a stiff arm to the face as a reward.

With Ohio State running their fewest offensive plays since 2015 with 48, you can expect to see more carries to go around considering OSU averaged 75 plays per game last year and rushed for exactly 263 yards on average each of the past two seasons. This 44.5/50.5 number is basically daring you to take the Over here, as the projected three man committee threatens to cannibalize the productivity of all three backs. I’m diving in and taking the Over despite five-star freshman Henderson looming.

Jabari Small, Tennessee | 81.5 Rushing Yards

The Josh Heupel era kicked off in style last week with a 38-7 romp over a hapless Bowling Green squad. In the contest, Tiyon Evans and Jabari Small galloped to 237 combined rushing yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee forcefully exerted their will on the ground to make up for a lackluster effort from QB Joe Milton who completed 11-of-23 passes for 139 yards and a 31.4 QBR.

This week the Vols won’t have the luxury of beating up on one of the worst FBS teams in the country, as they square off against a Pitt defense that allowed just 94 rushing yards per game last year, and only 108 YPG in 2019. HC Pat Narduzzi was a heralded DC at Michigan State with his defensive line returning Freshman All-American Calijah Kancey along with all three starting linebackers.

Tiyon Evans is questionable with health and safety protocols and is trying to get cleared to play on Saturday. If he is cleared, then this 81.5 mark is going to be extremely difficult to reach for Small. Keep an eye on the injury report in the morning, but Small looks like a great play regardless considering the obstacle presented by Pitt’s stout defensive front.

JD Spielman, TCU | 44.5 Receiving Yards

After posting over 800-yards receiving in each of his first three seasons at Nebraska, Spielman transferred to TCU last offseason for a fresh start. He recorded an average of 22 offensive snaps over his first three games last season, catching 5-of-7 passes for 56 yards before going down for the remainder of the 2020 season with an undisclosed injury. Last week he played 10 offensive snaps and caught 2-of-2 targets for 26 yards and a touchdown in a 45-3 evisceration of Duquesne.

With TCU averaging just 62 plays per game last season, 120th in terms of pace nationally, and Max Duggan’s Over/Under for passing yards set at 199.5, there isn’t a large volume of targets to go around for even the starting receivers. With Spielman serving as a punt/kick returner and playing part-time reps as a rotational receiver, it’s hard to envision him receiving the kind of volume necessary to hit that 44.5 Over mark. You’re basically betting on him reeling in a deep shot, which isn’t likely considering he had an ADOT of minus-4 yards on his two targets last game.

Spielman’s Under 44.5 is one of the best plays of the Week 2 slate.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas | 47.5/52.5 Receiving Yards/3.5 receptions

Somebody at the DK’s desk is going to be reprimanded for this line, as Burks was a little dinged up heading into last week’s 21-point victory over Rice but still received a game-high nine targets which he turned into five receptions for 42 yards. Last year, Burks eclipsed the 90-yard barrier in six-of-nine contests, earning an average of 7.5 targets and 92 yards per game.

Last week Arkansas was able to run at will on an inferior Rice defensive line, only throwing for 128 yards while rushing for 245 yards and four touchdowns. They will not find Texas to be so hospitable, as the Longhorns held a quality Billy Napier led running team in Louisiana to just 76 yards with a paltry 2.6 YPC in their opener. Accordingly, Burks is likely going to see a double-digit target workload which means a strong likelihood that Burks eclipses his reasonable 47.5/52.5 number as well as Over 3.5 receptions.

Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky | 4.5 Receptions

Similar to the aforementioned Spielman, Robinson also is an ex-Cornhusker who departed Lincoln for greener pastures. At Nebraska, HC Scott Frost got Wan’Dale at least 5 receptions in seven of their eight games last season. Though we don’t have an extended trendline to analyze in relation to his usage at UK, Robinson caught 5-of-7 targets for 125 yards and two touchdowns in their destruction of ULM last week. Had he been needed, it’s safe to assume the all-purpose weapon would have gotten several more opportunities to make plays.

With Kentucky facing their first SEC test of the season against Missouri, new OC Liam Cohen will look to reprieve their new spread passing offense that accounted for 367 passing yards in Week 1. This is a new look Wildcats offense and QB Will Levis looks to have the arm strength to deliver the field side throws that departed QB Terry Wilson simply did not have the velocity to complete. With a competitive SEC East game on tap, and a renewed focus on their aerial attack, I see Robinson comfortably reaching the five reception mark necessary to hit this Over play.