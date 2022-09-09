Week 2 CFB Player Props Best Bets

Taye McWilliams, RB, Baylor at BYU - Over 68.5 Rushing Yards (DK)

Last year Baylor used RB Abram Smith to bludgeon BYU's defensive front, as the Bears dominated the Cougars in primal, Jack London, Call of the Wild kind of way. HC Dave Aranda's crew ran 47 times for 303 yards (!) and 6.4 yards per carry and returns 119 starts on their Joe Moore Award caliber offensive line that is poised to pave the way for another big game. McWilliams looked good last week and is established as the lead back in Waco. He's going to fly over this 68.5 rushing yards line.

Kade Warner, WR, Kansas State - Under 38.5 Receiving Yards (FanDuel)

This is courtesy of my friend and follower Ben Tenbrink at @BTenbrink on Twitter:

“Kade Warner u38.5 receiving on FanDuel. Hit that # in 1/9, think we see a heavy run script of deuce/Adrian until Mizzou proves that they can stop it.”

Love it, co-signing it and it follows one of my central prop tenets which is to fade rotational wideouts with low snap/target counts. Especially when they're not an established part of the offense.

Kavosiey Smoke, RB, Kentucky - Under 65.5 Rushing Yards (FanDuel)

Carries were divided evenly between Smoke and JuTahn McClain while the game script was heavily slanted towards the pass with Kentucky posting just 25 rushes for 50 yards against lowly Miami (OH). This is an auto-Under play on Smoke based on divided workload and playing up in competition.

Friday Night Specials:

Luke Wysong, WR, New Mexico at Boise State - Under 36.5 Receiving Yards

George Holani, RB, Boise State vs. New Mexico - Over 60.5 Rushing Yards (FanDuel)

This is a great opportunity whichever way you feel about Holani, as Draft Kings has him listed at 75.5 Rushing Yards. I watched the Boise State vs. Oregon State opener, and the Broncos rushing attack was put on ice early because of Hank Bachmeier's three first-half turnovers. This week should be different now that the Broncos aren't facing a bowl-caliber Power Five opponent, quite the opposite in fact as New Mexico was one of the 10-worst teams in the nation last year scoring just 12.2 PPG (130th). I expect BSU to exert their will in a get-right spot which means Holani sails over this 60.5 rushing yards mark. That being said, if you feel the Lobos won't be able to hang and Boise sits the starters after half, then grab the free 15 yards over at DK's and hopefully it lands in the middle so we both cash.

Wysong has barely been a factor over the first 30 snaps last week on offense, part timer. He caught 24 passes all last season. He's going to have a much harder time being a factor against Boise than he was against Maine last week in a 41-0 blowout. Pound this Under.