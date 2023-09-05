Week 2 CFB AP Poll ranks Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 3

The Alabama Crimson Tide handled their business this past weekend after routing the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders 56-7 in the 2023 season opener. Nick Saban has never lost a season opener as the head man of the Crimson Tide and they appear to be back on their way to competing for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

The Tide’s dominating Week 1 victory was enough to catapult them to No. 3 in the Week 2 AP Poll, up a spot from No. 4 as they jumped the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, this week’s test will be much more difficult and much more telling as the No. 11 Texas Longhorns come to Tuscaloosa in the biggest out-of-conference showdown of this season. The Tide narrowly survived in 2022 by a score of 20-19, but having this game in Bryant-Denny Stadium should make all of the difference in the world.

The Georgia Bulldogs claimed the top spot in this week’s ranking, and while they didn’t look overly impressive in their victory over UT Martin, they are still the reigning national champions. If you include future SEC members Texas and Oklahoma, the conference currently has eight teams in the Top 25 – half the conference.

Florida State and North Carolina were the two biggest risers this week for their dominating victories over LSU and South Carolina. Before you give the ACC their roses though, Clemson had the biggest drop off of the week as they fell 16 spots to No. 25 after an awful showing against Duke Monday night.

