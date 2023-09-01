Week 2: Brevard County high school football schedule includes Viera and weather-threatened games

Uncertainty about the Week 2 high school football schedule in Brevard County has been cleared up with the passing of Hurricane Idalia and the temporary suspension of Viera High football activities.

All 16 area teams will play Friday night, including the Hawks, who open their regular season at Satellite after a suspension of approximately a week. The Hawks forfeited their Week 1 game at South Fork and cancelled practices for a time due to the emergence of a hazing-related video involving several players.

Satellite opened its season last week with a 41-0 loss to Heritage. Viera will open its home season next week against Rockledge. The Raiders, meanwhile, are playing outside the state for Week 2. They'll face Duncanville, Texas, on Saturday night. The Panthers were ranked No. 1 in their state and are the defending Class 6A Division I champions.

How we see them: 321preps Top 10 high school football rankings entering Week 2 of 2023

Viera will take the field under interim coach Anthony Gulla, the team's quarterback coach. He's coached for three decades, and he's previously held Brevard positions with football teams at Palm Bay and Heritage.

The Pirates visit the Panthers Friday, both 1-0 after shutout wins in Week 1. Palm Bay won at Bayside, 24-0.

Cocoa, ranked first in Brevard and first in the state's 2S class by USA Today Florida, hosts Class 4S No. 3 Venice, 0-1 after a 34-22 loss to Armwood, now the second-ranked 3M team. There was some doubt about Venice's ability to travel to Cocoa as of Tuesday. But with the passing of Hurricane Idalia on Wednesday, all was clear.

Titusville High athletic director Jason Berley also reported Wednesday that the Terriers game at Yulee, a Jacksonville-area school, would be played as scheduled after Idalia passed. Those teams also both won their first game.

Week by week: 2023 Brevard HS football schedule

Here is a complete schedule of Week 2 games in the area:

Friday's Brevard County high school football games

Astronaut at Sebastian River, 7 p.m.

Holy Trinity at Bayside, 7

Venice at Cocoa, 7

Foundation Acad. At Cocoa Beach, 7

Eau Gallie at Bishop Moore, 7

Palm Bay at Heritage, 7

Melbourne at Merritt Island, 7

MCC at Space Coast, 7

Viera at Satellite, 7

Titusville at Yulee, 7

Saturday's game

Rockledge at Duncanville, Texas, 6

