Week 2 Big 12 Football Power Rankings: TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech lay eggs in openers

A wild and sometimes ugly Week 1 has brought a number of changes to the Big 12 football power rankings.

Some teams showed their flaws from a year ago that haven't been corrected, while others had little trouble with their cupcake openers. Where does that leave things heading into Week 2's loaded slate?

1. Texas

Last week: 1

This week: at Alabama

What to know: Texas can finally show that it is, in fact, back. The Longhorns could also get a rude awakening to what their new life in the SEC will be like next year.

2. Kansas State

Last week: 2

This week: vs. Troy

What to know: Textbook 45-0 blowout of an FCS team to open the season for the Wildcats. Sometimes that's all you can ask for.

Last week: 3

This week: vs. SMU

What to know: Nine touchdowns in 11 offensive possessions against Arkansas State is already a marked improvement from 2022 for the Sooners. SMU is feeling good now that they're headed to the ACC in 2024.

Last week: 7

This week: at Boise State

What to know: Dominant showing from the Knights on Thursday night, though Kent State has some issues. A trip to Boise with the turf bluer than the Atlantic Ocean could be a tough spot.

Last week: 12

This week: vs. Iowa

What to know: Cyclones played without several starters due to the gambling probe and still dominated Northern Iowa. That's more impressive than anything the rest of the conference did in Week 1.

6. Cincinnati

Last week: 13

This week: at Pittsburgh

What to know: Welcome, Bearcats. Your success against Eastern Kentucky is better than your counterparts, but the real test will be televised on the same network (CW) "Riverdale" rose to teenaged prominence.

7. Kansas

Last week: 9

This week: vs. Illinois

What to know: Jalon Daniels' return has been delayed again. Jason Bean is still a solid secondary option and a 31-point win is a 31-point win.

8. Oklahoma State

Last week: 8

This week: at Arizona State

What to know: Cowboys not super impressive against Central Arkansas and didn't need to be to stay put. An early preview of the newer Big 12 comes with a trip to Tempe.

9. Houston

Last week: 10

This week: at Rice

What to know: Avoided overtime, which is an improvement from last year. But the Cougars could stand to create some separation in these early games.

10. Texas Tech

Last week: 5

This week: vs. Oregon

What to know: Just one of two Big 12 teams that played on the road in Week 1, so there's a small bump for that. If the Red Raiders play like they did against Wyoming, though, Oregon may drop another 80-piece in Lubbock.

Last week: 11

This week: vs. Southern Utah

What to know: Back-to-back FCS opponents isn't moving the needle in BYU's first run in a major conference. Cougars can't even use a win over Southern Utah to count toward bowl eligibility.

Last week: 4

This week: vs. Nicholls

What to know: Which team had the 86 new players in Saturday's game against Colorado? It was hard to tell. TCU's defense has many issues it needs to work out.

13. Baylor

Last week: 6

This week: vs. Utah

What to know: Where to begin? Five straight losses dating back to last year. Beat Texas State 42-7 in 2022 and laid a major egg on Saturday. Blake Shapen is hurt. And now the Bears welcome a Utah team that manhandled Florida in Week 1. This could get ugly.

Last week: 14

This week: vs. Duquesne

What to know: Avoiding a shellacking against Penn State not enough to move up the board, which is saying something considering how the teams just ahead of them performed.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Week 2 Big 12 Football Power Rankings: TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech lay eggs