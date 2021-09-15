Week 2 Betting Preview: Are the Packers actually this bad?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Scott Pianowski and Frank Schwab review week 1 of the NFL season and how their bets did (not great!) before diving into every week 2 NFL game and telling you which lines they like best, which over/under bets they’re keeping an eye on, and which games you’ll want to avoid if you’re betting this week.

There are a lot of week 1 results that seem to be influencing the odds quite a bit. Should we be ignoring those results or trusting them to get ahead of other bettors?

